2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Variant-wise Colours Explained In Detail: New Enigmatic Teal Colour!

Maruti has launched the 2026 Baleno Facelift, which has a redesigned fascia, the iconic hatchback look, and is packed with a lot of equipment this time as well. It has been one of elegant looking hatchback, that has exciting engine options as well.

If you are thinking of buying this updated Baleno and figuring out which colours you can get in the preferred trim, we are going to take a look at the variant-wise spread of each colour:

2026 Maruti Baleno Colour Options:

The Baleno Facelift now offers 7 monotone shades:

Arctic White

Grandeur Grey

Splendid Silver

Nexa Blue

Opulent Red

Bluish Black

Enigmatic Teal (NEW)

Let’s look at which variant gets which colours:

Colour Sigma Delta Zeta Alpha Alpha(O) Arctic White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Grandeur Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Splendid Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nexa Blue ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Opulent Red ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bluish Black ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Enigmatic Teal ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver and Nexa Blue are offered from the base Sigma variant itself.

The Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver and Nexa Blue are offered from the base Sigma variant itself. While from the Delta trim, you get option of Opulent Red and Bluish Black additionally compared to the base trim.

The newly introduced Enigmatic Teal is offered from Zeta variant, alongside other shades.

To know more about its launch, checkout this story of ours.

Features & Safety

The Baleno facelift offers a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, a USB Type-C charge port, and segment first ventilated front seats as well. The variant which you are seeing is the top spec Alpha Optional Variant.

In terms of safety, the Baleno has been offering standard features such as 6 airbags, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and even ISOFIX child seat anchors. Along with these safety features, it gets a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and even Level-2 ADAS which includes rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and safe exit warning.

If you want to know which features are available in each variant, check out our story on variant-wise features of the Baleno facelift.

Powertrain Options

The new Baleno is now available with a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 77.5 PS Torque 112 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The updated Baleno starts at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and it rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and the platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Other than premium hatchback category, it also competes with the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx and the Maruti Swift, in terms of similar price bracket.