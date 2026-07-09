Nissan Tekton Colours Explained: Which Variants Get What Colour Options?

After years of relying on just one product, Nissan India is finally bringing new cars to the market. The Gravite has already been made available as an option for people wanting an affordable 7-seater, and now Nissan has launched the Tekton, which is the rebadged avatar of the Renault Duster.

The Tekton is offered in 6 variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus, and you can read about it in detail here. In this story, we will take a look at its colour options and in which variants they are offered.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Colour Options

The Nissan Tekton is offered in 6 shades:

Onyx Black

Blade Silver

Pearl White

Flare Garnet Red

Indigo Blue

Moonbow Gray

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Nissan Tekton:

Colour Visia Visia Plus Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Tekna Plus Onyx Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Blade Silver* ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pearl White* ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Flare Garnet Red* ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Indigo Blue* ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Moonbow Gray* ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

*Also available in dual-tone option in the top-end Tekna Plus trim

Features & Safety

The Nissan Tekton has all the features you’d expect from an SUV in its segment. Features like passive keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic headlights, auto up/down for all four windows, automatic wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, Type-C ports and auto AC with rear AC vents cover all the basic needs.

The feel-good features list includes powered front seats with ventilation, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger and connected car technology.

For navigation and media, there’s a central 10.1-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and built-in Google connectivity. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital display, which has multiple layouts too. Music duties are carried out by a 6-speaker sound system.

Safety is taken care of by standard features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist, and ISOFIX mounts. As you go up the variant ladder, features like rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS systems like lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control are added.

Powertrain

The Nissan Tekton boasts the most powerful turbo-petrol engine in its segment, as it shares its powertrain options with its French cousin, the Renault Duster. There are only two turbo-petrol engines on offer, no diesel or hybrid. The hybrid powertrain that the Renault Duster will eventually get will not be available with the Tekton.

Here are the specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Cylinders 3-cylinder 4-cylinder Output 100 PS / 166 Nm 163 PS / 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT^ Fuel efficiency 19.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl(MT)/18.5(DCT)

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

The Nissan Tekton has been priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to Rs 18.59 lakh for the top-spec variant. It sits in a super competitive segment and will have to compete with cars like the Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara and Victoris.