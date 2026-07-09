Nissan Tekton Achieves A 5-star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

[Update: The Nissan Tekton has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in six variants, 2 engine and 11 colour options.]

The Nissan Tekton, which will debut today, has secured a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests, based on the Renault Duster that achieved this feat recently. Being the same car structurally, and in terms of its safety equipment, the agency has now certified the Nissan sibling with the same score. Here’s a detailed look at the results:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

30.49/32 Points

Frontal offset deformable barrier test: 14.49/16 points

Side deformable barrier test: 16/16 points

In the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton offered ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. The protection to the driver’s chest was rated as ‘Adequate’, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘Good’. Renault-Nissan’s compact SUVs showed ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvis region, while both tibias of the driver received ‘Adequate’ protection in this crash test. The same for the co-driver was rated to be ‘Good’. The driver’s feet received a ‘Good’ protection rating.

When crash tested from the side against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph, the Tekton/Duster offered ‘Good’ protection to all parts of the driver.

In the side pole test, the SUVs passed with ‘Good’ protection to all the body areas.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

45/49 Points

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

18-month Old Child

The Duster and Tekton achieved a full 12 out of 12 points when they were tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child.

3-year Old Child

For a 3-year-old child, the SUVs were given a score of a full 12 out of 12 points as well. The Bharat NCAP fact sheet provides limited detail about the protection offered to child occupants compared to the Global NCAP result sheet, particularly regarding the head, chest, and neck performance in various crash tests.

Nissan Tekton: Safety Features

Nissan is likely to equip the Tekton with safety tech such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake (EPB) as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Nissan Tekton: Expected Price And Rivals

The Nissan Tekton is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It will take on the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and the German siblings, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.