Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.44 Lakh On A Honda Car In September 2026

Planning to shop for a new Honda car this month? Then buying one makes a lot of sense, as the brand has announced offers for its cars available for the month of September. Discount offers for the City, Amaze (second generation and the latest third generation), and Elevate are mentioned below and are applicable throughout the country. However, specific variant and corporate offers differ by state and dealer. Meanwhile, the discounts available nationwide are discussed below:

Honda Cars Benefits And Offers

The discounts for Honda cars are mentioned below. Do note that Honda is offering discounts for almost its entire portfolio except the Honda ZR-V. Here’s a look at the benefits:

Model Price Range (ex-showroom) Benefits Honda City Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 21.43 lakh Up to Rs 1,51,900 Honda Elevate Rs 11.80 lakh to Rs 16.77 lakh Up to Rs 2,44,600 Honda Amaze (3rd Gen) Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh Up to Rs 66,800 Honda Amaze (2nd Gen) Rs 6.97 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh Up to Rs 57,600

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The lowest benefits are offered with the second-gen Honda Amaze, which gets offers up to Rs 57,600.

Meanwhile, if you want to buy the third-gen Amaze, that number increases to Rs 66,800.

The Honda City, which got a facelift in May 2026, gets benefits of almost up to Rs 1.52 lakh.

But the highest benefits are offered with the carmaker’s compact SUV: the Elevate. You get offers up to a whopping Rs 2.44 lakh, making it a great value-for-money option.

Note: Honda hasn’t shared the breakup of these offers, and they could vary depending on the variants you pick. We suggest you get in touch with your closest Honda dealer for more details.

CarDekho Says…

Honda cars have always been known for reliability, great comfort, quality interiors and a features list that will satisfy most buyers. The availability of these discounts makes them attractive propositions if you’re shopping for a reliable car that gets the job done. The discounts available will make it great value among the competitors, which are more expensive and with lesser discounts.