BREAKING: Mahindra Vision S SUV Interior Spied: Launch Soon?

With the competition in the subcompact SUV market rising day by day, Mahindra is readying another product for this segment, based on the Vision S concept that was showcased in 2025. The upcoming new Mahindra SUV could be sitting alongside the XUV 3XO and other sub-4m SUVs in the segment, which will be the Vision S.

Recently, it was spied testing once again, with multiple production-spec elements that give us our closest look yet at what it could be like. Here’s a look at what the spy shots show, as well as other details we know about it:

What Can Be Seen?

After being spotted testing multiple times previously, the Mahindra Vision S has been spied testing once again. But this time, we have got clearer visuals of production-spec elements, including the interior.

Starting with the front-end design, the Vision S features a boxy shape and silhouette, with horizontal slats on the grille, LED headlamps, and a chunky front bumper.

In the profile, you can see the wheel arch cladding, a side footstep, and ORVMs with a camera, suggesting it could get a 360-degree setup.

Looking inside, the dashboard does looks close to the concept with a dual-display setup, and the AC vents with a triangular profile. It does draw your attention with its design. It also gets a three-spoke steering wheel with controls for the digital instrument cluster as well as media controls, and it even gets a handle to help you step inside the cabin; a touch borrowed from the Thar OG.

Coming to the dashboard, we can spot the climate control panel, which is expected to feature touch-sensitive controls. This test mule was spotted with a manual gearbox setup, and it comes with a mechanical handbrake, which could suggest this example being a lower variant. On the right side of the steering wheel, we can also spot buttons to enable/disable traction control and the headlamp leveller, as well as a button to turn off the front parking sensors.

Expected Powertrain Options

Mahindra is yet to reveal the powertrain specs of the Vision S once it enters production in 2027. What’s known by far is that it will be based on the carmaker’s NU_IQ platform and could possibly have both petrol and diesel engine options, with a fully-electric version expected later on.

Note: The Vision S is expected to borrow its segment sibling, the XUV 3XO’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. However, it may stand out with 4x4 capabilities, which will add to its adventurous personality.

Rivals

The Mahindra Vision S is expected to compete in the sub-4m category, which includes cars such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.

But, looking at its retro-cool and off-road-focused design, the Vision S could also be an alternative to the Maruti Jimny and Mahindra Thar OG in this price bracket.

CarDekho Says..

The Mahindra Vision S, with its retro-cool look and boxy-shaped silhouette, it will be bringing in something that other competitors don't offer currently in this segment. For anyone wanting a rugged and off-road-ready experience in this segment, it could possibly be the subcompact SUV

With the current spy shot, the interior looks very close to the production version, and most of the design and equipment look similar to the concept that Mahindra showed last year. It will have some styling quirks like triangular-shaped AC vents, which look modern and different, the new three-spoke steering wheel, and a touch-based climate control panel.

It will be interesting to see how well it competes in the pool of sub-4m SUVs.

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