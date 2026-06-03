New Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Which Compact Electric Offering Should You Go For?

As cars continue to get bigger, compact vehicles remain a practical choice for buyers looking for ease of use in crowded cities. The recently updated Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV take that practicality a step further with all-electric powertrains and relatively accessible price tags. If you are planning to bring home one of these urban EVs, here’s how they compare on paper:

Prices

Model 2026 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Ex-showroom New Delhi price Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.56 lakh

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV has a lower starting price compared to the Comet EV by around Rs 50,000.

That said, it’s the MG Comet EV that is more affordable by Rs 43,000 when the respective top-end variants of the two electric offerings are considered.

Both EVs can also be had with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription, which further drops down the starting price of the two EVs. While the 2026 Tiago EV with the BaaS subscription starts at Rs 4.69 lakh, MG offers the Comet EV with the BaaS option from Rs 4.99 lakh onwards.

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Difference Length 3,825 mm 2,974 mm + 851 mm Width 1,684 mm 1,505 mm (excluding ORVMs) + 179 mm Height 1,562 mm 1,640 mm (- 78 mm) Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,010 mm + 390 mm

Apart from the height, the Tata Tiago EV is bigger than the MG Comet EV in all dimensions.

It is 851 mm longer, 179 mm wider and has a 390 mm longer wheelbase compared to MG’s smallest EV that makes it a much more spacious offering on the inside.

Another interesting point to note is given the Comet’s small footprint, it only has two doors unlike the conventional 4-door setup seen on most cars.

Colour Options

2026 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Sobo Surge Candy White Dehradun Dew Aurora Silver Pangong Pulse Starry Black Pure Grey – Prestine White – Daytona Grey –

While the new Tiago EV comes in six monotone paint choices, the MG Comet EV is offered in only three exterior colourways.

Although there are only three monotone colour options available with MG’s ultra-compact EV, the carmaker does provide plenty of ways to customize it with over 250 combinations of stickers, graphics and even three packs to personalise its exterior and interior.

All the above mentioned paint options of the Tiago EV are available with the choice of a black roof, although it is reserved for its top-spec Creative Plus variant.

We have already covered the variant-wise colour availability of the new Tiago EV to help you pick it in your preferred shade.

Features

Feature 2026 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Headlights ✅(Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions) ✅(LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions) LED DRLs ✅ ✅(connected) Illuminated front logo ❌ ✅ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ Door handles with chrome garnish ✅ ❌ Wheels ✅(aerodynamically designed 14-inch wheels with stylised covers) ✅(aerodynamically designed 12-inch wheels with stylised covers) LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Shark fin antenna ✅ ❌ Upholstery Fabric Leatherette Steering wheel 2-spoke unit 2-spoke unit with tilt adjustment Fabric finish on the dashboard ✅ ❌ Centre console with cupholders ✅ ❌ Power windows ✅ ✅(front) Glovebox cooling ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ❌ USB charging ports Two Type-C 65 W ports ✅(three) Driver’s display Digitised unit ✅(10.25-inches) Climate control ✅(Auto) ✅(Manual) Rear AC vents ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ❌ Push-button start/stop ✅ ❌ Cruise control ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅(with 6-way adjustment) ❌ Electrically adjustable ORVMs ✅(with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well) ✅(with auto-fold function as well) Infotainment system 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 4 6 Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 2 ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ❌ Rear parking camera ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake ❌ ✅ All four disc brakes ❌ ✅ Day/Night IRVM ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer and defogger ✅ ❌ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ❌

The two EVs share similar features, including LED headlights, a 2-spoke steering wheel, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a reverse parking camera.

That said, it’s the Tata Tiago EV that is equipped with a lot more creature comforts given its price and positioning. Key amenities include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a 6-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

Even the Comet EV has some of its own advantages. MG offers it with a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker music system, all-wheel disc brakes, and even an electronic parking brake.

You can check out the variant-wise features on offer for the new Tata Tiago EV to decide which variant you would be interested in buying.

Electric Powertrain

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh 17.3 kWh/17.4 kWh (FC)* No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS 42 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm 110 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2) 226 km 285 km 230 km

*FC - Fast Charging variants

While the Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options and a single electric motor in different states of tune (depending on the variant chosen), the Comet EV gets a single electric powertrain setup.

Between the 2026 Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV, it’s the former that has a choice of more potent electric powertrains, comprising larger battery packs and a more powerful electric motor in both the versions.

Hence, the Tiago EV has a higher claimed range figure with its larger battery pack but the Comet EV slightly edges out the entry-level version of the Tiago EV when it comes to the claimed range.

Our detailed ‘variant-wise powertrain options’ story of the updated Tata Tiago EV should help you select the most appropriate variant for your needs.

Charging Options

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago EV MG Comet EV 3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point 19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.9 hours (15A plug point) 24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 8.7 hours (15A plug point) 17.3 kWh: 0 to 100 percent in 7 hours 17.4 kWh (FC): 0 to 100 percent in 7 hours 7.2 kW AC fast charger 19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 2.6 hours 24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours 17.3 kWh: NA 17.4 kWh (FC): 0 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours DC fast charger 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 35 mins (using 30 kW unit) 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 20 to 80 percent in 30 mins (using DC fast charger) Not Available

Both the 2026 Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV take nearly the same time to charge up their battery packs using a 3.3 kW AC charger.

It’s a similar story when a 7.2 kW or a 7.4 kW AC fast charger is considered for both the EVs as well.

However, it’s only the Tiago EV here that comes with DC fast charging support, thereby helping it juice up its battery in around half an hour using a 30 kW charger.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Tiago EV has been a proven product in the market for almost an additional year over the MG Comet EV. Its recent update has made it even more stylish than before while also bringing some segment-first features, which has only amplified its appeal. It offers two powertrain choices and a claimed range of over 285 km with the larger battery pack, potentially making it the primary car in your garage to handle intercity commutes without worries.

On the other hand, the Comet EV is for those looking for compact urban mobility on a relatively affordable side but with no compromises on tech and safety. MG has ensured that it packs just about enough range to get you over a week’s city drives while guaranteeing that you won’t get bored inside its cabin, thanks to the variety of tech on board. That said, its lack of DC fast charging might hurt some buyers.