Want An Automatic CNG Car This Diwali? Check Out Which One To Pick Between The Maruti Swift, Dzire And Baleno!

The festive season often brings with it the excitement of upgrading to a new car, and this Diwali, you could make that purchase a little easier on your pocket in the long run. A CNG car helps keep fuel expenses under control, while an automatic transmission takes the stress out of bumper-to-bumper traffic. Maruti Suzuki caters to buyers looking for this combination with three different options: the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, all offering the convenience of an AMT with a CNG powertrain.

But with differences in pricing, body styles, features, and practicality, choosing between the three isn't as straightforward as it may seem. If an automatic CNG car is on your Diwali shopping list, let's find out which of these three Marutis makes the most sense for your money.

Fuel-efficiency

Model Maruti Swift Maruti Dzire Maruti Baleno ARAI-claimed Fuel Efficiency (CNG AMT) 35.34 km/kg 36.47 km/kg 34.47 km/kg

All 3 cars are powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 70 PS and 102 Nm in the CNG iteration. Buyers can either choose from a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. But in this story, we will primarily be looking at the AMT option.

Out of all 3 cars, it is the Maruti Dzire that offers the maximum claimed fuel efficiency of 36.47 km/kg, with the Swift following close at 35.34 km/kg.

Compared to the Dzire, the Baleno falls behind by 2 km/kg, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 34.47 km/kg, which is respectable for its segment.

Tank Capacity

Model Maruti Swift Maruti Dzire Maruti Baleno Tank Capacity (CNG) 55 litres 55 litres 55 litres Tank Capacity (Petrol) 37 litres 37 litres 37 litres

In terms of tank capacity, there is nothing to differentiate the three cars.

The Swift, Dzire, and Baleno all offer a 55-litre (water-filling capacity) CNG tank and a 37-litre tank for petrol.

Driving Range

Models Maruti Swift Maruti Dzire Maruti Baleno Estimated CNG Range 300 km 310 km 290 km

The estimated driving range has been calculated by multiplying the claimed fuel efficiency by an assumed CNG fill of approximately 8.5 kg for the 55-litre (water equivalent) tank.

Do note that exact CNG capacity will vary depending on the pressure of the fuel pump.

Based on this calculation, we expect the Dzire to offer the maximum driving range, followed by the Swift and Baleno.

These are approximate figures, and the actual driving range may vary depending on driving style, traffic conditions, road conditions, and the quantity of CNG filled.

Variants And Price

Maruti Swift Maruti Dzire Maruti Baleno Variant Price Variant Price Variant Price VXi CNG AMT Rs 7.92 lakh VXi CNG AMT Rs 8.53 lakh Delta CNG AMT Rs 8.32 lakh VXi (O) CNG AMT Rs 8.18 lakh ZXi CNG AMT Rs 9.53 lakh Zeta CNG AMT Rs 9.32 lakh ZXi CNG AMT Rs 8.86 lakh - - - -

(All prices ex-showroom, India)

As seen above, the Maruti Swift is the more economical choice of the three cars.

Comparing the CNG AMT introductory variants, the Swift is more affordable by Rs 61,000 than the Dzire, and by Rs 40,000 compared to the Baleno.

Unlike the Dzire and Baleno, which offer the CNG AMT with only two variants, the Swift CNG AMT can be had with three variants, giving buyers a more diverse lineup to choose from.

The Maruti Dzire offers the most expensive top-spec variant at Rs 9.53 lakh.

If the top-spec CNG AMT variants are taken into consideration, the Dzire is more expensive by Rs 21,000 than the Baleno and by Rs 67,000 than the Swift.

CarDekho Says…

The Maruti Swift CNG AMT is the most affordable option here and also offers the widest choice of variants. The Dzire CNG AMT, on the other hand, delivers the highest claimed fuel efficiency and the longest estimated driving range, making it a strong contender for buyers who spend a lot of time on the road. The Baleno CNG AMT costs more than the Swift but undercuts the Dzire at the entry level, offering a more premium hatchback alternative. If keeping the purchase price low is your priority, the Swift makes the most sense; if you want to maximise fuel efficiency, the Dzire is the one to consider, while the Baleno is worth the premium if you prefer its overall package and elegant styling.

Your final choice will, however, depend upon your preferred body style, budget, and what exactly your needs are. The Dzire is a compact sedan, meaning it has a lot more space compared to the two. And while the Swift and Baleno are both hatchbacks, they differ in terms of overall value package, with the Baleno being the more premium offering with a long list of features.

Which one of these three CNG AMT Maruti cars do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below!