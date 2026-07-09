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    Nissan Tekton Achieves A 5-star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

    The Tekton’s BNCAP score has been extrapolated from the Duster’s 5-star rating, which remains the same car structurally.

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Jul 09, 2026 16:09 IST
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    Published OnJul 09, 2026 11:40 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 09, 2026 16:09 IST
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    Nissan Tekton

    [Update: The Nissan Tekton has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in six variants, 2 engine and 11 colour options.]

    The Nissan Tekton, which will debut today, has secured a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, based on the Renault Duster that achieved this feat recently. Being the same car structurally, and in terms of its safety equipment, the agency has now certified the Nissan sibling with the same score. Here’s a detailed look at the results:

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

    30.49/32 Points

    Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.49/16 points

    Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

    In the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton offered ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. The protection to the driver’s chest was rated as ‘Adequate’, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘Good’. Renault-Nissan’s compact SUVs showed ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvis region, while both tibias of the driver received ‘Adequate’ protection in this crash test. The same for the co-driver was rated to be ‘Good’. The driver’s feet received a ‘Good’ protection rating.

    Renault Duster

    When crash tested from the side against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph, the Tekton/Duster offered ‘Good’ protection to all parts of the driver.

    In the side pole test, the SUVs passed with ‘Good’ protection to all the body areas.

    Child Occupant Protection (COP)

    45/49 Points

    Dynamic score: 24/24 points

    Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

    Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

    18-month Old Child

    The Duster and Tekton achieved a full 12 out of 12 points when they were tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child.

    3-year Old Child

    For a 3-year-old child, the SUVs were given a score of a full 12 out of 12 points as well. The Bharat NCAP fact sheet provides limited detail about the protection offered to child occupants compared to the Global NCAP result sheet, particularly regarding the head, chest, and neck performance in various crash tests.

    Renault Duster

    Nissan Tekton: Safety Features

    Nissan is likely to equip the Tekton with safety tech such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (EPB) as well as front and rear parking sensors.

    Nissan Tekton

    Nissan Tekton: Expected Price And Rivals

    The Nissan Tekton is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It will take on the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and the German siblings, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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