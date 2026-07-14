2026 Nissan Tekton N-Connecta Vs Tekna Variants Compared: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade From The Most Value-for-Money Variant

The Nissan Tekton was one of the long-anticipated models of 2026, and with it being launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it has been priced competitively against its rivals. The Tekton can be had in a total of six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

The N-Connecta variant sits in the middle space in the variant lineup and is one of the most value-for-money variants, offering a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, features, and multiple engine options. The Tekna variant sits just above it, and one trim below the top-spec variant, and offers an even better package with additional features but at a huge price gap. So, should you stick with the N-Connecta, or stretch your budget for the more-equipped Tekna variant? Take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol (MT) 1.3-litre turbo petrol (MT) 1.3-litre turbo petrol (DCT) Nissan Tekton N-Connecta Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Nissan Tekton Tekna Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India.

Prices for the N-Connecta range start from Rs 13.69 lakh. The Tekna variant range starts from Rs 15.39 lakh, and the Tekna variant also acts as the top-spec variant for models with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with the 6-speed manual transmission. Both variants can be had across all engine and transmission options that are available with the Tekton.

The price gap between the 1-litre model stands at a whopping Rs 1.7 lakh, while the same between the 1.3-litre variants varies between Rs 1.3 to Rs 1.4 lakh. Let’s explore if the Tekna variant justifies the extra asking price over the N-Connecta.

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tekton variants.

Exterior

Front

Starting with the front, both the N-Connecta and Tekna variants feature the Tekton's premium fascia with connected LED DRLs, LED headlights, LED fog lamps, a silver-finished front skid plate, and the signature "Tekton" badging.

The only distinguishing element is on the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variants, which get an exclusive red insert running across the connected grille, lending the SUV a sportier and more distinctive appearance.

Side

From the side, the two variants are almost identical, with both featuring roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, puddle lamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The only difference lies in the wheel design, as the N-Connecta rides on 18-inch gunmetal satin alloy wheels, while the Tekna gets more premium-looking 18-inch diamond-cut five-petal alloy wheels that enhance its road presence.

Rear

At the rear, both variants come equipped with a full-width connected LED light bar, LED taillights, rear fog lamps, an integrated roof spoiler, and a silver-finished rear skid plate.

Similar to the front, the 1.3-litre variants receive an exclusive red insert on the rear bumper near the skid plate, adding a subtle sporty touch and making them stand out from the standard versions.

Colour Options

Out of all the 11 colour options on sale, which are spread across 6 monotone and 5 dual-tone options in the Nissan Tekton, both variants here share five monotone colour options. These include Pearl White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red, and Indigo Blue. The Tekna variant additionally offers an exclusive Moonbow Gray shade. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Moving into the cabin, the N-Connecta variant features a dual-tone Nautical Blue and Black-themed interior with soft-touch leatherette inserts and semi-leatherette seats finished in matching blue accents. Both variants boast a spacious and comfortable cabin with a similar set of convenience features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with cup holders, one-touch LED cabin lights, 60:40 split rear seats, and seatback pockets. The 1.3-litre DCT variants further offer an elevated centre console with an electronic gear selector, cooled centre armrest, and additional centre storage, giving the cabin a much more premium and sophisticated feel.

The Tekna variant provides a more premium appeal inside the cabin with a similar Nautical Blue cabin theme, but the soft-touch bits are offered in a full leatherette Nautical Blue theme, and the seat upholstery is also upgraded to quilted leatherette-themed seats for added comfort. This also elevates the overall feel-good factor inside the cabin, providing a more premium experience.

Detailed in images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Nissan Tekton’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The N-Connecta variant of the Nissan Tekton offers a strong set of features that covers both the essential needs that you would require in your daily usage, along with modern features that make the cabin feel upmarket and premium. The Tekna variant adds a lot more feel-good features to the list that make the package more complete and resemble that of the top-spec variant.

Key features of the N-Connecta variant of the Tekton include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic headlights, paddle shifters (DCT only), welcome and goodbye sequence light animation, keyless entry, push-button start, puddle lamps, 2 fast-charging USB Type-C ports and a 12V power socket in the front, 2 rear USB Type-C ports, a wireless phone charger with cooling vent (DCT only), and all one touch-up/down power windows.

The Tekna variant offers all of the above-mentioned features and additionally gets a set of premium equipment like ventilated front seats, a 6-way electrically powered driver's seat, 2-way manual lumbar adjustment for front seats, 48-colour ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, drive and steering modes, 5 connected car features, and an air purifier with AQI display. All of these add to a more premium feel of the cabin as compared to the N-Connecta trim.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our Variants Explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, both the N-Connecta and Tekna variants sit at the upper end of the variant lineup and hence offer a strong set of equipment, with the overall equipment being shared across them with just a few differentiating factors.

The common list of safety equipment includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), cornering stability control, hill hold control (HHC), roll over sensors, a reverse parking camera with rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes (DCT only for N-Connecta), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, impact sensing door unlock, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Along with this, the Tekton also boasts a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating.

The Tekna variant additionally offers smart safety features like a Level-2 ADAS, additional front and side parking sensors, hill descent control (DCT only), and all-wheel disc brakes, on both transmission options.

Engine Options

The Nissan Tekton is offered with the choice of two engine options, including a 1-litre turbo petrol engine, which is exclusively available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a larger and more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit, which can be had with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Both the N-Connecta and Tekna are the only variants in the Tekton’s lineup that can be had across all engine and transmission options.

Here is a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol No. of cylinders 3 4 Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Nissan Tekton goes against the likes of compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekton N-Connecta variant already feels like a well-equipped premium SUV, offering an extensive feature list, a modern cabin, and the flexibility of all engine and transmission options. It also shares similar interior and exterior layouts as the Tekna, with the only noticeable visual differences being the alloy wheel design and the quilted leatherette seat upholstery.

The Tekna variant, however, justifies its higher asking price by adding several premium comfort and safety features. While the price premium of around Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.7 lakh is considerable, the additional equipment does enhance convenience, safety, and the overall ownership experience in the long run.

That said, if these value-added features are not a priority, the N-Connecta variant continues to be the sweet spot in the Tekton lineup and remains our value-for-money pick.