2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black Variant Explained: Should You Spend For The Top-End Variant?

Honda has launched the Elevate facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Elevate can be had in a total of six variants: SV, V, VX, ZX, ZX Plus, and ZX Plus Black.

The ZX Plus Black variant sits at the top of the Honda Elevate lineup and offers every bit of the features that are offered in the updated model. The ZX Plus Black variant feels the most rugged in the Elevate lineup with its distinctive black exterior and interior highlights. If you're looking to bring home the new Elevate and you’re ready to spend a wholesome amount, here's everything that the ZX Plus Black variant has to offer:

Price

Prices of the ZX Plus Black starts at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Detailed pricing is as follows.

Variant MT CVT ZX Plus Black Rs 16.90 lakh Rs 18.40 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The ZX Plus Black costs Rs 10,000 more than the standard ZX Plus variant for both the manual and CVT automatic variants. To check out the full details with pricing, check out our story here.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black: Exterior

The Honda Elevate has always had a distinctive road presence, and the ZX Plus Black variant takes its design a step further with an all-black treatment. With blacked-out styling elements across the exterior, it gets a darker and sportier appearance, following the growing trend of all-black editions that have become increasingly popular among car buyers. Here's a look at what the ZX Plus Black variant gets on the outside:

Starting with the front, the Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black looks very distinctive with its black shade and all-black styling elements. The Honda logo is now placed on the bonnet, and the bold upright fascia is comprises a new mesh grille with gloss black design elements. The LED projector headlights are connected with LED DRLs that run through the grille. Lower down, the bumper sports a silver skid plate and black housing for the LED projector fog lights. All of this gives the car an unmistakable appearance.

From the side, the ZX Plus Black variant exclusively features 17-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black, roof rails, and door lower garnish. Other styling bits include gloss-black body cladding, ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators, a shark fin antenna, and a boxy silhouette with big windows, lending the car a well-balanced stance.

At the rear, the Elevate ZX Plus Black features connected LED taillights and an integrated roof spoiler. The rear bumper is finished with a silver accent that completes the rear profile with a clean and sporty appearance.

The ZX Plus Black variant of the Honda Elevate is offered only with the Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour. Other variants of the Elevate can be had in seven different colours: Nordic Forest Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black: Interior

Moving inside, the ZX Plus Black variant of the 2026 Honda Elevate gets a sporty all-black cabin with leatherette upholstery. The dashboard features gloss-black inserts along with soft-touch leatherette elements, which are also carried over to the door pads, and the seats also get black leatherette upholstery.

The centre of the dashboard houses a free-standing infotainment screen, with the AC vents and controls positioned below it. The three-spoke steering wheel gets piano black garnish and offers both tilt and telescopic adjustment, while the steering wheel and gear knob are wrapped in leatherette.

In terms of practicality, the cabin gets a front armrest with storage, adjustable headrests, and rear AC vents. Rear passengers also get a central armrest with cup holders and front seat back pockets, while other practical features include a rear parcel shelf, a boot storage lamp, and 60:40 split rear seats. Space and comfort are among the Elevate’s strongest points, with a spacious cabin offering ample knee room and headroom, along with enough shoulder room to comfortably accommodate three adults at the rear.

If you would like to take a closer look at the Honda Elevate’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black: Features

The top-spec ZX Plus Black variant of the Honda Elevate gets the complete feature package, offering all the features available in the lineup, including the essential and premium amenities you would expect, leaving little room for complaints.

Starting with the list of features, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a premium 8-speaker audio system, semi-digital driver’s display, powered front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

It also gets orange ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, wireless phone charger, connected car tech, keyless entry, push-button start, tilt and USB-C charging.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black: Safety

In terms of safety, the Honda Elevate comes with a wide range of standard safety features. The equipment list on the ZX Plus Black variant consists of a Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, a lane watch camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (CVT only).

It also includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control (HHC), auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes (CVT only), rear wiper, washer and defogger, central locking, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black: Engine Specifications

No matter which variant you pick, the Honda Elevate is powered by a single engine option, which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. If you’re buying the ZX Plus Black variant, you can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission option.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Elevate:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power (PS) 121 PS Torque (Nm) 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed CVT

MT- manual transmission; CVT- continuously variable transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

2026 Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black: Rivals

The Honda Elevate faces competition from the likes of other mid-size SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Tata Curvv, Citroen Aircross X, and the MG Astor.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda Elevate ZX Plus Black costs Rs 10,000 more than the standard ZX Plus and offers all the features of the latter, while giving the SUV a sportier all-black treatment inside and out. This takes on the slew of recent compact SUVs which come with an all-black theme from the likes of Tata, Hyundai and Kia. Although like the rivals, we hope the all-black theme is also available for the lower variants of the Elevate, making the black styling more accessible for the Elevate customers.

If you have the budget for the top-end ZX Plus and an all-black scheme is something you admire, the ZX Plus Black is worth considering for the additional cost.