Maruti Launches Victoris Aurum Edition: Celebrates 1 Year And Over 1 Lakh Sales Milestone!

Maruti celebrates one year of its latest compact SUV, the Victoris. To celebrate that occasion, Maruti has launched the Aurum Edition of the Victoris, which is an add-on styling upgrade.

The Victoris was launched in September 2025 and has since sold over 1 lakh units in the year. Maruti claims this is the fastest-selling passenger vehicle in the country to cross the sales milestone.

Let’s explore what the new Aurum edition of the Victoris is:

What Is New In The Victoris Aurum Edition?

The Victoris Aurum Edition is launched only for the strong-hybrid variants of the model. This is an add-on styling pack available with a black and copper-coloured theme. This styling pack includes front and rear skid plates and side skirts, matching the all-black with copper interior colour scheme. The Aurum edition also includes added chrome exterior accessories and 3D cabin and boot mats. This styling pack will cost Rs 22,990 if you wish to add it to your new Victoris hybrid.

Here is the list of items included in the Aurum Edition:

Accessory Colour Front Skid Plate Grey & Copper Side Skid Plate Grey & Copper Rear Skid Plate Grey & Copper Front Grille Garnish Chrome Front Bumper Upper Grille Garnish Chrome Body Side Moulding Chrome Rear Bumper Upper Garnish Chrome Fender Garnish Chrome Wheel Arch Garnish Grey & Copper Door Visor Dark Chrome 3D Boot Mat - Rear Trunk Sill Guard - All-Weather 3D Mat -

Since Maruti has not confirmed the variants for which the Aurum Edition is available, we expect it to be offered with the hybrid variants of the Victoris, which include the VXI, ZXI, ZXI Optional, ZXI Plus, and the ZXI Plus Optional.

Maruti Victoris: Overview

The Victoris is Maruti’s second product in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. This was launched to sit above the Grand Vitara, which is sold exclusively through the Nexa outlets. To take a bigger slice of the segment, Maruti launched the Victoris with new interiors, a bigger boot and, more importantly, to sell the model through the vastly more popular Area showrooms.

The Victoris is a handsome-looking SUV which is conventionally styled thanks to the normally placed LED headlamps and the segmented LED DRLs. The bold-looking SUV has a stylish bumper which houses the LED fog lamps, front sensors and the front camera.

Over to the side, the Victoris looks like a typical practical family SUV but adds sporty elements like the wheel arch cladding, shark fin antenna and the sporty roof rails.

The rear end has segmented, connected LED tail lamps, which give the Victoris its distinct identity.

The interiors, meanwhile, get an all-black theme if you buy the strong-hybrid versions or a black-and-white theme if you buy the mild-hybrid variants. However, the new steering design, the new dashboard and the switches give the Victoris the most modern feel among the Maruti cars. Space and practicality are generous for a family of 5.

Feature highlights in the Victoris include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include an 8-speaker Infinity sound system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 8-way powered driver seat, connected car technology, customisable ambient lighting and wireless charging.

Safety highlights include ABS with EBD, Level-2 ADAS, electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hill-hold, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and hill-descent control (HDC). The Victoris has scored 5 stars in the BNCAP and GNCAP crash tests, which further strengthens its safety credentials.

Powertrain Options

The Victoris is available with three engine options. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is also available with an all-wheel drive option. It is also available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG engine variant and a 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.5-litre strong hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 92 PS Torque 139 Nm 121 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT eCVT Drivetrain 2WD / AWD (AT only) 2WD 2WD Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.2 kmpl (MT) / 21 kmpl (AT) / 19 kmpl (AWD AT) 27 km/kg 28.6 kmpl

MT - Manual Transmission, AT Torque Converter (automatic), eCVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / 2WD - Two-Wheel Drive (front), AWD - All-Wheel Drive

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced at Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Victoris goes against the densely populated compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and the Tata Curvv.

CarDekho Says…

The Maruti Victoris is among the no-nonsense SUVs available in its class. Given the wide range of powertrain options available, it also caters to most SUV seekers in the segment out there, apart from a diesel powertrain option. Looking at its sales numbers, it gives a sense of the demand for a well-designed, feature-packed, and reliable SUV which comes with the promise of the Maruti badge. This means service, cost of ownership and service availability will be among the best in class.

Meanwhile, the Victoris Aurum Edition is a timely update to the Victoris thanks to the festive season, which is auspicious for new beginnings, including new car purchases. And so, the Aurum Edition adds extra bling to the Victoris and is tastefully executed, as it goes well with the interior black and copper colour theme of the Victoris’ hybrid variants. Contact your nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer to learn more about the pricing and availability of the Victoris and the Aurum Edition pack.

Let us know what you think of the Victoris in the comments below.

Depicted pictures are of the Victoris mild-hybrid.