Here Are The Best-Selling Cars In September 2026! From Maruti Baleno To Hyundai Creta!

Despite being the slowest sales month of the year, and upcoming festivals like Dussehra and Diwali coming up, this year’s September has turned out to be a good month for carmakers with a 21.8 percent growth in car sales. This was aided by a slew of new launches, including updates and facelifts, which managed to attract even more buyers into showrooms.

Now that we have the dispatch data, here’s a list of the Top 10 cars that sold in September 2026, which cars won and lost, and the key takeaways:

Rank Model September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 MoM Growth / Decline (%) YoY Growth / Decline (%) 1 Maruti Baleno 25,392 15,746 13,173 + 61.3 % + 93 % 2 Tata Nexon (ICE+EV) 20,456 18,431 22,573 + 11 % (-9 %) 3 Tata Punch (ICE+EV) 20,333 21,320 15,891 (- 4.6%) + 28 % 4 Maruti Fronx 19,282 18,730 13,767 + 2.9 % +40 % 5 Maruti Wagon R 18,835 20,180 15,388 (- 6.7 %) +22 % 6 Maruti Dzire 17,754 18,418 20,038 (-3.6 %) (-11 %) 7 Hyundai Creta (ICE+Electric) 17,657 16,288 18,861 + 8.4 % (-6 %) 8 Maruti Swift 17,399 19,832 15,547 (-12.3 %) + 12 % 9 Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio N + Classic) 17,313 15,576 18,372 +11.2 % (-6 %) 10 Maruti Ertiga 16,911 18,516 12,115 (- 8.7 %) + 40 %

Key Takeaways

Dethroning the Tata Punch, which was the bestseller last month, Maruti took the lead in sales with the Baleno hatchback selling over 25,000 units in September 2026, Compared to last year, it has almost doubled its sales, with some contribution from its recent facelift as well.

Next up is the popular Nexon, which takes the second spot on this list. While it gained 11 percent in sales compared to the previous month, it has dropped in sales by 9 percent in comparison to September 2025. Do note that this number includes sales of the Nexon EV too.

A popular choice amongst first-time car buyers, the Tata Punch reported a total of over 20,000 units sold. The month-on-month growth (MoM) remained steady at 4.6 percent. These numbers also include sales of the Punch EV.

The Fronx remained one of the most consistently selling cars for Maruti, reporting 19,282 dispatches in September 2026, marking a 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The wagon r took took the fifth spot, reporting a decrease of 6.7 percent MoM, but it clocked a 22 percent YoY growth in sales, which reinforces its popularity among fleet and family buyers alike.

The Maruti Dzire sold a little more than 17,700 units in September 2026, with a slight MoM decline of 3.6 percent. However, it still managed to outsell all of its rivals.

The Hyundai Creta remains the go-to choice for compact SUV buyers, and its sales grew by 8.4 percent MoM. This is despite its upcoming sibling, the Bayon, launching later this month in the same segment and a new generation bound for early 2027. Note that this figure includes the Creta Electric and Creta N-Line too.

The enthusiast favourite Maruti hatch, the Swift also stayed at the top of its game falling just one unit short of 18,000 mark, representing a decline and growth of 12.3 percent MoM and 12 percent YoY respectively.

The only Mahindras making this list are the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic, which sold a combined 17,313 units in September 2026. The Scorpio brand’s popularity showcased itself with a MoM growth of 11.2 percent.

Despite only a marginal MoM decrease of 8.4 percent, the Maruti Ertiga dropped from the fifth spot in August 2026 to the last spot in September 2026. That said, its sales grew by 40 percent YoY, reflecting its consistent popularity in both commercial and private applications.

Overall, this list remains dominated by multiple Marutis and Tatas, which are having consistent sales with the Baleno, Nexon, and Punch products. Which one would you like to enter next in this list? Let us know in the comments below!

CarDekho Says..

This list has consistently been dominated by the Marutis and Tata, even though it was a very busy month this time as well. Cars like the Baleno have seen sales almost double this month compared to last year, whereas the Nexon and Punch take up the second and third spot respectively.

whereas the Maruti Swift, Maruti Ertiga, Tata Punch, Maruti Dzire and Maruti Wagon R are one the weakest compared to August 2026 sales. What we can see there’s only one car by Hyundai which is the Creta SUV, which has been consistently sitting in the top 10 list despite its upcoming new generation update, and even the Bayon has been unveiled, which is going to take the spot in its portfolio.

Overall, this was a good time for manufacturers as well as buyer, and we will look forward next month; this month also we are seeing new launches and more upcoming models as well.