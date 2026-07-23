5 Things We Learnt After Driving The Nissan Tekton

When you think of SUVs in India, Nissan is perhaps not the first brand that comes to mind. The brand has had quite a few SUV offerings in the past, like the X-Trail, Terrano and even the Kicks, but most of them remain forgotten.

However, the brand is on a mission to revive its Indian operations and now, more than ever, SUVs are arguably the biggest and most crucial segment of the market. And the meat of this body style lies in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price bracket, which is precisely what the Tekton wants to target. Underpinned on the new Renault Duster, this SUV promises a lot, but does it live up to it? Let’s find out.

Classy Styling

One of the biggest talking points of the Tekton remains its Patrol-inspired design that takes a more restrained and classy approach, compared to its cousin’s muscular and rowdy styling. Don’t get us wrong though, it still very much looks like a ‘tough’ SUV, with the massive C-shaped skid plates upfront, tall roof rails and the large LED headlamps. The Tekton looks like it means purpose, and sophistication too.

Doesn’t Feel Basic

Unlike other Nissan offerings, which feel ‘economy’ as they are priced, the Tekton pampers you to no less extent than any other rival. Plenty of features are present, including a slick Google-based 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a crisp and modern 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof and even dual-zone climate control. Well-priced? Yes. Basic? Not at all.

Not For The Chauffeur-driven

Nissan wants you to stay in the Tekton’s driver seat, and the SUV certainly makes you feel like it. The rear seat, while usable, is not the best when it comes to comfort. The backrest is quite supportive and holds you in place well, but is reclined at an awkward angle that never makes you feel settled. Space is not the worst, but not the best either and rivals like the Sierra, Seltos and Creta offer a roomier experience.

Super Safe SUV

One thing you don’t need to worry about with the Tekton is its safety credentials. Its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating gives you confidence, while features like 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, all-wheel disc brakes and a comprehensive and well-tuned Level 2 ADAS suite have your back at all times. Rest assured, the Tekton is prepared to protect you well.

Some Polishing Required

Driving the Tekton is a great experience all around. The powertrains are punchy, the interior feels premium, there are plenty of features to keep everyone happy and a big boot for all your luggage too. However, it comes a bit short of offering perfection with some rough edges still present, such as the grainy camera feed or the scratchy plastics used in the cabin that pull down the true ‘opulent’ feel.

These were the things we loved about the new Nissan Tekton. What are your thoughts on the SUV? Would you say it's the right product for the carmaker’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below!