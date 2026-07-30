Maruti Brezza Facelift Accessories: Front Door Garnish, Wheel Arch Garnish, Car Charger, And JBL Speakers
The Brezza can be customised a lot in terms of design, with a lot of exterior accessories available
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The Maruti Brezza facelift brought in a few updates in this facelift, with redesigned bumpers, front grille, and added features as well. This made it look fresh in front of other cars, but if you are looking to make your new Brezza more distinctive than others, you might want to know about what accessories are available with this update. So let’s have a look at the exterior and interior accessories of it:
2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Exterior
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Accessory
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Price
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Front Grille Garnish (Gloss Black + Premium Silver)
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Rs 1,790
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Front Skid Plate (Dark Grey + Premium Silver)
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Rs 2,290
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Rear Skid Plate - Dark Grey
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Rs 2190
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Side Skid Plate - Dark Grey
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Rs 3,290
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Hood Garnish (Black Full Gloss + Premium Silver)
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Rs 690
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Body Side Moulding (Dark Grey + Premium Silver)
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Rs 6,990
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Wheel Arch Garnish (Premium Silver)
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Rs 1,590
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Fender Garnish/Front Door Garnish (Gloss Black + Premium Silver)
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Rs 1,790
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Door Visor
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Rs 1,557
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ORVM and IRVM Auto Cover - Adventure
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Rs 3,309
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Number Plate Frame
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Rs 525
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T-lead Harness
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Rs 400
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Rear Trunk Sill Guard - Scuff
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Rs 1,490
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Fog Lamp Garnish (Gloss Black)
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Rs 790
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Fog Lamp kit for LXI, VXI, ZXI
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Rs 6,590
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Front Skid Plate - Type 2 (Dark Grey + Sizzling Red)
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Rs 2,490
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Body Side Moulding (Sizzling Red + Dark Grey + Gloss Black)
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Rs 6,990
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Front Grille Garnish (Gloss Black + Sizzling Red)
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Rs 1,790
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Wheel Arch Garnish (Sizzling Red)
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Rs 1,390
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Rear Skid Plate - Dark Grey
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Rs 2,190
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Side Skid Plate - Dark Grey
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Rs 3,290
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Rear Skid Plate Garnish (Sizzling Red)
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Rs 1,290
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Door Visor - Stainless Steel Insert
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Rs 2,490
2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Interior
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Accessory
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Price
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Door Sill Guard Ambient Light - 4 Door (White)
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Rs 7,990
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All Weather 3D Floor Mat
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Rs 2,890
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3D Boot Mat
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Rs 1,750
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Trunk Sill Guard
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Rs 2,479
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Interior Styling Kit (Adventure Wood with Pearl Hsl. Black Colour)
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Rs 5,590
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Steering Wheel Cover - Premium Leather (Black)
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Rs 499
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Car Charger - Extension 4 port (Black)
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Rs 999
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Rear Camera
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Rs 4,790
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Protective Door Sill Guard - Metal
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Rs 1,945
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Camera Multimedia
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Rs 5,590
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9-inch Multimedia Stereo (Wireless)
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Rs 23,490
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JBL Co-axial Speakers
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Rs 5,872
2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Kits
The Maruti Brezza accessories are available for each variant, which are LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. Let’s have a look at which accessory kits are available:
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Terrascape - For ZXI Plus, ZXI, VXI, and LXI
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Urbano - For VXI
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Turbo - For Turbo Variants
If you want to know the details of the new Brezza, here’s our image gallery of it.
Overview
The Maruti Brezza facelift, which was launched recently, brought an updated grille, bumper redesign, and LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The overall silhouette is similar, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps flowing into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate.
The Brezza with this update gets a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert.
The Brezza now gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid system, as well as a 1.5-litre petrol and CNG engine with Integrated Start-Stop (ISS). This update also brings the underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space.
Here’s a detailed specification of Brezza’s powertrain:
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Specification
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1-litre Turbo-petrol (new)
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1.5-litre N/A Petrol
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1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG
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Power
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110 PS
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103 PS
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88 PS (in CNG mode)
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Torque
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170 Nm
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139 Nm
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121.5 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT
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6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^
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6-speed MT
^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated
Price And Rivals
The Maruti Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza primarily competes against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.