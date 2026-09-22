All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices

    The Baleno is one of the country's best-selling premium hatchbacks, and with the addition of some accessories, you can personalise it to truly make it yours!

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Sep 22, 2026 14:42 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 22, 2026 14:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 22, 2026 14:42 IST
    668 Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Maruti Baleno Accesories Explained

    The Maruti Baleno facelift was launched a few days ago, bringing a revamped exterior design with a new three-slat grille and a sharper front bumper, while retaining the silhouette of the outgoing model. It now also gets a more tech-loaded cabin with the introduction of Level-2 ADAS, front ventilated seats, a larger touchscreen, and an updated audio system. The powertrain options have also been revised with a new 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, available across MT and AMT transmissions for both petrol and petrol + CNG. The Baleno has always been a top favourite of Indian families looking for a premium hatchback, and the 2026 update has made the car even more appealing. 

    However, despite all the equipment and funky design, here are some accessories that you can get to personalise the hatchback as per your preferences and increase its practicality quotient:

    2026 Maruti Baleno: Exterior Accessories 

    Accessory

    Price

    Front Bumper Garnish (Chrome Finish / Glistening Grey)

    Rs 990 / Rs 890

    Upper Grille Garnish (Chrome Finish)

    Rs 1,390

    Fog Lamp Garnish (Chrome Finish / Glistening Grey)

    Rs 590 / Rs 490

    Front Bumper Corner Protector (Black Painted Finish)

    Rs 590

    Front Skid Plate (Bluish Black and Luxe Beige / Glistening Grey Finish)

    Rs 2,290

    Body Side Moulding (Black With Chrome Insert)

    Rs 1,650

    Bumper Corner Protector (Carbon Finish / Premium Silver)

    Rs 1,373 / Rs 820

    Front and Rear Mud Flap Set (Black / Silky Silver)

    Rs 728 / Rs 1,742

    Fog Lamp Kit (For Sigma and Delta variants)

    Rs 5,990

    Fog Lamp Kit (For Zeta variant)

    Rs 7,990

    Radiator Grille

    Rs 1,078

    Back Door Garnish (Chrome)

    Rs 2,023

    Trunk Sill Guard - Scuff

    Rs 1,390

    Number Plate Frame

    Rs 525

    Car Body Cover (Matte)

    Rs 1,540

    As seen above, there are various chrome trims and garnishes you can opt for to make your Baleno stand out on the roads. There are a variety of finishes available on certain parts, which can help you to personalise your car as per your own taste. Even if you opt for a lower variant, you get plenty of accessories available to make it look upmarket. Let’s take a look at the accessories you can configure for the cabin next:

    2026 Maruti Baleno: Interior Accessories

    Accessory 

    Price

    Full Floor Cover Mat - Basic

    Rs 3,613

    Full Floor Cover Mat - Premium 

    Rs 5,079

    PVC Designer Mat

    Rs 1,982

    Door Sill Guard With Ambient Light - 4 Door (White / Blue)

    Rs 6,990

    Door Ambient Light - 2 Door (Blue)

    Rs 4,790

    Logo Projector Light 

    Rs 1,249

    Front Footwell Lamp (Sigma and Delta variants)

    Rs 1,150

    Window Sunshades - 4 Door

    Rs 1,052

    Rear View Camera (Delta variant)

    Rs 6,990

    Steering Wheel Cover - Black (Leather Finish)

    Rs 1,070

    Steering Cover - Circular Steering (Multiple Colour Options)

    Rs 253

    Rear Parcel Tray

    Rs 1,032

    9-inch Multimedia Stereo (Wireless)

    Rs 23,490

    Multimedia Stereo - Pioneer (6.2-inches)

    Rs 12,804

    JBL Coaxial Speaker (280W / 310W)

    Rs 2,936 / Rs 3,355

    Pioneer Speaker (300W 2-Way)

    Rs 2,890

    Front and Rear Dashcam

    Rs 13,490

    Tyre Air Inflator - Digital 2-in-1 with built-in Torch

    Rs 2,490

    Car Air Purifier

    Rs 3,990

    Air Quality Index Meter - Digital

    Rs 5,290

     You can also get a Basic Nexa Kit for Rs 3,862 in a beige colour theme. This kit includes a set of cushions, steering wheel wrap, tissue box, an air freshener, and a charger that can be used in the 12V socket. The same kit in Black colour without the tissue box costs Rs 3,493. 

    The interior accessories offered by Maruti offer useful enhancements that should improve your overall ownership experience by a significant margin. For a closer look at the new Baleno, check out our image gallery.

    2026 Maruti Baleno: Overview 

    The Maruti Baleno facelift was introduced a few days ago, and the updated model retains a similar design language to the outgoing model but gets a few noticeable updates, including a new three-slat grille, redesigned front bumper, and LED fog lamps. The overall silhouette remains similar, while the 16-inch alloy wheels continue to add a sporty touch. At the rear, the Baleno gets slim C-shaped LED taillights extending onto the boot, along with a chrome strip. 

    Maruti Baleno Front Quarter

    With the updated model being introduced, the cabin retains its black and blue theme with silver inserts, a free-standing touchscreen, slim central AC vents, and leatherette upholstery. In terms of equipment, it gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, connected car tech, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, front footwell lamp, a rear fast-charging USB port, and a 12V power socket in the front. 

    Maruti Baleno Interior

    Want to know which Baleno variant fits best as per your needs?

    For a more detailed look at all features offered across each variant, head to our 2026 Baleno variants explained story.

    For safety, Maruti has now added a Level-2 ADAS and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the safety net of the Baleno facelift. Other safety features include a 360-degree parking camera with front and rear sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear washer, wiper and defogger, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The Baleno has previously also scored a 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. You can read more about it here.

    Maruti Baleno TPMS

    The Baleno now gets a new Z-series engine, which is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that is also seen on cars like the Maruti Swift and Dzire. The engine can be had with either a manual or an AMT gearbox, and there is a factory-fitted CNG kit on offer as well. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

    MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission  

    Maruti Baleno Engine

    To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

    2026 Maruti Baleno: Price, Variants, And Rivals

    Maruti has launched the Baleno facelift with a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol versions, while the CNG versions start at Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The range tops at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec petrol AMT. The Baleno facelift is offered in a total of five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O), with MT, AMT, and CNG options.

    Maruti Baleno Front Quarter

    Check out the detailed price list of all variants of the 2026 Maruti Baleno here.

    The Maruti Baleno facelift continues to take on popular premium hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Considering cars in a similar price range, the Baleno also competes with the Tata Punch, Toyota Taisor, and its siblings, the Maruti Fronx, and the Maruti Swift.

    Was this article helpful ?

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    The CarDekho.com community offers auto enthusiasts a friendly home where they can buy their dream car. The CarDekho.com Research Center gives shoppers all the tools needed to make an informed buying decision, including vehicle reviews, ratings, safety features and specifications.Read more

    Write your Comment on Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience