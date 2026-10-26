Hyundai Bayon Colour Options: Which Colour Is Available With Each Variant?

The Hyundai Bayon is the Korean manufacturer’s latest product in India, and it has joined the already popular compact SUV segment as the newest offering. Being a Hyundai, the Bayon is well equipped in all regards and has what it takes to compete in this cut-throat segment, which does make it appealing for a new car buyer.

Another appealing factor of the Bayon is the range of colour options you get, and if you are planning to purchase the compact SUV, then you can check out its colour options and the variant-wise distribution of its colours in this article.

Colour Options

You can get the Hyundai Bayon in 6 exterior colour options, which include monotone, dual-tone, and matte shades. Here is the list:

Titanium Black

Classy Blue (Available in Matte As Well)

Atlas White/ Atlas White with Black Roof

Fiery Red/ Fiery Red with Black Roof

Golden Bronze

Ecotronic Grey

The Atlas White and Fiery Red shades are available in a dual-tone shade, which comes with a black roof. Matte shades are available with the Titanium Black and Classy Blue colour options.

Our Pick: While the Bayon SUV offers a variety of colours and finishes, our pick of the pool is the Fiery Red with the Titanium Black roof colour option, which makes it look bigger and more muscular.

Here is the variant-wise distribution of these colour options:

Variant Titanium Black Classy Blue Pearl Atlas White Fiery Red Golden Bronze Metallic Ecotronic Grey Pearl HX2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX3 ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX3 Plus ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ HX5 ✅* ✅ ✅*^ ✅^ ✅ ✅ HX6 ✅* ✅ ✅*^ ✅^ ✅ ✅ HX8 ✅* ✅ ✅*^ ✅^ ✅ ✅ HX10 ✅* ✅ ✅*^ ✅^ ✅ ✅

*Available in Matte Option, ^Available with Titanium Black Roof

In the HX2, HX3, and HX3 Plus trims, you get the option of three colours to choose from, which include Titanium Black, Classy Blue Pearl, and Atlas White.

From the HX5 trim onwards, with these three colours, you additionally get Fiery Red, Golden Bronze Metallic, and Ecotronic Grey Pearl colours.

In HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10 variants, you have the option of dual-tone colours in Atlas White and Fiery Red.

The Matte colour shades are also available in the Bayon with Titanium Black and Atlas White, also available from HX5 trim onwards.

Features & Safety

The Bayon is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also paired with a premium BOSE sound system. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting.

Daily use features include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, Type-C USB chargers, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORMVs, and cruise control.

For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

You also get a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

To know more about the launch details of it, check out our story of it.

Powertrain Specifications

Unlike the Creta, which gets multiple powertrain options, the Bayon is available with a single naturally aspirated petrol engine option.

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, CVT

* MT = Manual Transmission, CVT = Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission

As of right now, the Bayon is available only with a single petrol engine option. But, Hyundai has announced of bringing the CNG powertrain in January 2027.

Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Bayon is starting from Rs 10 lakh for the base trim and goes up to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). As it sits in the compact SUV segment, it goes up against models like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Nissan Tekton, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Aircross X, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

CarDekho Says…

Hyundai has given the Bayon a more interesting palette than most SUVs in this space, which usually stick to safe whites, greys, and blacks. Our pick is Classy Blue in the matte finish. It brings out the sharp creases and sculpted panels better than any glossy shade, and it gives the Bayon real road presence without shouting for attention. If you’d rather avoid the extra care a matte paint needs (no automatic car washes and no polishing out scratches), Golden Bronze is the next best choice. It’s understated yet different enough that your Bayon won’t blend into a parking lot full of white SUVs. Fiery Red with the black roof suits the car’s sporty character too, though dual-tones tend to look best on the higher variants with the larger alloys.

Practicality matters as well. Atlas White and Ecotronic Grey hide dust and minor scuffs best and generally hold their resale value well, so they’re the sensible picks for buyers who keep their cars for many years. Before you settle on a shade, check the variant table above, since your budget may decide your colour for you.

Which Bayon colour would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.