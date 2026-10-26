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    2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Hyundai Creta Compared: How Much More Does The Creta Offer Over The Bayon?

    Both the Bayon and the Creta share the same badge, but which one is the better choice for you? Find out

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Modified On Oct 26, 2026 16:41 IST
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    Published OnOct 26, 2026 15:53 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 26, 2026 16:41 IST
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    Bayon Vs Creta

    Hyundai has introduced yet another compact SUV to its lineup with the Bayon, which will sit below the Creta. While the two models share several features and an identical naturally aspirated petrol engine, they have some important differences that could influence your buying decision. 

    With quirky styling and a distinctive interior, the Bayon takes a different approach. The Creta, meanwhile, continues to offer a wider range of engines, including turbo-petrol and diesel choices, along with a few additional comfort features.

    With the Bayon positioned below the Creta, the price difference will also play an important role in determining which one makes more sense. Let's compare the two Hyundai SUVs across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and powertrain choices to find a suitable pick for you. 

    Price

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Creta

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10 lakh to 18 lakh

    Rs 10.91 to Rs 20.46 lakh 

    • The Bayon starts around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 91,000 below the Creta's base. This could make it an option for buyers who want a well-equipped Hyundai SUV without moving up to the Creta's price range.

    Hyundai Bayon Front Quarter

    • At the top end, the Bayon's price is Rs 2.46 lakh lower than that of the Creta. However, the Creta's higher price range also reflects its additional engine options, including the turbo-petrol and diesel units.

    Hyundai Creta Front Quarter

    • The final comparison also depends on which variant of the Bayon you are eyeing. You can also check out the discount and offers on the Creta before making a decision. 

    Dimensions

    Model

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Creta

    Difference

    Length

    4245 mm 

    4330 mm

    (- 85 mm)

    Width

    1810 mm 

    1790 mm

    + 20 mm

    Height

    1570 mm 

    1635 mm 

    (- 65 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm 

    2610 mm

    (- 10 mm)

    • The Creta is longer and taller than the Bayon, while also having a slightly longer wheelbase. Its larger dimensions give it a bigger overall footprint.

    Hyundai Bayon Side
    Hyundai Creta Side

    • The Bayon is 20 mm wider, despite being shorter and lower than the Creta. It also gets a 2,600 mm wheelbase, which is just 10 mm shorter than that of its larger sibling.

    Hyundai Bayon Front
    Hyundai Creta Front

    • While the Creta is the larger SUV overall, the Bayon's dimensions are still substantial for a model positioned below it. Actual cabin space and rear-seat comfort, however, can only be judged by experiencing it, so stay tuned for our detailed review of the Hyundai Bayon.

    Colour Options

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Creta

    Titanium Black^

    Robust Emerald Pearl

    Classy Blue^

    Starry Night

    Atlas White*

    Titan Grey

    Fiery Red*

    Titan Grey Matte

    Golden Bronze

    Atlas White*

    Ecotronic Grey

    Titanium Black

    -

    Titanium Black Matte

    * Also available as dual-tone paint shade options

    ^ Also available with matte-finished options 

    • The Bayon offers a mix of darker shades, neutral colours and brighter options. Classy Blue and Fiery Red give buyers something more eye-catching, while Atlas White and Ecotronic Grey are better suited to those who prefer a more understated look. Titanium Black adds to its darker colour choices.

    • The Creta offers a slightly different selection, with colours such as Robust Emerald Pearl and Starry Night adding variety beyond the usual white, grey and black options. It also gets Titan Grey Matte and Titanium Black Matte, along with a dual-tone option for Atlas White.

    • Both SUVs offer a decent range of colours, but the final choice will largely come down to personal preference. If you prefer a more distinctive shade, options such as Golden Bronze on the Bayon and Robust Emerald Pearl on the Creta are worth considering.

    Features

    Feature

    Hyundai Bayon

    Hyundai Creta

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    ✅(Through adapter)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    12.3-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Single-zone climate control

    Dual-zone climate control

    Powered front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅Level-2

    ✅Level-2

    • In the features department, the Bayon makes a strong case with its larger displays. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, both larger than the 10.25-inch units offered in the Creta. The Bayon also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, whereas the Creta requires an adapter for wireless smartphone connectivity.

    Hyundai Bayon Interior
    Hyundai Creta Interior

    • The Creta, however, has a few advantages of its own. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels compared to the Bayon's 17-inch units, while its dual-zone climate control allows the driver and front passenger to set different temperatures.

    Hyundai Creta 17-inch Alloy Wheel
    Hyundai Creta Climate Control

    • The rest of the equipment list is closely matched. Both SUVs get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front-row seats, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, connected car technology and adaptive cruise control.

    Hyundai Bayon Panoramic Sunroof

    • Safety equipment is also broadly similar, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers and Level 2 ADAS.

    Hyundai Bayon 360-degree Camera
    Hyundai Creta 360-degree Camera

    Powertrain

    Model 

    Hyundai Bayon 

    Hyundai Creta 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT

    6-speed MT/CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    • The Bayon is offered with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm. These figures are identical to those of the Creta's naturally aspirated petrol version, and both offer a 6-speed manual and a CVT-type automatic gearbox.

    Hyundai Bayon Engine

    • The Creta has a clear advantage if you want more performance or a wider choice of engines. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 160 PS and 253 Nm, and is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option. 

    Hyunda Creta Engine

    • Compared to rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, neither SUV offers a factory-fitted CNG option.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Hyundai Bayon and Creta share several features and even the same naturally aspirated petrol engine, but they cater to slightly different needs. The Bayon brings a fresh design and a refreshed interior, making it worth considering for buyers who want a modern cabin without spending up to the Creta.

     Hyundai Bayon

    The Creta, meanwhile, remains the more versatile choice when it comes to powertrain options. Its turbo-petrol engine offers considerably more power, while the diesel option gives buyers another choice for regular highway driving. It also has a larger overall footprint and features like dual-zone climate control, which could matter to buyers looking for additional convenience.

     Hyundai Creta Rear Quarter

    If your priorities are modern technology, distinctive styling and a simpler petrol powertrain, the Bayon could be the more appealing option, provided its final pricing is competitive. However, if you want more engine choices, stronger performance or a diesel option, the Creta remains the more suitable pick.

    If the Hyundai Bayon and Creta are on your shortlist, here are some other compact SUVs worth considering:

    • Kia Seltos: Offers bold styling, a feature-rich cabin and a choice of petrol and diesel engines, making it a well-rounded alternative to the two Hyundai SUVs.

    • Skoda Kushaq: Offers turbo-petrol engine options with a well-equipped cabin and confident handling for buyers who want an engaging everyday SUV.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: Is worth considering for its composed ride, confident handling and turbo-petrol powertrain options.

    • Honda Elevate: Focuses on practicality with a spacious cabin, good visibility and a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

    • Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Stand out for their strong-hybrid powertrains, which make them worth considering if fuel efficiency is a priority.

    • Tata Sierra: Brings distinctive retro-inspired styling, a spacious cabin and a range of comfort features for buyers looking for something different.

    • Renault Duster: Combines rugged SUV styling with a comfortable ride and a focus on everyday usability, making it another option to consider in this segment.

    • Nissan Tekton: Is another SUV to watch in this space, with distinctive styling and a fresh alternative for buyers.

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