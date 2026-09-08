3 Remaining Maruti Suzuki Cars Sold With The 1.2-Litre 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine After 2026 Baleno Facelift

Maruti has recently launched the 2026 Baleno facelift, with minor upgrades all around and one very critical change in the form of the new Z-series engine (codenamed Z12E) under its hood. What this indicates though, is that Maruti has started phasing out its famed 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series (codename K12) engine that has in its more-than-a-decade existence become one of the most common units in Indian cars.

The news isn’t completely sad as there are still 3 cars you can still buy today that are still powered by the famed engine: the Fronx, Eeco, and Wagon R. This engine is expected to be phased out soon in these cars as well, so we would advise you to be quick with your purchase.

Maruti K12 Engine: When Was It Introduced?

Replacing the older G-series 1.3-litre petrol engine (codenamed G13), the K12 first made its debut in an equally unique car, the Maruti Ritz, and shortly after, in the first-generation Maruti Swift. This move was driven mainly due to the stricter BSIV emission standards and updated tax slabs that incentivised sub-4 metre cars with a displacement of less than 1,200cc, which were a major chunk of the carmaker’s lineup.

Essentially a slightly downsized version of the 1,242cc K12B engine sold abroad, the Indian version was codenamed the K12M and found much love for its class-leading performance figures, a free-revving nature and particularly for its excellent fuel economy that addressed a key weakness of its predecessor. These continue to remain highlights of it even today.

Fun Fact: Unlike a lot of rivals back then, the K12M used an aluminium engine block that significantly lowered weight, improved handling and delivered greater efficiency.

Evolution

Post the Ritz and Swift, the K12 was rolled out across the Maruti lineup, and in 2012, was upgraded with VVT (Variable Valve Technology) to comply with tighter emission norms, and improve fuel efficiency figures.

Over the years, this version ended up powering various popular models like the Swift Dzire, Baleno, Ignis, and even the first-generation Toyota Glanza, which was the debut product to roll out of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota joint product collaboration.

After this, the carmaker extensively re-engineered this engine with dual injectors, dual VVT and even mild-hybrid technology (in select models) to comply with the upcoming BSVI emission standards, which came into effect in 2020. This version debuted on the second-generation Dzire’s facelift, and was quickly rolled out across almost the entire lineup.

This final version of the engine is also what powers recent models such as the Fronx, third-generation Swift, the current-generation WagonR, and the now-discontinued pre-facelift Baleno.

In fact, not just limited to cars; the K12N also powers the lone commercial vehicle from Maruti, the Super Carry!

A Worthy Successor?

While the K12 remained at the heart of the brand’s small car range, the next phase of electrification knocked at its doors. Recognising this need, the K12 engine is now in the process of being gradually phased out.

Its successor, the Z-series 1.2-litre engine (codenamed Z12E) first introduced in the fourth-generation Swift, takes a different approach. It loses one cylinder, and is even down on power. Out goes the sporty revv-happy nature, and in comes the practical low-end torque that makes it a lot easier to drive, even if not as fun.

Reportedly, the Z12E has also been engineered keeping in mind the carmaker’s upcoming series-hybrid technology to underpin future products, and it remains to be seen if it truly becomes as legendary as the K12.

Last Chance To Grab One!

Representing and hallmarking Maruti Suzuki’s capabilities, it's no surprise that it has won many fans, with certain buyers on their second or even third car with this powerplant. However, with the new Baleno also moving to its successor, the Z12 three-cylinder, this four-cylinder engine can now be had only with three cars today; the Eeco, Fronx and Wagon R.

As it stands, enthusiasts still love this powertrain, and if you are one of its fans, now is the time to bring one home!