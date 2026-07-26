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    2026 Maruti Brezza FULL PRICING Revealed! Check Out How Much Each Variant Will Cost

    Some variants of the new Brezza now fall in a lower GST tax bracket, which has resulted in a significant price cut compared to the older model!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 26, 2026 18:44 IST
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    Published OnJul 26, 2026 18:35 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 26, 2026 18:44 IST
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    Maruti Brezza

    After the blockbuster Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) starting price of the new Brezza, we now have confirmation about the detailed variant-wise pricing of the SUV! On sale since 2022, the second-generation Brezza received its first major update last Friday, that added a few key feature upgrades, minor styling tweaks and a new turbo-petrol engine as well. Let’s take a look at its detailed pricing and what all has changed:

    Detailed Pricing & Variants

    As the carmaker had revealed previously, the new Brezza is available in a choice of four variants called LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI Plus. Mentioned below is the SUV’s detailed variant-wise pricing:

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol + CNG

    Turbo-petrol

    MT

    AT

    MT

    MT

    LXI

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    -

    Rs 9.30 lakh

    Rs 7.40 lakh

    VXI

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    Rs 10.61 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    ZXI

    Rs 10.50 lakh/Rs 10.65 lakh*

    Rs 11.85 lakh/Rs 12.05 lakh*

    Rs 11.50 lakh/Rs 11.65 lakh*

    Rs 9.85 lakh/Rs 9.99 lakh*

    ZXI Plus

    -

    Rs 13.55 lakh/Rs 13.70 lakh*

    -

    Rs 11.16 lakh/Rs 11.31 lakh*

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India, *For dual-tone variant with black roof

    Prices sourced from dealers in Delhi-NCR

    As seen above, the starting price of the new Brezza is significantly more affordable than the pre-facelift version, owing to the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts it in a lower GST tax bracket. Now let’s take a look at what has changed with this update:

    Overview

    Maruti has given the new Brezza a facelift almost four years after the current generation was launched, and while not much has changed on the surface, major upgrades have been made under the skin. In terms of styling, it features an updated front fascia with a slimmer chrome-finished grille, sculpted bumpers and triangular fog lamp surrounds. Towards the side you get newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels while the rear-end features a reworked bumper.

    Maruti Brezza
    Maruti Brezza

    Inside, the dashboard retains its familiar upright profile with a ‘floating’ infotainment screen, although small changes come in the form of gloss black steering wheel inserts, a reworked front centre armrest, winged headrests for rear occupants and new climate control panel borrowed from the Victoris

    Maruti Brezza

    The SUV’s equipment list sees additions such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM 2.5 air filter with AQI display. Besides this, it is also equipped with a single-pane sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, keyless entry and connected car technology.

    Maruti Brezza

    Safety is boosted with the inclusion of select Level 1 ADAS functions such as rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), blind spot warning (BSW) and safe exit warning, front parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which is in addition to features like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors and 360-degree camera. A 5-star BNCAP safety rating has also been awarded to the SUV

    The Brezza facelift is powered by a new turbo-petrol engine option, while the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues alongside. Notably, it now also features an underbody CNG setup for added practicality and an upgraded 6-speed manual gearbox too. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid (NEW)

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT)

    26.90 km/kg

    20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI,ZXI Plus)

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Rivals

    The Brezza competes with subcompact SUVs such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Maruti Brezza FULL PRICING Revealed! Check Out How Much Each Variant Will Cost
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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