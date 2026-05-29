360-Degree Look At The 2026 Tata Tiago EV In Real-life Images

Published On May 29, 2026 05:33 PM By Ninad

Tata Motors has launched the facelifted Tiago EV, bringing in a fresh new look for the hatchback and some funky new colour options. This update also brings an updated interior, new features and similar battery pack options.

If you are looking for an entry-level electric hatchback under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), here is a detailed 360-degree look at the new Tiago EV in real-life images.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Design

Front

Tata has updated the entire front section of the Tiago EV with a sharper design, and overall, the front now looks closer to newer Tata EVs such as the Punch EV and Nexon EV.

The facelift replaces the older, rounded headlamps with slimmer LED units.

The LED DRLs now sit inside the headlamp housings instead of the bumper.

Tata redesigned the closed-off EV grille and finished it in body colour.

The lower air intake now uses vertical slats, replacing the older mesh-style pattern.

A front camera sits below the Tata badge as part of the new 360-degree camera setup.

The revised bumper uses cleaner lines and fewer cuts than before.

Side

Tata left the side profile largely unchanged. The Tiago EV continues with the same compact hatchback proportions as before.

The facelift introduces a new set of 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Lower variants received revised wheel covers.

Tata replaced the older EV badging with the newer “tata.ev” branding on the front doors.

You get a grey body cladding continued around the wheel arches and lower doors.

While the silhouette remained familiar, the new wheel design helped freshen the side profile.

Introduced with new colours

Rear

The new Tiago’s rear received some of the more noticeable updates in the facelift. The taillamps are now redesigned with new LED elements arranged in a vertical pattern.

Smaller Details: A faux strip connected the two taillamps across the tailgate.The connecting section did not illuminate and worked mainly as a styling element.

Tata also reshaped the rear bumper with a cleaner and slightly sportier look.

The rear parking camera was repositioned lower near the number plate area.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Interior

Giving it a newer feel, the interior is also updated with a dual tone dashboard.

The start/Stop switch position is also changed from the left of the steering wheel to the right.

Both the instrument cluster as well as infotainment screen are now having a standing effect on the dashboard.

The steering wheel is updated with replacing the old Tata Logo with new Tata.ev logo which is placed off center.

New power window switches

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Features

The 10.25-inch infotainment screen now places on top of the dashboard, which comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the connected tech as well.

It comes with automatic climate control, rear AC vents and type-c charging ports for front and rear passengers.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Safety

A segment-first 360-degree camera system is introduced with this facelift.

It continues with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and six airbags.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Powertrain

Here are the details of battery pack options available in Tiago EV:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 226 kms 285 kms No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Charging speed ( 10% - 80% ) 35 minutes 35 minutes

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Price and Rivals

2026 Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced between Rs 5.79 Lakhs to Rs 9.99 Lakhs with this facelift. It also comes with the BaaS option which starts at Rs 4.69 lakhs with Rs 2.6 per km. This facelift made the Tiago EV move up the ladder against the battle with MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.