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    New Tata Tiago EV vs MG Comet EV: Which Compact Electric Offering Should You Go For?

    Both are compact electric offerings but are targeted to a completely different set of buyers. Which one should be your pick? Let’s find out

    Published On Jun 03, 2026 01:03 PM By Rohit

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    Tata Tiago EV VS MG Comet EV

    As cars continue to get bigger, compact vehicles remain a practical choice for buyers looking for ease of use in crowded cities. The recently updated Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV take that practicality a step further with all-electric powertrains and relatively accessible price tags. If you are planning to bring home one of these urban EVs, here’s how they compare on paper:

    Prices

    Model

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    MG Comet EV

    Ex-showroom New Delhi price

    Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 7.50 lakh to Rs 9.56 lakh
    • The 2026 Tata Tiago EV has a lower starting price compared to the Comet EV by around Rs 50,000.

    • That said, it’s the MG Comet EV that is more affordable by Rs 43,000 when the respective top-end variants of the two electric offerings are considered.

    • Both EVs can also be had with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription, which further drops down the starting price of the two EVs. While the 2026 Tiago EV with the BaaS subscription starts at Rs 4.69 lakh, MG offers the Comet EV with the BaaS option from Rs 4.99 lakh onwards.

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    MG Comet EV

    Difference

    Length

    3,825 mm

    2,974 mm

    + 851 mm

    Width

    1,684 mm

    1,505 mm (excluding ORVMs)

    + 179 mm

    Height

    1,562 mm

    1,640 mm

    (- 78 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,400 mm

    2,010 mm

    + 390 mm
    • Apart from the height, the Tata Tiago EV is bigger than the MG Comet EV in all dimensions.

    Tata Tiago EV Front
    Exterior

    • It is 851 mm longer, 179 mm wider and has a 390 mm longer wheelbase compared to MG’s smallest EV that makes it a much more spacious offering on the inside.

    Tata Tiago EV Side
    MG Comet EV

    • Another interesting point to note is given the Comet’s small footprint, it only has two doors unlike the conventional 4-door setup seen on most cars.

    Tata Tiago EV Rear
    MG Comet EV

    Colour Options

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    MG Comet EV

    Sobo Surge

    Candy White

    Dehradun Dew

    Aurora Silver

    Pangong Pulse

    Starry Black

    Pure Grey

    Prestine White

    Daytona Grey

    • While the new Tiago EV comes in six monotone paint choices, the MG Comet EV is offered in only three exterior colourways.

    • Although there are only three monotone colour options available with MG’s ultra-compact EV, the carmaker does provide plenty of ways to customize it with over 250 combinations of stickers, graphics and even three packs to personalise its exterior and interior.

    • All the above mentioned paint options of the Tiago EV are available with the choice of a black roof, although it is reserved for its top-spec Creative Plus variant.

    • We have already covered the variant-wise colour availability of the new Tiago EV to help you pick it in your preferred shade.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    MG Comet EV

    Headlights

    ✅(Auto-LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions)

    ✅(LED headlights with follow-me-home and lead-me-to-car functions)

    LED DRLs

    ✅(connected)

    Illuminated front logo

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Door handles with chrome garnish

    Wheels

    ✅(aerodynamically designed 14-inch wheels with stylised covers)

    ✅(aerodynamically designed 12-inch wheels with stylised covers)

    LED tail lights

    Shark fin antenna

    Upholstery

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Steering wheel

    2-spoke unit

    2-spoke unit with tilt adjustment

    Fabric finish on the dashboard

    Centre console with cupholders

    Power windows

    ✅(front)

    Glovebox cooling

    Front centre armrest with storage

    USB charging ports

    Two Type-C 65 W ports

    ✅(three)

    Driver’s display

    Digitised unit

    ✅(10.25-inches)

    Climate control

    ✅(Auto)

    ✅(Manual)

