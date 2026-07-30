All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Accessories: Front Door Garnish, Wheel Arch Garnish, Car Charger, And JBL Speakers

    The Brezza can be customised a lot in terms of design, with a lot of exterior accessories available

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 30, 2026 19:01 IST
    info icon
    Published OnJul 30, 2026 19:01 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 30, 2026 19:01 IST
    5K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maruti Brezza Accessories List

    The Maruti Brezza facelift brought in a few updates in this facelift, with redesigned bumpers, front grille, and added features as well. This made it look fresh in front of other cars, but if you are looking to make your new Brezza more distinctive than others, you might want to know about what accessories are available with this update. So let’s have a look at the exterior and interior accessories of it:

    2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Exterior

    Accessory

    Price

    Front Grille Garnish (Gloss Black + Premium Silver)

    Rs 1,790

    Front Skid Plate (Dark Grey + Premium Silver)

    Rs 2,290

    Rear Skid Plate - Dark Grey

    Rs 2190

    Side Skid Plate - Dark Grey

    Rs 3,290

    Hood Garnish (Black Full Gloss + Premium Silver)

    Rs 690

    Body Side Moulding (Dark Grey + Premium Silver)

    Rs 6,990

    Wheel Arch Garnish (Premium Silver)

    Rs 1,590

    Fender Garnish/Front Door Garnish (Gloss Black + Premium Silver)

    Rs 1,790

    Door Visor

    Rs 1,557

    ORVM and IRVM Auto Cover - Adventure

    Rs 3,309

    Number Plate Frame

    Rs 525

    T-lead Harness

    Rs 400

    Rear Trunk Sill Guard - Scuff

    Rs 1,490

    Fog Lamp Garnish (Gloss Black)

    Rs 790

    Fog Lamp kit for LXI, VXI, ZXI

    Rs 6,590

    Front Skid Plate - Type 2 (Dark Grey + Sizzling Red)

    Rs 2,490

    Body Side Moulding (Sizzling Red + Dark Grey + Gloss Black)

    Rs 6,990

    Front Grille Garnish (Gloss Black + Sizzling Red)

    Rs 1,790

    Wheel Arch Garnish (Sizzling Red)

    Rs 1,390

    Rear Skid Plate - Dark Grey

    Rs 2,190

    Side Skid Plate - Dark Grey

    Rs 3,290

    Rear Skid Plate Garnish (Sizzling Red)

    Rs 1,290

    Door Visor - Stainless Steel Insert

    Rs 2,490

    2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Interior

    Accessory

    Price

    Door Sill Guard Ambient Light - 4 Door (White)

    Rs 7,990

    All Weather 3D Floor Mat

    Rs 2,890

    3D Boot Mat

    Rs 1,750

    Trunk Sill Guard

    Rs 2,479

    Interior Styling Kit (Adventure Wood with Pearl Hsl. Black Colour)

    Rs 5,590

    Steering Wheel Cover - Premium Leather (Black)

    Rs 499

    Car Charger - Extension 4 port (Black)

    Rs 999

    Rear Camera

    Rs 4,790

    Protective Door Sill Guard - Metal

    Rs 1,945

    Camera Multimedia

    Rs 5,590

    9-inch Multimedia Stereo (Wireless)

    Rs 23,490

    JBL Co-axial Speakers 

    Rs 5,872

    2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Kits

    The Maruti Brezza accessories are available for each variant, which are LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. Let’s have a look at which accessory kits are available:

    • Terrascape - For ZXI Plus, ZXI, VXI, and LXI

    • Urbano - For VXI

    • Turbo - For Turbo Variants 

    If you want to know the details of the new Brezza, here’s our image gallery of it

    Overview

    The Maruti Brezza facelift, which was launched recently, brought an updated grille, bumper redesign, and LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The overall silhouette is similar, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps flowing into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate. 

    Maruti Brezza Front Quarter

    The Brezza with this update gets a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert.

    Maruti Brezza Interior

    The Brezza now gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid system, as well as a 1.5-litre petrol and CNG engine with Integrated Start-Stop (ISS). This update also brings the underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space. 

    Maruti Brezza Turbo Badge

    Here’s a detailed specification of Brezza’s powertrain:

    Specification

    1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol

    1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG

    Power

    110 PS

    103 PS

    88 PS (in CNG mode)

    Torque

    170 Nm

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^

    6-speed MT

    ^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    Price And Rivals

    The Maruti Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza primarily competes against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Tata NexonHyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
    • Instagram
    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Brezza Facelift Accessories: Front Door Garnish, Wheel Arch Garnish, Car Charger, And JBL Speakers
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience