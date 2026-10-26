2026 Hyundai Bayon Launched At Rs 10 Lakh: Quirky Crossover Positioned Between Venue And Creta

After many teasers and leaks, Hyundai has finally launched the Bayon in India at a price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned alongside the Creta in the compact SUV segment, it aims to target the lower end of the market with a quirky design, modern features and a smooth and refined powertrain. Let’s take a look at it in detail:

Price & Variants

The 2026 Bayon is available in a choice of seven variants: HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10. Here is its detailed variant-wise price list:

Variant Petrol MT CVT HX2 Rs 10 lakh - HX3 Rs 10.90 lakh - HX3 Plus Rs 11.80 lakh - HX5 Rs 12.45 lakh Rs 13.85 lakh HX6 Rs 13.57 lakh Rs 14.97 lakh HX8 Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 16.54 lakh HX10 Rs 16.65 lakh Rs 18 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Prices for the Hyundai Bayon range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the SUV are open for an initial amount of Rs 11,000 via the authorised Hyundai dealer network and the brand’s official website.

Design

Unlike the more traditional proportions of the Creta, the Bayon takes on a more unconventional approach with a quirky crossover-like design.

Its fascia adopts a slim and minimal design, with inverted ‘L-shaped’ LED DRLs with a gloss black strip in between, LED headlamps on the bumper and a silver skid plate for some aggression.

In profile, the quirky 17-inch alloy wheels stand out as a signature design element.

The Bayon also gets thick cladding, tall roof rails and muscular haunches for added road presence.

The rear-end styling mimics the front-end with LED taillamps arranged in a similar inverted ‘L-shaped’ cluster, a silver applique on the bumper and ‘Bayon’ lettering on the tailgate.

Fancy taking a closer look at the Bayon? You can explore it in detail via various angles in our in-depth image gallery.

Dimensions: Length: 4245 mm, Width: 1810 mm, Height: 1605 mm, Wheelbase: 2600 mm

Colour Options

Hyundai is offering the Bayon in six monotone colour options:

Atlas White

Titanium Black

Fiery Red

Classy Blue

Golden Bronze

Ecotonic Grey

Out of these, the Fiery Red and Atlas White shades also get optional dual-tone treatment with a black roof, while the Classy Blue and Ecotonic Grey hues can be had in a matte finish as well for a unique look.

Our Pick: Youthful, unique and bold, we feel the Fiery Red shade suits the Bayon’s quirky personality the best.

Interior

Inside, the Bayon takes inspiration from the global-spec i20 for its overall layout.

The dashboard has a massive dual-screen setup for the touchscreen and digital driver’s display. It also features the new ‘morse-code’ logo on the steering wheel like other recent Hyundai models.

Top variants come finished with a dual-tone white and black cabin theme that adds an airy and bright feel to the interior.

The centre AC vents are positioned low down, in a vertical arrangement with climate controls sandwiched in between for a unique feel.

Rear occupants also get a spacious experience and niceties such as rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports and a centre armrest with cupholders.

For A Sportier Feel… ..opt for the dual-tone variants, which also add an all-black interior theme, with contrast red stitching. It will also be easier to maintain than the lighter colours in the monotone versions.

Boot Space

According to Hyundai, the Bayon offers 505 litres of boot space with the second row up. It also has 60:40 split-folding functionality to expand the cargo space further.

Features

There’s plenty of equipment on offer with the Bayon, including automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, drive modes, ventilated front seats and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system also supports Generative AI and can understand voice commands in 23 regional languages.

Safety

Safety remains the Bayon’s strength, with features such as 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA) and front, side and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The new Bayon is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that also powers the Creta and Verna. It gets a choice of manual and automatic gearbox options. Here are the Bayon’s detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT Drivetrain FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 18.6 kmpl (CVT)

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive

Variant-wise availability of which engine options are offered with which variant can be found here.

Hyundai has also confirmed that it will launch a factory-fitted CNG kit for the Bayon in January 2027.

CarDekho Says…

Hyundai, in recent years, has had a great amount of dependence on the Creta for its volumes, with the rest of its lineup ageing. To curb this, the carmaker had previously announced plans for a slew of new products, and the Bayon is the first one of these. The carmaker is playing it safe by aiming to capture the current Creta’s share, as its next generation, bound for India early next year, is set to get larger and more expensive. It will certainly be interesting to see how Bayon's story plays out, especially with its crossover-ish stance and a single engine on offer. Its attractive pricing may just outweigh its quirks for a lot of buyers, though.

If you’re shopping for a compact SUV, here are a few more options, besides the Bayon, that you can consider: