5 Things We Learnt After Driving the 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

Maruti recently launched a facelift for one of their popular premium hatchbacks, the 2026 Baleno, at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards with minor updates to its styling, new features and a brand-new powertrain as well. While this launch has sparked a lot of excitement, we have finally got out hands on the hatchback and here are 5 things we learnt about it after driving:

Features To Pamper

The Baleno, being a competitively priced family hatchback, did have pressure from its SUV rivals in its price bracket. Maruti has tried to address that with the introduction of a few new features to keep it appealing such as front ventilated seats and a wireless charger with a cooling function to control your phone’s temperature when it is charging. Another change is the brand of the 6-speaker music system, tuned by Clarion.

Comfort To Please Family

One of the strengths of the Baleno has been its balanced ride quality. And with the facelift, this has not changed. Over small imperfections and potholes, the Baleno feels composed and takes them on without unsettling the passengers inside. The cabin space is also reasonably spacious for short and tall passengers. With the driver’s seat having height adjustment, there is reasonable flexibility to find a good driving position for most people of different sizes.

The ergonomics, practicality and storage spaces are also well planned, with seatback pockets and bottle holders available for all four passengers.

Just Got Better For City Driving

Here is where the Baleno’s biggest change lies. The 2026 Baleno gets a new heart from the Swift and Dzire. This is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine but in a three-cylinder guise as opposed to the previous four-cylinder engine. This new engine is called the Z12E and is among the finest 3-cylinder engines in its class. The slow-speed driveability, refinement and fuel efficiency make it among the most practical engines available in the class.

Though the old engine was praised for its smoothness, efficiency and performance, this new engine takes a new approach to being easier to drive and with better fuel efficiency.

Looks Richer With More Bling

Yes, we know the reactions online to looking at those massive chrome bars on the grille. However, do remember that Maruti is among the most well-informed manufacturers when it comes to product planning and being aware of customer tastes in India. So despite the polarising looks of the Baleno facelift, there will be thousands of takers who will like how the Baleno looks grander than before.

Take The Highways With Calmness

With the introduction of the new engine, the character of the Baleno facelift has now changed. While the slow-speed and city driving have improved, it has taken a small hit in highway performance. While it will perform highway duties with good comfort, the engine won’t be able to keep up if you want to make quick highway overtakes. Mind you, the performance is not a dealbreaker. This is in comparison to the performance that the older engine could deliver when the roads opened up.

CarDekho Says…

The 2026 Baleno facelift comes with upgrades that may be of much use to today’s needs in Indian conditions. With temperatures rising, ventilated seats are now becoming more of a need than a luxury. And thanks to the petrol available today being blended, the fuel economy of cars has come down. This is addressed by the introduction of the new engine, which has improved the claimed fuel efficiency of the Baleno.

Overall, the fundamental qualities of the much-loved hatchback have been retained, with tangible updates keeping up with the times.