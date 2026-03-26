2026 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Variant Detailed

Skoda has launched the Kushaq with prices starting from Rs 10.69 lakh. The facelift brings subtle styling changes, new features and even a new transmission option to the package. And unlike before, the sportier-looking Monte Carlo edition is available right from launch, for people who want their Kushaq to stand out from the standard one.

So in this story, we take a detailed look at what the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo looks like from inside-out, what it packs in terms of features and powertrain options, and whether you should consider it or not.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Exterior

Skoda has done a superb job of modernising the elegant design of the Kushaq with this facelift, and this Monte Carlo edition takes it up a notch. It doesn’t look race-ready, but just, elegantly sporty.

The front sports the same LED headlights as the standard Kushaq with the sleek DRLs that have a connected look. The individual LED elements cut through the Piano Black grille and the two red slats offer a nice contrast to the dark treatment, which is completed up front with the all-black bumper treatment.

In profile, the changes are really subtle over the standard model where you get a red finish in the brake callipers sitting inside the 17-inch alloy wheels which have a petal-like design. The rest of the changes are even more subtle with the black roof rails (with 50kg load capacity) and black ORVMs.

The theme of small changes continues at the rear where there aren’t any big roof-mounted spoilers or loud red inserts, but rather, a simple all-black bumper and exclusive ‘Monte Carlo’ badge sporting the race flag motif. The connected LED tail lights with the individual LED elements and illuminated SKODA lettering are shared with the standard Kushaq, and look distinctive at night.

The changes in the treatment aren’t as aggressive as we’ve seen with the Hyundai Creta’s N-Line version, but are enough to help the Monte Carlo stand out as a sportier alternative.

The Monte Carlo also gets dual-tone exterior colour options, which are not available in the standard variants at all. Let’s take a look at them in the next segment.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Colour options

Skoda offers a total of eight exterior colour options with the 2026 Kushaq, but only seven of them are available with the Monte Carlo variant. Here are the options:

Lava Blue

Deep Black

Candy White (Dual tone)

Brilliant Silver (Dual tone)

Cherry Red (Dual tone)

Shimla Green (Dual tone)

Steel Grey (Dual tone)

The Monte Carlo is the only variant where you get dual-tone roof option in the 2026 Kushaq.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Interior

If the treatment of the Monte Carlo edition felt a little light on the outside, the difference is very apparent on the inside where the layout and the overall design is still the same, but the style is more cooler.

Skoda has deleted the light colour shades inside the cabin and has given it an all-black theme with red accents on the dashboard panel and the trims around the door handles. You still get the chrome inserts all around, and the overall combination of the material finishes looks sporty.

There are only two more changes over the standard model - aluminum pedals (which are also available in the Sportline variant) and the all-black seats with contrasting red inserts. The rest of the bits, including the touch-based climate control panel, the two-spoke floating steering wheel and the hexagonal AC vents remain the same.

The headrests on the Kushaq Monte Carlo also get the 'Monte Carlo' lettering.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Features

Given that the Monte Carlo variant builds on the top-spec Prestige variant, it comes packing with all the features that the Kushaq offers. Your basics are covered with features like keyless entry, push button start/stop, auto AC, rear AC vents and electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors). Most of these features are available as standard, and you can read about the details of the base Classic Plus variant of the Kushaq here.

The feel-good feature package includes a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, rear seat massager, 6-speaker Skoda sound system, and two digital screens: 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You can read more about which variants gets which features here.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Safety

Features like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear wiper and defogger, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure warning system (TPMS) and auto-dimming IRVM are standard fitments in the 2026 Kushaq. Higher variants further add features like anti-theft alarm, front parking sensors and rear disc brakes (1.5-litre only). Unlike many of its rivals, the Kushaq doesn’t offer any advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) features.

The pre-facelift Kushaq had received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2022.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Powertrain

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is an automatic-only variant, but it does get the option of both the engine options that are available with the Kushaq. Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 115 PS / 178 Nm 150 PS / 250 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

DCT - dual clutch automatic transmission

Buyer advice: Only pick the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine if you like to drive your car enthusiastically or want effortless drives on the highway. For a mixed city and highway use case, the 1-litre turbo-petrol gets the job done all day long.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Price

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh for the smaller 1-litre engine and Rs 18.99 lakh for the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

While the Hyundai Creta N Line is the only direct ‘sporty’ alternative, the standard Kushaq rivals the likes of the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo: Should You Buy It?

While the Monte Carlo edition doesn’t offer any additional features over the top-spec variant, it does sprinkle some sporty touches in the design. You can check out what the Skoda Kushaq’s top-spec Prestige variant looks and packs here. The changes are subtle, but enough to help you standout from the lot (Prestige vs Monte Carlo compared here). If you were already opting for the top-spec Kushaq, and just wanted your family car to look a tad sportier, then that Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 premium is justified.