Top 5 Things You Need To Know About The Newly Launched 2026 Hyundai Bayon

As if Hyundai already hasn't had a strong lineup of SUVs, the South-Korean giant has now lit up the Indian automotive market, with the launch of its second compact new SUV, the Hyundai Bayon.

The Bayon is a compact SUV that is placed between the Venue and Creta. Clearly, you have a lot of options to choose from Hyundai in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh space. If you’re interested in bringing Hyundai’s new product home, here are 5 important things you need to know about the newly launched Hyundai Bayon

Exterior

The Bayon does look premium (check it out in images here), with some of its design elements that are shared with the carmaker’s other products. Before we talk about styling, the dimensions of the Hyundai Bayon are as follows:

Hyundai Bayon Dimensions Length 4,245 mm Width 1,810 mm Height 1,605 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2,600 mm

Upfront, the Bayon looks minimalist, thanks to the blanked-off grille and the inverted L-shaped LED DRLs that are connected by a slim black strip. The LED projector headlamps are placed right below it and you get a chunky black cladding on the bumper along with a silver skid plate.

The side profile of the Bayon has plenty of cuts and creases, giving it plenty of character. You get chunky body cladding for a rugged look and the large wheel arches are nicely filled out by 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. All the pillars are also blacked out and that does give the roof a floating effect.

At the rear, the Bayon is a good-looking car, featuring slim inverted L-shaped tail lamps. There is a bold “BAYON” badge on the boot and a chunky rear bumper with a silver skid plate rounds off the overall look.

You can buy the Bayon in eight monotone color options: Fiery Red, Atlas White, Ecotronic Grey, Golden Bronze, Titanium Black, Classy Blue, Titanium Black Matte and Classy Blue Matte. For buyers who want a dual-tone look, there are two options: Fiery Red and Atlas White both paired with a Titanium Black roof.

Interior

The dashboard of the Hyundai Bayon has been lifted off from the fourth-gen i20 that’s available overseas. It looks minimalist and packs in some cool quirky design touches such as the vertically stacked AC vents with the controls sandwiched between them. Usage of round elements also seems to be part of the theme, especially with the door handles and speaker grilles, giving it a retro look. The steering wheel is chunky and you get to change Drive Modes via a button on the wheel, which is similar to what we have seen in expensive Mercedes sports cars.

The interior of the Bayon is available with two color options: black and olive grey as well as black with red highlights.

Features and Safety

The Hyundai Bayon is packed with features like 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered driver’s seat.

Regarding safety features, the Bayon is packed with 6 airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child-seat mounts, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold, 360-degree camera with blind-spot view monitor, hill-start assist, and electronic stability control (ESC). It also comes with Level-2 Plus ADAS with features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance, and lane keeping assist.

Powertrain Option

As of now, the Hyundai Bayon features only a single engine option: a 1.5 litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic options. The specification of the engine are as follows:

Hyundai Bayon Engine Specifications Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT*

*Continuously Variable Transmission

For buyers looking for lower running costs, Hyundai will also offer the Bayon with a CNG option from January 2027. Meanwhile, this story gives you details on the variant-wise powertrain options of the Bayon.

Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon’s prices start from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Bayon will rival cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.