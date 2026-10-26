2026 Hyundai Bayon Variants Explained In Detail; Which Variant Gets What Features?

Hyundai has launched the all-new Bayon in India at a price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), with a quirky design, modern interior and most importantly, some class-leading technology as well. The SUV is available in a choice of seven variants, called HX2, HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10. In this story, we take a detailed look at how each variant is equipped, and which one you should pick for your requirements. Here are all the details:

Exterior

Feature HX2 HX3 HX3 Plus HX5 HX6 HX8 HX10 LED Headlamps ✅(Projector) ✅(Projector) ✅(Projector) ✅(Projector) ✅(Dual Projector) ✅(Dual Projector) ✅(Dual Projector) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Puddle lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch steel with covers 16-inch steel with covers 17-inch steel with stylised covers 17-inch steel with stylised covers 17-inch Diamond-cut alloy 17-inch Diamond-cut alloy 17-inch Diamond-cut alloy LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Right from the base HX2 variant, the Bayon gets premium styling elements like all-LED lighting, roof spoiler and even a sharkfin antenna.

Between the mid-spec HX3 Plus and HX5 and higher variants, there aren’t many differences except for dual LED headlamps and alloy wheels.

The optional dual-tone colour scheme is only available from the HX5 trim onwards.

Interior

Feature HX2 HX3 HX3 Plus HX5 HX6 HX8 HX10 Cabin theme Olive grey and black Olive grey and black Olive grey and black Olive grey and black^ Olive grey and black^ Olive grey and black^ Olive grey and black^ Four-spoke steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette steering wheel and gear knob wrap ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest ✅(Fixed) ✅(Fixed) ✅(Fixed) ✅(Fixed) ✅(Sliding) ✅(Sliding) ✅(Sliding) Height-adjustable front seatbelts ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests ✅(Front only) ✅(Front only) ✅(Front only) ✅(Front only) ✅(Front only) ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear)

^All-black interior with red stitching on dual-tone exterior colours

The entry-level HX2 trim has you covered with all essentials inside, with a tilt-and-telescopic steering adjustment, height-adjustable driver seat and even rear AC vents being standard offerings.

For chauffeur-driven buyers, we would suggest the HX8 variant at the minimum, since it gets a rear centre armrest and adjustable rear headrests which would make a big difference in comfort levels.

Want to take a look at the Bayon’s styling in detail? Check out our image gallery here.

Infotainment

Feature HX2 HX3 HX3 Plus HX5 HX6 HX8 HX10 Touchscreen infotainment system ❌ ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Generative AI by Perplexity ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker^ 6-speaker^ 6-speaker^ 6-speaker^ 6-speaker^ 6-speaker^ 8-speaker BOSE OTA (Over-the-air) Updates ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

^4-speakers + 2 tweeters

In terms of infotainment, the Bayon gets a 6-speaker music system right from the base HX2 variant. However, there is no infotainment system on offer so you will have to purchase one aftermarket or as an official accessory.

One good thing is, useful tech like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering-mounted controls are available from the HX3 variant onwards, but the 12.3-inch unit with Generative AI is reserved for the top specification.

Comfort And Convenience

Feature HX2 HX3 HX3 Plus HX5 HX6 HX8 HX10 Climate Control ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Automatic) ✅(Automatic) ✅(Automatic) ✅(Automatic) Power-adjustable ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(with power-folding function) ✅(with power-folding function) ✅(with power-folding function) ✅(with power-folding function) USB Type-C charging ports ✅(2x front, 1x rear) ✅(2x front, 1x rear) ✅(2x front, 1x rear) ✅(2x front, 1x rear) ✅(2x front, 1x rear) ✅(2x front, 1x rear) ✅(2x front, 1x rear) Instrument cluster Semi-digital with MID Semi-digital with MID Semi-digital with MID Semi-digital with MID Semi-digital with MID Semi-digital with MID 12.3-inch Digital Push-button start/stop ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Panoramic) ✅(Panoramic) ✅(Panoramic) Auto headlamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(Adaptive)** Drive modes* ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters* ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(Blue) ✅(Blue) ✅(Blue) Power-adjustable driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(8-wayadjustable) ✅(8-way adjustable) Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

*Only available on CVT variants, **Available in CVT only, MT variants get regular cruise control

When it comes to other conveniences, the base three variants remain quite sparse, although the crowd-favourite sunroof can be had from the HX3 Plus variant itself.

The HX6 comes across as a well balanced trim, and you would not miss many features in it.

Hyundai has kept the ventilated front seats for the HX8 trim onwards, which could be extremely useful in hot weather.

Safety

Feature HX2 HX3 HX3 Plus HX5 HX6 HX8 HX10 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist (HHA) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rollover mitigation ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(Level 2 with 26 functions)# 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto-hold(EPB) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(CVT only) ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) Parking camera ❌ ✅(Rear only) ✅(Rear only) ✅(Rear only) ✅(Rear only) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) Blind-spot view monitor ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Dashcam ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

#MT variants get 23 functions

The Bayon’s base variant gets plenty of safety tech such as rollover mitigation, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and 6 airbags.

One surprising omission here is the rear defogger, which can be had only from HX5 trim onwards. We feel that, given the Bayon’s positioning, it should have gotten the feature as standard on all variants.

The top-end HX10 gets a comprehensive Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite, front and rear parking sensors and even a blind-spot view monitor which is very useful, as we have observed while using it in the Venue and Creta in our road tests.

Powertrain Options

The Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a choice of manual and automatic transmission options. Here are its detailed specifications.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

If you would like to take a look at its variant-wise powertrain split, here is an explainer. Hyundai has also confirmed that it will launch a factory-fitted CNG kit for the Bayon in January 2027.

Price & Rivals

Hyundai has priced the Bayon from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out our launch story for the detailed pricelist.

The Bayon rivals the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, Citroen Aircross X, Honda Elevate and the MG Astor. It also goes up against its own sibling, the Hyundai Creta.

Curious about the Bayon’s booking process? We have detailed it in this story.

CarDekho Says…

Slotting in the same segment as the Creta, the Bayon focuses on offering a balanced feature spread across its trims, and a useful feature list rather than something futuristic or with a lot of wow factor. However, it still comes across as quite a well-equipped crossover for its price and the wide range of trims on offer will keep most buyers happy. The base HX2 and HX3 variants offer all the essentials you’d require, while the HX6 variant makes for a great purchase for first time buyers who want some feel good features, but do not want to stretch.

Buyers with a lot of highway usage are likely to see a lot of value in the top-spec versions too, with ADAS and tech such as ventilated front seats playing a major role in improving comfort and safety levels. Overall, we feel the Bayon’s variant lineup covers nearly every front and you should be able to choose quite easily.

Which variant of the Bayon would you pick, and why? Let us know in the comments below!

All images used are of top-spec HX10 variant for representation