2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices
The Baleno is one of the country's best-selling premium hatchbacks, and with the addition of some accessories, you can personalise it to truly make it yours!
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The Maruti Baleno facelift was launched a few days ago, bringing a revamped exterior design with a new three-slat grille and a sharper front bumper, while retaining the silhouette of the outgoing model. It now also gets a more tech-loaded cabin with the introduction of Level-2 ADAS, front ventilated seats, a larger touchscreen, and an updated audio system. The powertrain options have also been revised with a new 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, available across MT and AMT transmissions for both petrol and petrol + CNG. The Baleno has always been a top favourite of Indian families looking for a premium hatchback, and the 2026 update has made the car even more appealing.
However, despite all the equipment and funky design, here are some accessories that you can get to personalise the hatchback as per your preferences and increase its practicality quotient:
2026 Maruti Baleno: Exterior Accessories
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Accessory
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Price
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Front Bumper Garnish (Chrome Finish / Glistening Grey)
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Rs 990 / Rs 890
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Upper Grille Garnish (Chrome Finish)
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Rs 1,390
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Fog Lamp Garnish (Chrome Finish / Glistening Grey)
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Rs 590 / Rs 490
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Front Bumper Corner Protector (Black Painted Finish)
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Rs 590
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Front Skid Plate (Bluish Black and Luxe Beige / Glistening Grey Finish)
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Rs 2,290
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Body Side Moulding (Black With Chrome Insert)
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Rs 1,650
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Bumper Corner Protector (Carbon Finish / Premium Silver)
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Rs 1,373 / Rs 820
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Front and Rear Mud Flap Set (Black / Silky Silver)
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Rs 728 / Rs 1,742
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Fog Lamp Kit (For Sigma and Delta variants)
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Rs 5,990
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Fog Lamp Kit (For Zeta variant)
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Rs 7,990
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Radiator Grille
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Rs 1,078
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Back Door Garnish (Chrome)
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Rs 2,023
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Trunk Sill Guard - Scuff
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Rs 1,390
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Number Plate Frame
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Rs 525
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Car Body Cover (Matte)
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Rs 1,540
As seen above, there are various chrome trims and garnishes you can opt for to make your Baleno stand out on the roads. There are a variety of finishes available on certain parts, which can help you to personalise your car as per your own taste. Even if you opt for a lower variant, you get plenty of accessories available to make it look upmarket. Let’s take a look at the accessories you can configure for the cabin next:
2026 Maruti Baleno: Interior Accessories
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Accessory
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Price
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Full Floor Cover Mat - Basic
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Rs 3,613
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Full Floor Cover Mat - Premium
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Rs 5,079
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PVC Designer Mat
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Rs 1,982
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Door Sill Guard With Ambient Light - 4 Door (White / Blue)
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Rs 6,990
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Door Ambient Light - 2 Door (Blue)
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Rs 4,790
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Logo Projector Light
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Rs 1,249
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Front Footwell Lamp (Sigma and Delta variants)
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Rs 1,150
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Window Sunshades - 4 Door
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Rs 1,052
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Rear View Camera (Delta variant)
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Rs 6,990
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Steering Wheel Cover - Black (Leather Finish)
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Rs 1,070
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Steering Cover - Circular Steering (Multiple Colour Options)
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Rs 253
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Rear Parcel Tray
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Rs 1,032
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9-inch Multimedia Stereo (Wireless)
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Rs 23,490
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Multimedia Stereo - Pioneer (6.2-inches)
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Rs 12,804
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JBL Coaxial Speaker (280W / 310W)
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Rs 2,936 / Rs 3,355
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Pioneer Speaker (300W 2-Way)
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Rs 2,890
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Front and Rear Dashcam
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Rs 13,490
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Tyre Air Inflator - Digital 2-in-1 with built-in Torch
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Rs 2,490
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Car Air Purifier
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Rs 3,990
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Air Quality Index Meter - Digital
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Rs 5,290
You can also get a Basic Nexa Kit for Rs 3,862 in a beige colour theme. This kit includes a set of cushions, steering wheel wrap, tissue box, an air freshener, and a charger that can be used in the 12V socket. The same kit in Black colour without the tissue box costs Rs 3,493.
The interior accessories offered by Maruti offer useful enhancements that should improve your overall ownership experience by a significant margin. For a closer look at the new Baleno, check out our image gallery.
2026 Maruti Baleno: Overview
The Maruti Baleno facelift was introduced a few days ago, and the updated model retains a similar design language to the outgoing model but gets a few noticeable updates, including a new three-slat grille, redesigned front bumper, and LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains similar, while the 16-inch alloy wheels continue to add a sporty touch. At the rear, the Baleno gets slim C-shaped LED taillights extending onto the boot, along with a chrome strip.
With the updated model being introduced, the cabin retains its black and blue theme with silver inserts, a free-standing touchscreen, slim central AC vents, and leatherette upholstery. In terms of equipment, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, front footwell lamp, a rear fast-charging USB port, and a 12V power socket in the front.
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Want to know which Baleno variant fits best as per your needs?
For a more detailed look at all features offered across each variant, head to our 2026 Baleno variants explained story.
For safety, Maruti has now added a Level-2 ADAS and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the safety net of the Baleno facelift. Other safety features include a 360-degree parking camera with front and rear sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear washer, wiper and defogger, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The Baleno has previously also scored a 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. You can read more about it here.
The Baleno now gets a new Z-series engine, which is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that is also seen on cars like the Maruti Swift and Dzire. The engine can be had with either a manual or an AMT gearbox, and there is a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer as well. Here are its detailed specifications:
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Engine
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG
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Power
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83 PS
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70 PS (CNG)
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Torque
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112 Nm
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102 Nm (CNG)
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Transmission
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5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
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5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
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Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)
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23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT)
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33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)
MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission
To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.
2026 Maruti Baleno: Price, Variants, And Rivals
Maruti has launched the Baleno facelift with a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol versions, while the CNG versions start at Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The range tops at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol AMT. The Baleno facelift is offered in a total of five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O), with MT, AMT, and CNG options.
Check out the detailed price list of all variants of the 2026 Maruti Baleno here.
The Maruti Baleno facelift continues to take on popular premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Considering cars in a similar price range, the Baleno also competes with the Tata Punch, Toyota Taisor, and its siblings, the Maruti Fronx, and the Maruti Swift.