2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Variant-wise Powertrain Options Explained

The hatchback segment of India has been going silent recently, amid the launches of new SUVs day by day. When it comes to someone owning their first car, they usually prefer a hatchback. In this segment, we have some of the nicest hatchbacks available.

Recently, Maruti has updated its highest-selling product, the Baleno, giving it a fresh new look and even adding new equipment and powertrain options. So, if you are looking to buy the Baleno facelift and are confused about which powertrain is available for each variant, that’s exactly what we will be exploring today:

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with MT 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with AT 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG with MT Sigma ✅ ❌ ❌ Delta ✅ ✅ ✅ Zeta ✅ ✅ ✅ Alpha ✅ ✅ ❌ Alpha (O) ✅ ✅ ❌

Apart from the base Sigma variant, the rest of the variants get the AMT powertrain option.

Interestingly, the top Alpha and Alpha (O) variants do not get the CNG powertrain option, which is probably a miss.

The Delta and Zeta variants are the only ones which gets all powertrain options available on the Baleno facelift.

Here are the detailed specifications of the new Baleno:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

The introduction of this new engine aims to improve fuel efficiency and city driveability. This is what a typical Maruti customer would look for. Though the old engine was an enthusiast favourite, the practicality of this new Z12 E engine has proven its strengths in cars like the Maruti Swift and the Dzire.

Features And Safety

This premium hatchback offers a large 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with an updated UI and wireless connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a USB Type-C charge port as well.

Coming to safety, Maruti has been offering a lot of equipment with all its cars, including the first in the segment Level-2 ADAS tech, such as rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and safe exit warning.

It also gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Price And Rivals

The Baleno facelift starts at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant. Prices for higher variants are yet to come. The Baleno facelift does rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza.

CarDekho Says...

The powertrain option breakup among the variants has a clear bias towards the regular petrol-engined variants. However, for those who are looking for the CNG powertrain, the Delta and Zeta variants provide a budget and decently feature-loaded option. With the introduction of the new three-cylinder petrol engine, the claimed fuel economy numbers have gone up with a small compromise in power as compared to the pre-facelift model.

Also notably, the Baleno does not yet get the underbody CNG system like in the Brezza facelift and the Victoris.

What do you think of the 2026 Baleno facelift? Let us know in the comments below.