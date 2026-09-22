2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices

The Maruti Baleno facelift was launched a few days ago, bringing a revamped exterior design with a new three-slat grille and a sharper front bumper, while retaining the silhouette of the outgoing model. It now also gets a more tech-loaded cabin with the introduction of Level-2 ADAS, front ventilated seats, a larger touchscreen, and an updated audio system. The powertrain options have also been revised with a new 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, available across MT and AMT transmissions for both petrol and petrol + CNG. The Baleno has always been a top favourite of Indian families looking for a premium hatchback, and the 2026 update has made the car even more appealing.

However, despite all the equipment and funky design, here are some accessories that you can get to personalise the hatchback as per your preferences and increase its practicality quotient:

2026 Maruti Baleno: Exterior Accessories

Accessory Price Front Bumper Garnish (Chrome Finish / Glistening Grey) Rs 990 / Rs 890 Upper Grille Garnish (Chrome Finish) Rs 1,390 Fog Lamp Garnish (Chrome Finish / Glistening Grey) Rs 590 / Rs 490 Front Bumper Corner Protector (Black Painted Finish) Rs 590 Front Skid Plate (Bluish Black and Luxe Beige / Glistening Grey Finish) Rs 2,290 Body Side Moulding (Black With Chrome Insert) Rs 1,650 Bumper Corner Protector (Carbon Finish / Premium Silver) Rs 1,373 / Rs 820 Front and Rear Mud Flap Set (Black / Silky Silver) Rs 728 / Rs 1,742 Fog Lamp Kit (For Sigma and Delta variants) Rs 5,990 Fog Lamp Kit (For Zeta variant) Rs 7,990 Radiator Grille Rs 1,078 Back Door Garnish (Chrome) Rs 2,023 Trunk Sill Guard - Scuff Rs 1,390 Number Plate Frame Rs 525 Car Body Cover (Matte) Rs 1,540

As seen above, there are various chrome trims and garnishes you can opt for to make your Baleno stand out on the roads. There are a variety of finishes available on certain parts, which can help you to personalise your car as per your own taste. Even if you opt for a lower variant, you get plenty of accessories available to make it look upmarket. Let’s take a look at the accessories you can configure for the cabin next:

2026 Maruti Baleno: Interior Accessories

Accessory Price Full Floor Cover Mat - Basic Rs 3,613 Full Floor Cover Mat - Premium Rs 5,079 PVC Designer Mat Rs 1,982 Door Sill Guard With Ambient Light - 4 Door (White / Blue) Rs 6,990 Door Ambient Light - 2 Door (Blue) Rs 4,790 Logo Projector Light Rs 1,249 Front Footwell Lamp (Sigma and Delta variants) Rs 1,150 Window Sunshades - 4 Door Rs 1,052 Rear View Camera (Delta variant) Rs 6,990 Steering Wheel Cover - Black (Leather Finish) Rs 1,070 Steering Cover - Circular Steering (Multiple Colour Options) Rs 253 Rear Parcel Tray Rs 1,032 9-inch Multimedia Stereo (Wireless) Rs 23,490 Multimedia Stereo - Pioneer (6.2-inches) Rs 12,804 JBL Coaxial Speaker (280W / 310W) Rs 2,936 / Rs 3,355 Pioneer Speaker (300W 2-Way) Rs 2,890 Front and Rear Dashcam Rs 13,490 Tyre Air Inflator - Digital 2-in-1 with built-in Torch Rs 2,490 Car Air Purifier Rs 3,990 Air Quality Index Meter - Digital Rs 5,290

You can also get a Basic Nexa Kit for Rs 3,862 in a beige colour theme. This kit includes a set of cushions, steering wheel wrap, tissue box, an air freshener, and a charger that can be used in the 12V socket. The same kit in Black colour without the tissue box costs Rs 3,493.

The interior accessories offered by Maruti offer useful enhancements that should improve your overall ownership experience by a significant margin. For a closer look at the new Baleno, check out our image gallery.

2026 Maruti Baleno: Overview

The Maruti Baleno facelift was introduced a few days ago, and the updated model retains a similar design language to the outgoing model but gets a few noticeable updates, including a new three-slat grille, redesigned front bumper, and LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains similar, while the 16-inch alloy wheels continue to add a sporty touch. At the rear, the Baleno gets slim C-shaped LED taillights extending onto the boot, along with a chrome strip.

With the updated model being introduced, the cabin retains its black and blue theme with silver inserts, a free-standing touchscreen, slim central AC vents, and leatherette upholstery. In terms of equipment, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, front footwell lamp, a rear fast-charging USB port, and a 12V power socket in the front.

Want to know which Baleno variant fits best as per your needs? For a more detailed look at all features offered across each variant, head to our 2026 Baleno variants explained story.

For safety, Maruti has now added a Level-2 ADAS and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the safety net of the Baleno facelift. Other safety features include a 360-degree parking camera with front and rear sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear washer, wiper and defogger, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The Baleno has previously also scored a 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. You can read more about it here.

The Baleno now gets a new Z-series engine, which is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that is also seen on cars like the Maruti Swift and Dzire. The engine can be had with either a manual or an AMT gearbox, and there is a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer as well. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

2026 Maruti Baleno: Price, Variants, And Rivals

Maruti has launched the Baleno facelift with a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol versions, while the CNG versions start at Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The range tops at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol AMT. The Baleno facelift is offered in a total of five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O), with MT, AMT, and CNG options.

Check out the detailed price list of all variants of the 2026 Maruti Baleno here.

The Maruti Baleno facelift continues to take on popular premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Considering cars in a similar price range, the Baleno also competes with the Tata Punch, Toyota Taisor, and its siblings, the Maruti Fronx, and the Maruti Swift.