    Rear AC vents

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Push-button start/stop

    Cruise control

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ✅(with 6-way adjustment)

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ✅(with electrically foldable and auto-fold functions as well)

    ✅(with auto-fold function as well)

    Infotainment system

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    No. of speakers

    4

    6

    Connected car tech

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Airbags

    6

    2

    ABS with EBD

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    3-point seatbelts for all occupants

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Hill-hold assist

    360-degree camera

    Rear parking camera

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear parking sensors

    Electronic parking brake

    All four disc brakes

    Day/Night IRVM

    Rear wiper with washer and defogger

    Rain-sensing wipers

    • The two EVs share similar features, including LED headlights, a 2-spoke steering wheel, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a reverse parking camera.

    Tata Tiago EV Dashboard
    MG Comet EV dashboard

    • That said, it’s the Tata Tiago EV that is equipped with a lot more creature comforts given its price and positioning. Key amenities include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a 6-way adjustable driver seat, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, six airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Tiago EV 360 Degree Camera

    • Even the Comet EV has some of its own advantages. MG offers it with a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker music system, all-wheel disc brakes, and even an electronic parking brake.

    MG Comet EV infotainment

    Electric Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    MG Comet EV

    Battery Pack

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    17.3 kWh/17.4 kWh (FC)*

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    Power

    61 PS

    75 PS

    42 PS

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    110 Nm

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2)

    226 km

    285 km

    230 km

    *FC - Fast Charging variants

    • While the Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options and a single electric motor in different states of tune (depending on the variant chosen), the Comet EV gets a single electric powertrain setup.

    • Between the 2026 Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV, it’s the former that has a choice of more potent electric powertrains, comprising larger battery packs and a more powerful electric motor in both the versions.

    • Hence, the Tiago EV has a higher claimed range figure with its larger battery pack but the Comet EV slightly edges out the entry-level version of the Tiago EV when it comes to the claimed range.

    • Our detailed ‘variant-wise powertrain options’ story of the updated Tata Tiago EV should help you select the most appropriate variant for your needs.

    Charging Options

    Specification

    2026 Tata Tiago EV

    MG Comet EV

    3.3 kW AC charger and 15A plug point

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 6.9 hours (15A plug point)

    24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 8.7 hours (15A plug point)

    17.3 kWh: 0 to 100 percent in 7 hours

    17.4 kWh (FC): 0 to 100 percent in 7 hours

    7.2 kW AC fast charger

    19.2 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 2.6 hours

    24 kWh - 10 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours

    17.3 kWh: NA

    17.4 kWh (FC): 0 to 100 percent in 3.5 hours

    DC fast charger

    19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 10 to 80 percent in 35 mins (using 30 kW unit)

    19.2 kWh and 24 kWh - 20 to 80 percent in 30 mins (using DC fast charger)

    Not Available
    • Both the 2026 Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV take nearly the same time to charge up their battery packs using a 3.3 kW AC charger.

    Tata Tiago EV Charging Port
    MG Comet EV Charging Port

    • It’s a similar story when a 7.2 kW or a 7.4 kW AC fast charger is considered for both the EVs as well.

    • However, it’s only the Tiago EV here that comes with DC fast charging support, thereby helping it juice up its battery in around half an hour using a 30 kW charger.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tata Tiago EV has been a proven product in the market for almost an additional year over the MG Comet EV. Its recent update has made it even more stylish than before while also bringing some segment-first features, which has only amplified its appeal. It offers two powertrain choices and a claimed range of over 285 km with the larger battery pack, potentially  making it the primary car in your garage to handle intercity commutes without worries.

    On the other hand, the Comet EV is for those looking for compact urban mobility on a relatively affordable side but with no compromises on tech and safety. MG has ensured that it packs just about enough range to get you over a week’s city drives while guaranteeing that you won’t get bored inside its cabin, thanks to the variety of tech on board. That said, its lack of DC fast charging might hurt some buyers.

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