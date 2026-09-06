2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Explored In 19 Images: Is The Update Revolutionary Or Evolutionary?

Maruti has launched the new 2026 Baleno facelift at a festive introductory starting price of Rs 6.1 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Baleno is among the country’s favourite hatchbacks with it being among the top 5 in the sales charts. With the new update, what has changed in the new Baleno? Let’s explore in detail with images:

Exterior

Front

In typical Maruti fashion, the Baleno facelift gets a redone face, true to it being a ‘facelift’.

Immediately, we notice that the front end has taken a completely different approach in design, with the large chrome bars running across the large grille.

Notice the black plastic panel in the centre of the grille, which houses the radar for the ADAS system.

What is also new is the shape of the LED fog lamps on the lower half of the bumper. The previous Baleno got round lamps as opposed to the new rectangular-shaped ones.

The LED headlamps with the 3-dotted LED DRLs have also been carried over.

A subtle new design feature on the Baleno facelift is the ADAS camera mounted on windscreen with a defogger.

Side

The side profile has the same shape as the outgoing Baleno, with minor design updates.

The Baleno retains the tastefully designed chrome window lines, which finish off in a boomerang shape on the C-pillar.

It carries the iconic sporty shape thanks to the raked windscreen and the raked rear glass, which gives it a coupe-like appearance.

Interestingly, being the facelift, the Baleno 2026 still gets the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as the outgoing model.

Meanwhile, the blacked-out A-, B-, and C-pillars remain to add a youthful touch to the Baleno.

Notice the camera mounted underneath the outside rear-view mirrors for the 360-degree camera.

Rear

The rear profile is also identical to the outgoing Baleno, but gets minor design updates which help distinguish this from the pre-facelift Baleno.

One of the unique design features of the Baleno is the C-shaped tail lamps, which are retained with the new Baleno as well.

The chrome strip on the bootlid adds a premium touch to the otherwise youthful-looking hatchback.

Meanwhile, the Baleno still gets a rear wiper and washer, and a rear defogger.

Colour Options: The Baleno facelift is available in seven colour options: Enigmatic Teal (New), Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, and Bluish Black.

Interior

The 2026 Baleno, like the exterior, has incremental updates to the interior, making it a familiar place to be.

The layered dashboard is still separated by the satin silver accent, which runs across the width of the dashboard.

The blue and black interior theme looks tastefully executed and won’t attract dirt as easily as lighter-coloured interiors.

Overall ergonomics, space and practicality are nothing to complain about and are a positive quality of Maruti cars.

Rear seat space is also a commendable quality of the Baleno given the size and type of car it is. While it isn’t the best in the segment, it is spacious enough for four people but can be a little tight for 3 people sitting on the rear seat.

One area Maruti could’ve improved is the window area for the backseat passengers. More window area will let more light enter the cabin, which helps the interior feel roomier.

Features And Safety

The Maruti Baleno facelift already comes with a good list of features which compete well in the segment.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen is an upgrade to the 2026 Baleno. It comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is among the most commonly used features when you’re in the car.

The 6-speaker Clarion sound system is also new to the 2026 Baleno.

What's also new is the ventilation function for the front row seats.

The wireless charger is also now with a cooling function ensuring your phone does not heat up too much.

Other feature highlights include a heads-up display, USB Type-A and C fast charging, and connected car technology.

Safety-wise, the Baleno still gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, auto headlamps and a 360-degree camera.

It also now also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system.

To read the full launch details of the Baleno, click here to explore the launch story.

Powertrain

The Baleno facelift gets the new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price And Rivals

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is priced at Rs 6.1 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which is the introductory festive offer. Maruti has not yet unveiled the full variant-wise pricing as of yet. This goes against the sub-4-metre hatchback contenders like the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza. However, in parallel, the Baleno facelift goes up against the Maruti Swift, Fronx and the Tata Punch.

CarDekho Says…

The Baleno facelift comes with an incremental update in typical Maruti fashion. However, the new engine, bigger screen and ventilated seats will help to further enhance the 2026 Baleno's appeal. Though we live in an era of every growing SUV popularity, the hatchback still stays very relevant to a large chunk of buyers in the country.

What do you think of the 2026 Baleno facelift? Let us know in the comments below.