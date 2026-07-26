2026 Maruti Brezza FULL PRICING Revealed! Check Out How Much Each Variant Will Cost

After the blockbuster Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price of the new Brezza, we now have confirmation about the detailed variant-wise pricing of the SUV! On sale since 2022, the second-generation Brezza received its first major update last Friday, that added a few key feature upgrades, minor styling tweaks and a new turbo-petrol engine as well. Let’s take a look at its detailed pricing and what all has changed:

Detailed Pricing & Variants

As the carmaker had revealed previously, the new Brezza is available in a choice of four variants called LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus. Mentioned below is the SUV’s detailed variant-wise pricing:

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG Turbo-petrol MT AT MT MT LXI Rs 8.30 lakh - Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 7.40 lakh VXI Rs 9.26 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh ZXI Rs 10.50 lakh/Rs 10.65 lakh* Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh* Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh* Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh* ZXI Plus - Rs 13.55 lakh/Rs 13.70 lakh* - Rs 11.16 lakh/Rs 11.31 lakh*

All prices ex-showroom pan-India, *For dual-tone variant with black roof

Prices sourced from dealers in Delhi-NCR

As seen above, the starting price of the new Brezza is significantly more affordable than the pre-facelift version, owing to the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts it in a lower GST tax bracket. Now let’s take a look at what has changed with this update:

Overview

Maruti has given the new Brezza a facelift almost four years after the current generation was launched, and while not much has changed on the surface, major upgrades have been made under the skin. In terms of styling, it features an updated front fascia with a slimmer chrome-finished grille, sculpted bumpers and triangular fog lamp surrounds. Towards the side you get newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels while the rear-end features a reworked bumper.

Inside, the dashboard retains its familiar upright profile with a ‘floating’ infotainment screen, although small changes come in the form of gloss black steering wheel inserts, a reworked front centre armrest, winged headrests for rear occupants and new climate control panel borrowed from the Victoris.

The SUV’s equipment list sees additions such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM 2.5 air filter with AQI display. Besides this, it is also equipped with a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry and connected car technology.

Safety is boosted with the inclusion of select Level 1 ADAS functions such as rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), blind spot warning (BSW) and safe exit warning, front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which is in addition to features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors and 360-degree camera. A 5-star BNCAP safety rating has also been awarded to the SUV.

The Brezza facelift is powered by a new turbo-petrol engine option, while the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues alongside. Notably, it now also features an underbody CNG setup for added practicality and an upgraded 6-speed manual gearbox too. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW) Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI,ZXI Plus)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Rivals

The Brezza competes with subcompact SUVs such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.