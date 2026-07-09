2026 Nissan Tekton Variant-wise Features Detailed: How Well Equipped Is Each Variant, And Which One Should You Buy?

Nissan has finally launched the Tekton in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest SUV is offered in multiple variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology.

The Nissan Tekton is offered in a total of 6 variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

2026 Nissan Tekton: Exterior

Feature Visia Visia Plus Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Tekna Plus Tekton decal on the bonnet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected LED DRL’s ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED fog lights ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED taillights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected LED light bar ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Welcome and goodbye animation ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark-fin antenna ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch steel rims with wheel caps 17-inch steel rims with wheel caps 17-inch wheels with dual-tone wheel cover 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Puddle lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Silver-finished front skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Silver-finished rear skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base Visia variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps, rear fog lamps, welcome and goodbye animation, roof rails, and puddle lamps.

Connected LED DRLs and taillights can be had from the N-Connecta variant onwards.

Features like front and rear skid plates, automatic headlights, and Tekton badging on the bonnet are offered across all variants.

The top three variants boast exclusive premium touches like 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Nissan Tekton is offered in six different colours: Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, Blade Silver, Moonbow Gray, and Onyx Black. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

To have a closer look at the Nissan Tekton, check out our detailed image gallery.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Interior

Feature Visia Visia Plus Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Tekna Plus Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette 3-spoke steering wheel with controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Acoustic front windshield ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cooled centre armrest storage ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅(DCT only) Front sliding armrest ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split rear seats ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front seat back pocket ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parcel tray ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Visia, Visia Plus, and Acenta variants offer fabric seat upholstery while the higher variants boast a dual-tone cabin theme with premium leatherette upholstery.

The Visia variant has a very basic cabin package, offering only the essentials.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Comfort And Convenience

Feature Visia Visia Plus Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Tekna Plus Keyless entry ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Electrically powered front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (Driver only) ✅ Manual lumbar support adjustment for front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅(Adjust only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Climate control Manual Manual Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic Dual-zone AC ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) Wireless phone charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅(DCT only) ✅(DCT only) One-touch LED cabin lights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sun visor with vanity mirror and illumination (for front passengers) ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Drive modes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Steering modes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ All one touch-up/down power windows ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C ports (two x front and rear each) ❌ ❌ ✅(Front only) ✅ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket (front) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Most of the comfort features are available from the N-Connecta variant. The premium amenities such as powered and ventilated seats, lumbar adjustment, drive and steering modes, and a PM2.5 air filter are reserved for the higher variants.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Infotainment

Feature Visia Visia Plus Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Tekna Plus Infotainment system ❌ ✅ (9-inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) ✅ (10.1 inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital instrument cluster ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (7 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) ✅ (10.25 inch) Sound system 4-speaker Arkamys Signature 4-speaker Arkamys Signature 4-speaker Arkamys Signature 6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system 6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system 6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system Steering wheel-mounted audio controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The base-spec Visia variant misses out on a music system altogether. It can be had only from the Visia Plus trim, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen unit, with higher variants getting a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and steering-mounted controls can be seen on all variants that incorporate the touchscreen infotainment system. The top-spec variant further offers a more premium audio system.

The top-spec Tekna Plus variant comes with Google built-in for Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant support.

Lower variants house a smaller 7-inch digital instrument cluster, while the 10.25-inch cluster is reserved for the higher variants.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Safety

Feature Visia Visia Plus Acenta N-Connecta Tekna Tekna Plus Level-2 ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(15 functions) ✅(17 functions) 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Brake assist ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cornering stability control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (DCT only) ✅ (DCT only) Rear parking camera ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and side parking sensors ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burglar alarm ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Nissan has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment like 6 airbags, corner stability control, hill start assist, ESP, TCS, and TPMS offered as standard.

Features like 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are available only on the top-spec variants.

All-wheel disc brakes are available exclusively on the automatic transmission variants.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Powertrain

The Nissan Tekton can be had in a total of 2 powertrain options, which include a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. Options of both manual and automatic transmission have been given for the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the 1-litre turbo petrol offers manual only.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

2026 Nissan Tekton: Price And Rivals

Nissan has priced the Tekton between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out our launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The Nissan Tekton faces competition from the likes of other compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.