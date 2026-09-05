All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh

    The Baleno receives a sharper face, and a new heart too!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 05, 2026 20:21 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 05, 2026 20:09 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 05, 2026 20:21 IST
    236 Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched a facelifted 2026 version of its Baleno hatchback that has become one of its most important models in recent times. While this update is relatively minor on surface with cosmetic tweaks and a few new features, it now receives a new powertrain too. Here’s a close look at the changes:

    Price & Variants

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    AMT

    Sigma

    Rs 6.10 lakh

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    Delta

    		 TBA TBA TBA

    TBA

    Zeta

    		 TBA TBA TBA

    TBA

    Alpha

    TBA

    		 TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    • Maruti has launched the Baleno at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma Petrol MT variant, which is Rs 20,000 more expensive than the outgoing version.
    • Prices of other variants have not been revealed yet

    Exterior

    • Bulbous, familiar and no-nonsense is how we would describe the Baleno’s design language, and the facelift retains this personality.

    • Up front, you get a massive chrome grille that gives it immense road presence, and a sharper bumper.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • The large, swept-back LED headlamps are maintained, as are the LED fog lamps from the pre-facelift version.

    • In profile, not much has changed including the 16-inch alloy wheels. A curvy roofline, chrome door handles and LED indicators on ORVMs also remain consistent.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • The rear-end gets no updates except a reprofiled bumper, and the elegant proportions are maintained with slim ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Dimensions Unchanged:

    Length: 3990 mm, Width: 1745 mm, Height: 1500 mm, Wheelbase: 2520 mm

    Interior

    • Inside too, Maruti has not shaken things up too much, and instead focused on smaller changes.

    • The curvy dashboard design remains unchanged, with its large silver insert, free-standing touchscreen and slim central AC vents.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • The twin-dial analogue instrument cluster with a TFT MID still looks elegant, and is easy to read.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • The rear seat continues to provide a spacious and comfortable experience for passengers that has always appealed to family-oriented buyers.

    Features & Safety

    • Equipment-wise, there are a few additions such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a Clarion sound system.

    • Features that are carried over from the previous iteration of the Baleno include a head-up display, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    • Safety has been boosted with the inclusion of a new Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

    • Other safety features are also present, such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear washer, wiper and defogger and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. 

    Safety Rating:

    The Baleno has previously scored a 4-stars safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. You can read about it in detail here

    Powertrain

    The biggest change with this facelift has come under the hood, where the older K-series engine has been swapped for the newer Z-series engine, which was introduced in the Swift in 2024. 

    The Baleno 2026 also becomes the first-ever offering from Maruti to offer an AMT gearbox with a CNG fuel option, which will be useful for buyers with high urban running. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift

    Rivals

    The 2026 Maruti Baleno rivals premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and its badge-engineered twin, the Toyota Glanza.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience