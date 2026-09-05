2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Bookings And Delivery Process Explained

One of the highest-selling Nexa products of Maruti, the Baleno, received its facelift after a long time, after its new generation was launched back in 2022. Since then, the automotive industry has moved ahead in terms of technology, features, and safety standards as well.

Maruti, with the updated Baleno, has brought in some exciting new features and safety equipment as well. And if you are already excited to get a new Baleno but need guidance for the booking? Here’s our explainer about the booking process:

How To Book The 2026 Maruti Baleno?

For online booking, visit Maruti’s official website for the Nexa line of vehicles and go to the hatchback section. Then follow the steps below:

Under the Cars section, select the model - Baleno.

Enter your details such as name, number, and email address.

Select your preferred variant and choice of colour.

After this, select the nearest or preferred dealership where you want to take delivery of your hatchback.

Select your financing option, and if you are exchanging your old vehicle, also enter that information.

Review your entered information to avoid any inconveniences.

You can then proceed to pay the booking amount online to confirm your reservation. The amount for the new Baleno is Rs 11,000 currently.

Dealership Booking Process

You can also book the 2026 Maruti Baleno by visiting your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership.

A salesperson will be assigned to you and will provide a complete walkaround of the car.

Take a test drive as well.

Share your personal details for registration purposes.

Finalise the variant and colour.

Pay the booking amount which is Rs 11,000 to reserve your new premium hatchback.

Do note: Before finalising your booking, we recommend taking your family along to the showroom since they will also be spending time in the car. It is also advisable to check cancellation policies, finance options, and estimated delivery timelines with your chosen dealership, as waiting periods may vary depending on the colour selected.

Delivery Timeline

The 2026 Baleno has already started to arrive at the dealerships, and deliveries will commence later this month. While Maruti is good at managing the delivery timeline and getting your new car pretty fast, it will still be dependent on the variant and colour you choose.

Features & Safety

The Baleno facelift packs in multiple new features, such as a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, first in the segment ventilated front seats, and a USB Type-C charge port as well.

Coming to safety, Maruti has been offering a lot of equipment with all its cars, including the new Baleno, which has 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, first in the class Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) which includes rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, safe exit warning, hill start assist (HSA), electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Powertrain Options

It is powered by the 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, which is shared with the Swift, and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG.

Here are the detailed specifications of it:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The updated Baleno starts at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It did receive a small price hike compared to the outgoing model.

It rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza.

CarDekho Says..

The Baleno facelift offers a practical cabin, a feature-loaded interior, more safety equipment than before. Being a best-selling hatchback of this segment, it will be interesting to see how the competitors perform as well, since Baleno is the first to get an update.