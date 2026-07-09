Check Out The Variant-wise Powertrains Options Of The Nissan Tekton

The Nissan Tekton has been launched in our market at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it carries the butch and muscular appeal of its Renault twin while also looking more sophisticated from the front. Available in six variants, the Tekton offers the same features and premiumness as the Duster, and also gets the same turbo-petrol engine options.

If you are planning to buy the Tekton and need to know which variant gets what all powertrain options, then check out its variant-wise powertrain distribution along with other details.

2026 Nissan Tekton Engine Options

Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed DCT*

* DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Tekton is being offered with two turbo-petrol engine options.

While the 1.3-litre unit is not the biggest in the segment, it is the most powerful.

The smaller engine does not get the choice of an automatic transmission.

Unlike the Duster, which is supposed to get a 1.8-litre strong-hybrid engine later this year, the Tekton will only be available with these two engine options.

2026 Nissan Tekton Variant-wise Engine Options

Variant 1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Manual 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Visia ✅ ❌ ❌ Visia Plus ✅ ❌ ❌ Acenta ✅ ❌ ✅ N-Connecta ✅ ✅ ✅ Tekna ✅ ✅ ✅ Tekna Plus ✅ ❌ ✅

2026 Nissan Tekton Features & Safety

With the Tekton, you get the same features as the Duster. It comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Built-in Google support, a 6-speaker sound system, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered driver and co-driver seats, front seat ventilation, a powered tailgate, and a wireless phone charger. Necessities are covered by all power windows, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start/stop, rear AC vents, and cruise control. To know more about the how these look in the Tekton, headout to our image gallery of it.

For safety, it gets follow-me home headlamps, all-four power windows with auto up and down function, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera. For more details on which variant gets which features and safety, check out our article on it.

You also get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

2026 Nissan Tekton Price & Rivals

The Nissan Tekton prices start from Rs 10.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom) competing against its own twin - the Duster, it also rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate.