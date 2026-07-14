2026 Nissan Tekton Tekna Vs Tekna Plus Variants Compared: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade To The Top-End Variant

The Nissan Tekton is now available on sale in India, with introductory prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tekton is among the most anticipated products of 2026, and the number of offerings it brings with it has set the heat in the segment yet again. It offers a diverse variant lineup, which enables buyers to easily pick the best option for them. The Tekton can be had in a total of six variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus.

The Tekna variant sits just below the top-spec Tekna Plus variant and already has an overall equipment list very similar to the top-spec variant. It offers a good blend of comfort and convenience features, along with being available across all engine and transmission options. The Tekna Plus variant adds a few more modern tech features that will surely make your car stand out in today's time, but at an added cost. So, should you stick with the Tekna, or stretch your budget for the fully equipped Tekna Plus variant? Take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant 1-litre turbo petrol (MT) 1.3-litre turbo petrol (MT) 1.3-litre turbo petrol (DCT) Nissan Tekton Tekna Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Nissan Tekton Tekna Plus Rs 16.49 lakh NA Rs 18.59 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India.

Prices for the Nissan Tekton start from Rs 10.49 lakh for the base-spec Visia variant, with the Tekna range starting from Rs 15.39 lakh, and this variant can be had across both the 1-litre and 1.3-litre engine options, with both manual and automatic transmissions. The range for the top-spec Tekna Plus variants starts from Rs 16.49 lakh; it is also offered across the two engine options, but the 1.3-litre petrol engine is exclusively available with an automatic transmission. Because of this reason, the one-below-top Tekna variant acts as the top-end for buyers looking to buy the 1.3-litre engine with a manual transmission.

The price gap between the 1-litre model stands at Rs 1.1 lakh, which feels a little steep, while the same between the 1.3-litre automatic variants is Rs 80,000. With this price gap, one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, because the Tekna variant already comes heavily loaded. Let’s see what the Tekna Plus variant brings to the table to justify the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tekton variants.

Exterior

Front

Starting with the front, there are no visual differences between the Tekna and Tekna Plus. Both variants feature the signature "Tekton" bonnet decal, connected LED DRLS, LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and the bold connected grille.

The 1.3-litre variants of both trims also get the distinctive red insert running across the grille, giving them a sportier look.

Side

From the side, both variants continue to look identical, riding on the same 18-inch diamond-cut five-petal alloy wheels.

Other premium styling elements such as roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, puddle lamps, and body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators are also shared between the two.

Rear

At the rear, the similarities continue with a full-width connected LED light bar, LED taillights, rear fog lamps, an integrated roof spoiler, and a silver-finished rear skid plate.

Like the front, the 1.3- litre variants also feature the exclusive red insert on the rear bumper, while the overall styling remains unchanged between the Tekna and Tekna Plus.

Colour Options

The Nissan Tekton is offered in India across 11 colour options, which are spread across 6 monotone and 5 dual-tone options. Both variants share the 6 monotone colour options, which include Pearl White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, and Moonbow Gray. The Tekna Plus variant additionally offers a dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof on 5 of the above-mentioned colours. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Moving inside the cabin, the Tekna features a premium dual-tone Nautical Blue and Black interior theme that gives the SUV an upmarket ambience. The dashboard and door pads are finished with soft-touch Nautical Blue leatherette inserts, while the seats are upholstered in quilted leatherette, further enhancing comfort and elevating the overall feel-good factor.

Convenience features like a rear centre armrest with cup holders, rear AC vents, leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants, one-touch LED cabin lights, 60:40 split rear seats, seatback pockets, and a parcel shelf have been provided on both variants. The 1.3-litre DCT variants are further equipped with an elevated centre console with an electronic gear selector, cooled centre armrest, and additional centre storage, giving the cabin a much more practical and ergonomically perfect feel. The interior space and comfort are also worth appreciating, with ample knee room and enough shoulder room to accommodate three occupants on the rear seats.

