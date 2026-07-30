Maruti Brezza Facelift Accessories: Front Door Garnish, Wheel Arch Garnish, Car Charger, And JBL Speakers

The Maruti Brezza facelift brought in a few updates in this facelift, with redesigned bumpers, front grille, and added features as well. This made it look fresh in front of other cars, but if you are looking to make your new Brezza more distinctive than others, you might want to know about what accessories are available with this update. So let’s have a look at the exterior and interior accessories of it:

2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Exterior

Accessory Price Front Grille Garnish (Gloss Black + Premium Silver) Rs 1,790 Front Skid Plate (Dark Grey + Premium Silver) Rs 2,290 Rear Skid Plate - Dark Grey Rs 2190 Side Skid Plate - Dark Grey Rs 3,290 Hood Garnish (Black Full Gloss + Premium Silver) Rs 690 Body Side Moulding (Dark Grey + Premium Silver) Rs 6,990 Wheel Arch Garnish (Premium Silver) Rs 1,590 Fender Garnish/Front Door Garnish (Gloss Black + Premium Silver) Rs 1,790 Door Visor Rs 1,557 ORVM and IRVM Auto Cover - Adventure Rs 3,309 Number Plate Frame Rs 525 T-lead Harness Rs 400 Rear Trunk Sill Guard - Scuff Rs 1,490 Fog Lamp Garnish (Gloss Black) Rs 790 Fog Lamp kit for LXI, VXI, ZXI Rs 6,590 Front Skid Plate - Type 2 (Dark Grey + Sizzling Red) Rs 2,490 Body Side Moulding (Sizzling Red + Dark Grey + Gloss Black) Rs 6,990 Front Grille Garnish (Gloss Black + Sizzling Red) Rs 1,790 Wheel Arch Garnish (Sizzling Red) Rs 1,390 Rear Skid Plate - Dark Grey Rs 2,190 Side Skid Plate - Dark Grey Rs 3,290 Rear Skid Plate Garnish (Sizzling Red) Rs 1,290 Door Visor - Stainless Steel Insert Rs 2,490

2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Interior

Accessory Price Door Sill Guard Ambient Light - 4 Door (White) Rs 7,990 All Weather 3D Floor Mat Rs 2,890 3D Boot Mat Rs 1,750 Trunk Sill Guard Rs 2,479 Interior Styling Kit (Adventure Wood with Pearl Hsl. Black Colour) Rs 5,590 Steering Wheel Cover - Premium Leather (Black) Rs 499 Car Charger - Extension 4 port (Black) Rs 999 Rear Camera Rs 4,790 Protective Door Sill Guard - Metal Rs 1,945 Camera Multimedia Rs 5,590 9-inch Multimedia Stereo (Wireless) Rs 23,490 JBL Co-axial Speakers Rs 5,872

2026 Maruti Brezza Accessories: Kits

The Maruti Brezza accessories are available for each variant, which are LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI Plus. Let’s have a look at which accessory kits are available:

Terrascape - For ZXI Plus, ZXI, VXI, and LXI

Urbano - For VXI

Turbo - For Turbo Variants

If you want to know the details of the new Brezza, here’s our image gallery of it.

Overview

The Maruti Brezza facelift, which was launched recently, brought an updated grille, bumper redesign, and LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The overall silhouette is similar, while the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels has been updated. At the rear, you get LED taillamps flowing into the tailgate with the Brezza lettering below the Maruti logo. The bumper design remains identical. As this update introduces a turbo-petrol engine, turbo variants also get their badge on the tailgate.

The Brezza with this update gets a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety as well, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 6 airbags, rear cross traffic alert, safe exit warning, and blind spot alert.

The Brezza now gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, derived from the Fronx. It also features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a mild hybrid system, as well as a 1.5-litre petrol and CNG engine with Integrated Start-Stop (ISS). This update also brings the underbody-placed CNG tank, which increases the usable boot space.

Here’s a detailed specification of Brezza’s powertrain:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre N/A Petrol+CNG Power 110 PS 103 PS 88 PS (in CNG mode) Torque 170 Nm 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT (new), 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT

^AT - torque converter automatic transmission, N/A- naturally aspirated

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Brezza starts at Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza primarily competes against the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, as well as the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.