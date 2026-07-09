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    2026 Nissan Tekton Variant-wise Features Detailed: How Well Equipped Is Each Variant, And Which One Should You Buy?

    The new Nissan Tekton is available in multiple personalities; find out which variant of the new Tekton is best suited for your needs

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 09, 2026 17:44 IST
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    Published OnJul 09, 2026 14:57 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 09, 2026 17:44 IST
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    Nissan Tekton

    Nissan has finally launched the Tekton in India, with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest SUV is offered in multiple variants, each catering to a different set of buyers with varying feature and powertrain requirements. While the lower trims are designed to focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology. 

    The Nissan Tekton is offered in a total of 6 variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna Plus. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Exterior

    Feature

    Visia

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Plus

    Tekton decal on the bonnet

    LED headlights

    Auto Headlamps

    Connected LED DRL’s 

    LED fog lights 

    ORVM with LED turn indicators

    LED taillights

    Connected LED light bar

    Rear fog lamps

    Welcome and goodbye animation

    Roof rails

    Shark-fin antenna

    Wheels

    17-inch steel rims with wheel caps

    17-inch steel rims with wheel caps

    17-inch wheels with dual-tone wheel cover

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Puddle lamps

    Silver-finished front skid plate

    Silver-finished rear skid plate

    • The base Visia variant misses out on exterior features like LED fog lamps, rear fog lamps, welcome and goodbye animation, roof rails, and puddle lamps. 

    • Connected LED DRLs and taillights can be had from the N-Connecta variant onwards.

    Nissan Tekton

    • Features like front and rear skid plates, automatic headlights, and Tekton badging on the bonnet are offered across all variants. 

    • The top three variants boast exclusive premium touches like 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Nissan Tekton

    The Nissan Tekton is offered in six different colours: Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue, Blade Silver, Moonbow Gray, and Onyx Black. Check out the variant-wise colour options explained here.

    To have a closer look at the Nissan Tekton, check out our detailed image gallery.

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Interior 

    Feature

    Visia

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Plus

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    3-spoke steering wheel with controls

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob 

    Ambient lighting

    Acoustic front windshield

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Cooled centre armrest storage

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅(DCT only)

    Front sliding armrest

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    60:40 split rear seats

    Front seat back pocket

    Parcel tray

    • The Visia, Visia Plus, and Acenta variants offer fabric seat upholstery while the higher variants boast a dual-tone cabin theme with premium leatherette upholstery. 

    Nissan Tekton

    • The Visia variant has a very basic cabin package, offering only the essentials. 

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Comfort And Convenience 

    Feature

    Visia

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Plus

    Keyless entry 

    Push-button start 

    Automatic headlights 

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Panoramic sunroof 

    Powered tailgate 

    Electrically powered front seats

    ✅ (Driver only)

    Manual lumbar support adjustment for front seats

    Ventilated front seats

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs 

    ✅(Adjust only)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Climate control 

    Manual

    Manual

    Manual

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Dual-zone AC

    Rear AC vents 

    PM2.5 air filter

    Cruise control 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Paddle shifters 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Wireless phone charger 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅(DCT only)

    ✅(DCT only)

    One-touch LED cabin lights

    Sun visor with vanity mirror and illumination (for front passengers)

    Drive modes 

    Steering modes

    All one touch-up/down power windows

    USB Type-C ports (two x front and rear each)

    ✅(Front only)

    12V power socket (front)

    • Most of the comfort features are available from the N-Connecta variant. The premium amenities such as powered and ventilated seats, lumbar adjustment, drive and steering modes, and a PM2.5 air filter are reserved for the higher variants. 

    Nissan Tekton

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Infotainment 

    Feature

    Visia

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Plus

    Infotainment system 

    ✅ (9-inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    ✅ (10.1 inch)

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Digital instrument cluster 

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (7 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    ✅ (10.25 inch)

    Sound system

    4-speaker Arkamys Signature

    4-speaker Arkamys Signature

    4-speaker Arkamys Signature

    6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system

    6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system

    6-speaker Arkamys Auditorium 3D surround system

    Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

    Connected car tech

    • The base-spec Visia variant misses out on a music system altogether. It can be had only from the Visia Plus trim, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen unit, with higher variants getting a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

    Nissan Tekton

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and steering-mounted controls can be seen on all variants that incorporate the touchscreen infotainment system. The top-spec variant further offers a more premium audio system. 

    • The top-spec Tekna Plus variant comes with Google built-in for Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant support.

    • Lower variants house a smaller 7-inch digital instrument cluster, while the 10.25-inch cluster is reserved for the higher variants. 

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Safety 

    Feature

    Visia

    Visia Plus

    Acenta

    N-Connecta

    Tekna

    Tekna Plus

    Level-2 ADAS

    ✅(15 functions)

    ✅(17 functions)

    360-degree camera

    6 airbags

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ABS with EBD

    Brake assist

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Cornering stability control

    Traction control system (TCS)

    Hill hold control

    Hill descent control

    ✅ (DCT only)

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Rear parking camera 

    Rear parking sensors

    Front and side parking sensors

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rear wiper and washer 

    Rear defogger

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    3-point seatbelts for all seats

    Burglar alarm

    • Nissan has ensured a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment like 6 airbags, corner stability control, hill start assist, ESP, TCS, and TPMS offered as standard.

    • Features like 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS are available only on the top-spec variants. 

    • All-wheel disc brakes are available exclusively on the automatic transmission variants. 

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Powertrain 

    The Nissan Tekton can be had in a total of 2 powertrain options, which include a 1-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. Options of both manual and automatic transmission have been given for the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the 1-litre turbo petrol offers manual only. 

    Nissan Tekton

    Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Tekton:

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

    MT - Manual Transmission, DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

    2026 Nissan Tekton: Price And Rivals

    Nissan has priced the Tekton between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out our launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

    Nissan Tekton

    The Nissan Tekton faces competition from the likes of other compact SUVs like the Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Tata Sierra and Curvv, Honda Elevate, and the MG Astor.

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