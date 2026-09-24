2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift: Ultimate Buying Guide!

The Baleno facelift comes with updates well suited to today’s times. The premium hatchback is a prime choice for many first-time and city car buyers, and for families too. And for them, factors like fuel economy, comfort and features matter. With the introduction of the new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in the Swift and Dzire, the fuel economy factor has improved. Meanwhile, the features and comfort factor gets a boost with the introduction of features like ventilated front seats.

If you have been looking to get yourself a Baleno, we have made a comprehensive ultimate buyer’s guide of everything you need to know before buying the premium hatchback:

2026 Maruti Baleno Launch Report

The Baleno, being among the top-selling cars in India, got a tangible upgrade over the outgoing model thanks to the new engine and is now also available with CNG and AMT powertrains.

The Baleno is available with four different variant options: Sigma, Delta, Alpha and Alpha Optional (O). To explore the full launch report, click the link below:

2026 Maruti Baleno Booking Details

If you have shortlisted the Baleno as your next new car, it is better to head to the nearest showroom or go to their website to place a booking for the new Baleno facelift.

To understand what you need to know about the booking process and the token amount, head to the story linked below:

2026 Maruti Baleno On-Road Price Explained

Once you’re happy with the Baleno’s features and base prices, you need to naturally find out the on-road prices of the Baleno. We have made a list of the detailed on-road prices of the Baleno facelift from the major cities in India. If you belong to these cities, expect the on-road prices to be similar to the numbers included in the story below:

2026 Maruti Baleno EMI Buying Guide

Are you budgeting your monthly expenses for the Baleno? Here’s how you can calculate your EMI for the Baleno depending on the city you are from and the variant you want to get.

We explain the different tenures of the EMI and the cost of the monthly payments with the total cost.

2026 Maruti Baleno Variant-Wise Features

The Baleno is available with a total of 5 variants, with 2 powertrain and 2 gearbox combinations.

Almost all of them come with different features. To decide the best feature according to your preferences and budget, check out our detailed story on the variant-wise features of the 2026 Baleno.

2026 Maruti Baleno Variant-Wise Powertrain Options

The Baleno comes with interesting new powertrain options. The new Z12E 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, borrowed from the Swift and the Dzire, gives better fuel efficiency and better city drivability. What is even more interesting is that Maruti now provides CNG with the manual and the AMT gearbox options. We explain everything in detail, including the variants they are available with.

2026 Maruti Baleno Image Gallery

Want to explore the Baleno in detail? We have made a detailed image gallery of the Baleno facelift explaining the new features, space, styling and the colours. These images can give you a better idea of what the Baleno will look like compared to the available rendered images online.

2026 Baleno Variant-Wise Colour Options

One of the last confusions in the car buying process. What colour should we go for? We explain all the colour options and the colours available with each variant. Do they look good or should you go for something else? We discuss the variant-wise colour options on the Baleno facelift in the link below:

2026 Maruti Baleno Accessories

Once you’ve bought yourself a brand new Baleno, you have the option of personalising it to your taste. And so, Maruti offers a set of official accessories if you want to personalise your Baleno for style or added practicality. We have made a list of the Baleno’s accessories with the prices linked below: