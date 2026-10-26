Hyundai Bayon CNG Confirmed! Shopping For A CNG SUV? Read This First

Hyundai has just launched another compact SUV called the Bayon SUV at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Price and size-wise, the Bayon sits between the sub-4 metre Venue and the Creta. Meanwhile, competition like the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara have been offering CNG and selling strong numbers.

As of today, Hyundai does not have a CNG option in the compact SUV space. With the rising demand for CNG engine options, Hyundai is responding to the demand with the Bayon CNG soon. Let's explore what to expect:

Hyundai Bayon CNG Confirmed

During the launch of the Bayon, Hyundai confirmed the soon-to-arrive CNG option for the Bayon, which will be its first premium product to offer the fuel option. Do note that Hyundai has previously offered CNG options, but only in lower segments, in products like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the Exter. The Bayon CNG is expected to launch by January 2027.

The arrival of the CNG option for the Bayon will make it a compelling option for people who clock a lot of kilometres on their cars and are sensitive to running costs. This will be especially important, as the Bayon is currently offered with only one petrol engine option as of now, whose specifications are mentioned below.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

This transmission has done duty in several models in the Hyundai family of cars and has proven to be relatively frugal and reliable. With the introduction of CNG, it will further bring down the running costs of this powertrain. Details of the CNG powertrain are yet to be shared by Hyundai. It remains to be seen if Hyundai will include a dual-cylinder setup on the Bayon like you find it the Exter.

Hyundai Bayon: Overview

The Bayon is a handsome-looking SUV that plays it safe in terms of styling. It carries a modern split-headlamp design with the L-shaped LED DRL sitting on top of the fascia. The LED projector headlamps sit lower in a rectangular housing. Below this, the chunky silver skid plate gives the Bayon a rugged front look.

The side profile has the typical crossover proportions that are uplifted by premium touches like chunky roof rails, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a shark fin antenna.

The rear end, meanwhile, also has a distinct design thanks to the slim LED tail lamps and the distinctive silver applique on the bumper.

The well-finished dual-tone interior (for the monotone colours) interestingly gets vertically oriented AC vents. The curved dual-screen displays also give the interior a premium touch with a healthy balance of buttons in the cabin.

The Bayon gets a loaded feature list, which includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other feature highlights include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, connected car technology and adaptive cruise control.

Its safety kit includes ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake with auto hold (EPB).

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals include the gamut of compact SUVs in the segment, including the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Hyundai’s own Creta.

CarDekho Says…

With rising costs and uncertainty of fuel prices, alternative fuels like CNG have gained prominence in the Indian automotive market. Many today are looking for CNG options even in the compact SUV segment.

Moreover, the Bayon is a part of Hyundai’s strategy to maximise showroom walk-ins for those looking for CNG SUVs. And introducing a CNG option in the Bayon can help boost its volumes as well, since the CNG competition from Maruti and Tata is a popular option in the segment.

What do you think of the upcoming Bayon CNG? Let us know in the comments below.