The Tekna Plus variant offers a more plush and luxurious interior experience with a tri-tone cabin theme of Burgundy and Beige with Rose Gold accents. A similar colour theme is carried on the soft-touch leatherette inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and quilted leatherette-themed seats for added comfort. This theme not only makes the cabin feel more airy but also adds to the premiumness and overall feel-good factor inside the cabin.

Detailed in images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Nissan Tekton’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Nissan Tekton Tekna already comes loaded with premium features, offering a modern cabin packed with technology, comfort, and advanced safety equipment. The Tekna Plus builds on this well-rounded package by adding a handful of exclusive convenience and luxury features, making it the most feature-rich and luxurious variant in the Tekton lineup.

Key features of the Nissan Tekton Tekna variant include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround sound audio, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 6-way electrically powered driver's seat, 2-way manual lumbar adjustment for front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, 48-colour ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control and speed limiter, drive and steering modes, paddle shifters (DCT only), welcome and goodbye sequence animation, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlights, puddle lamps, frameless rain-sensing wipers, 2 fast-charging USB Type-C ports and a 12V power socket in the front, 2 rear USB Type-C ports, a wireless phone charger with cooling vent (DCT only), air purifier with AQI display, 5 connected car features, and all one-touch-up/down power windows.

The Tekna Plus variant has everything that the Tekna variant offers and additionally gets a set of exclusive premium equipment like a 6-way electrically adjustable co-driver's seat, powered tailgate, built-in Google support in the infotainment screen, Google Maps view in the digital instrument cluster, and 55+ connected car features, making the fully-loaded Tekna Plus variant leave no scope for complaints.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

Speaking os safety, since the Tekna variant sits so close to the top-spec variant, it already offers a strong set of safety kit. The overall safety equipment is common between both variants; the Tekna Plus variant just adds a few more enhancements to the ADAS tech, which sets it apart. The common list of safety equipment includes 6 airbags, a Level-2 ADAS with 15 features, a reverse parking camera with front, side, and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), cornering stability control, traction control system (TCS), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold (DCT only), hill hold control, hill descent control (DCT only), roll over sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear wiper, washer, and defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing door unlock, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a full-size 17-inch spare wheel as part of its package. Along with this, the Tekton has also borrowed a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating from the Renault Duster, since the two SUVs are corporate twins.

The Tekna Plus variant additionally offers a Level-2 ADAS with 17 features, which is 2 more features than the Tekna. These added features include a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control with stop and go (DCT only).

Engine And Transmission Options

The Nissan Tekton can be had with the choice of two turbo petrol engine options, which include a 1-litre engine, available exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a larger and more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit, which is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

In the context of the two variants in comparison here, the Tekna variant is available across all engine and transmission options; however, the Tekna Plus only gets the option of an automatic transmission with the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.

Here is a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol No. of cylinders 3 4 Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT (Tekna only) / 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Nissan Tekton Rivals

The Nissan Tekton sits in the compact SUV segment, taking on the likes of rivals such as the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Nissan Tekna variant already feels like a complete package, offering premium styling, a feature-rich cabin, and an extensive list of comfort and safety equipment. Since the exterior remains identical and the interior differences are limited to a more luxurious tri-tone cabin theme on the Tekna Plus, the overall experience between the two variants is largely similar.

The Tekna Plus variant justifies its premium by adding a handful of convenience features such as a powered co-driver's seat, powered tailgate, built-in Google support with connected car technology, along with two additional ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera. These additions certainly enhance day-to-day convenience, but they are more of a luxury than a necessity.

For buyers considering the 1.3-litre DCT, the Rs 80,000 premium for the Tekna Plus is easier to justify if they value the added convenience features. However, the Rs 1.1 lakh jump on the 1-litre variants feels slightly steep. It's also worth noting that if you want the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with a manual transmission, the Tekna is your only option, as the Tekna Plus is offered exclusively with the DCT. Unless features like the powered tailgate, connected tech, and a more premium cabin are high on your priority list, the Tekna remains the more sensible choice and offers better overall value.

If you want a more value-for-money variant, you can also consider looking at the lower variants like the Acenta and N-Connecta that offer better value for their equipment.