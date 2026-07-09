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    Nissan Tekton Colours Explained: Which Variants Get What Colour Options?

    The Nissan Tekton is available in cc exterior colours, with dual-tone shades limited to a single variant only.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 09, 2026 18:18 IST
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    Published OnJul 09, 2026 14:42 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 09, 2026 18:18 IST
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    Nissan Tekton

    After years of relying on just one product, Nissan India is finally bringing new cars to the market. The Gravite has already been made available as an option for people wanting an affordable 7-seater, and now Nissan has launched the Tekton, which is the rebadged avatar of the Renault Duster.

    The Tekton is offered in 6 variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus, and you can read about it in detail here. In this story, we will take a look at its colour options and in which variants they are offered.

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Colour Options

    The Nissan Tekton is offered in 6 shades:

    • Onyx Black

    Nissan Tekton Onyx Black

    • Blade Silver

    Nissan Tekton Blade Silver
    Nissan Tekton Blade Silver Dual-tone

    • Pearl White

    Nissan Tekton Pearl White
    Nissan Tekton Pearl White Dual-Tone

    • Flare Garnet Red

    Nissan Tekton Flare Garnet Red
    Nissan Tekton Flare Garnet Red Dual-tone

    • Indigo Blue

    Nissan Tekton Indigo Blue
    Nissan Tekton Indigo Blue Dual-tone

    • Moonbow Gray

    Nissan Tekton Moonbow Gray
    Nissan Tekton Moonbow Gray Dual-Tone

    Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Nissan Tekton:

    Colour

    Visia

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Plus

    Onyx Black

    Blade Silver*

    Pearl White*

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Indigo Blue*

    Moonbow Gray*

    *Also available in dual-tone option in the top-end Tekna Plus trim

    Features & Safety

    The Nissan Tekton has all the features you’d expect from an SUV in its segment. Features like passive keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic headlights, auto up/down for all four windows, automatic wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, Type-C ports and auto AC with rear AC vents cover all the basic needs.

    The feel-good features list includes powered front seats with ventilation, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger and connected car technology.

    Nissan Tekton

    For navigation and media, there’s a central 10.1-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and built-in Google connectivity. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital display, which has multiple layouts too. Music duties are carried out by a 6-speaker sound system.

    Safety is taken care of by standard features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, and ISOFIX mounts. As you go up the variant ladder, features like rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS systems like lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are added. 

    Nissan Tekton

    Powertrain

    The Nissan Tekton boasts the most powerful turbo-petrol engine in its segment, as it shares its powertrain options with its French cousin, the Renault Duster. There are only two turbo-petrol engines on offer, no diesel or hybrid. The hybrid powertrain that the Renault Duster will eventually get will not be available with the Tekton.

    Here are the specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    Cylinders

    3-cylinder

    4-cylinder

    Output

    100 PS / 166 Nm

    163 PS / 280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT^

    Fuel efficiency

    19.4 kmpl

    17.8 kmpl(MT)/18.5(DCT)

    ^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Price And Rivals

    The Nissan Tekton has been priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to Rs 18.59 lakh for the top-spec variant. It sits in a super competitive segment and will have to compete with cars like the Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris

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