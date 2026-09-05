2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched a facelifted 2026 version of its Baleno hatchback that has become one of its most important models in recent times. While this update is relatively minor on surface with cosmetic tweaks and a few new features, it now receives a new powertrain too. Here’s a close look at the changes:

Price & Variants

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT Sigma Rs 6.10 lakh TBA TBA TBA Delta TBA TBA TBA TBA Zeta TBA TBA TBA TBA Alpha TBA TBA TBA TBA

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

Maruti has launched the Baleno at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma Petrol MT variant, which is Rs 20,000 more expensive than the outgoing version.

Prices of other variants have not been revealed yet

Exterior

Bulbous, familiar and no-nonsense is how we would describe the Baleno’s design language, and the facelift retains this personality.

Up front, you get a massive chrome grille that gives it immense road presence, and a sharper bumper.

The large, swept-back LED headlamps are maintained, as are the LED fog lamps from the pre-facelift version.

In profile, not much has changed including the 16-inch alloy wheels. A curvy roofline, chrome door handles and LED indicators on ORVMs also remain consistent.

The rear-end gets no updates except a reprofiled bumper, and the elegant proportions are maintained with slim ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps.

Dimensions Unchanged: Length: 3990 mm, Width: 1745 mm, Height: 1500 mm, Wheelbase: 2520 mm

Interior

Inside too, Maruti has not shaken things up too much, and instead focused on smaller changes.

The curvy dashboard design remains unchanged, with its large silver insert, free-standing touchscreen and slim central AC vents.

The twin-dial analogue instrument cluster with a TFT MID still looks elegant, and is easy to read.

The rear seat continues to provide a spacious and comfortable experience for passengers that has always appealed to family-oriented buyers.

Features & Safety

Equipment-wise, there are a few additions such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a Clarion sound system.

Features that are carried over from the previous iteration of the Baleno include a head-up display, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety has been boosted with the inclusion of a new Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Other safety features are also present, such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear washer, wiper and defogger and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Safety Rating: The Baleno has previously scored a 4-stars safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. You can read about it in detail here.

Powertrain

The biggest change with this facelift has come under the hood, where the older K-series engine has been swapped for the newer Z-series engine, which was introduced in the Swift in 2024.

The Baleno 2026 also becomes the first-ever offering from Maruti to offer an AMT gearbox with a CNG fuel option, which will be useful for buyers with high urban running. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The 2026 Maruti Baleno rivals premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and its badge-engineered twin, the Toyota Glanza.