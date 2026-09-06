Top 5 Features In The 2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift You Should Know About

The 2026 Maruti Baleno facelift is here, and changes have been relatively minor. What has been changed though is its fascia, which gives it added road presence and a longer list of equipment to put up a better fight with newer competition. In this story, we are going to take a look at the top 5 new features that make the Baleno an even better hatchback than before:

Level 2 ADAS

Starting off with a key safety addition, which comes in the form of a first-in-segment comprehensive Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. This includes features such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW), which make your journeys a lot safer.

Ventilated Front Seats

In our hot and tropical climate, ventilated front seats have become one of the most important comfort features in recent times, and the Baleno facelift becomes the first premium hatchback to offer it in India. While not the most visible piece of equipment, it will certainly become one of the most used by buyers, especially in summers.

Wireless Phone Charger

Another convenient feature you can have in the new Baleno is a wireless phone charger, which is something we have gotten used to these days, making it a very welcome addition in the hatchback. What’s more, as is typical of Maruti, the implementation is top notch, and it even comes with an active cooling vent to keep your smartphone’s temperatures in check.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

A sorely underrated feature, the tyre pressure monitoring system is not just another gizmo, but one that can save you a lot of trouble. Already available on its siblings like the Dzire and the Brezza, it is integrated into the MID and displays detailed readouts for each tyre, instantly notifying you of any unusual drops in the pressure.

New Z-series Engine

Undoubtedly the most prominent change in the 2026 Baleno, is the brand-new Z-series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that replaces the previous K-series unit. This new engine, despite losing one cylinder and 8 PS of power, offers a far more practical tune for Indian conditions, with the peak torque kicking in much earlier and a significant gain in its fuel efficiency figures too. This will translate into an easier driving experience in the city, as we noticed while driving it in the Swift.

CarDekho Says…

Unlike a lot of carmakers today, which focus on bling and premiumness, Maruti remains a carmaker who pays a lot of attention to truly useful features and the ease-of-use that makes the entire ownership experience better. The 2026 Baleno sees changes on a similar theme, and with these key safety, comfort and convenience additions we feel it makes the hatchback that much more compelling and rounded, than the pre-facelift version, which anyways was an all-rounder in its segment.

What are your thoughts on the new Baleno facelift? Tell us in the comments below!