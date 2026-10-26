2026 Hyundai Bayon Vs Hyundai Creta Compared: How Much More Does The Creta Offer Over The Bayon?

Hyundai has introduced yet another compact SUV to its lineup with the Bayon, which will sit below the Creta. While the two models share several features and an identical naturally aspirated petrol engine, they have some important differences that could influence your buying decision.

With quirky styling and a distinctive interior, the Bayon takes a different approach. The Creta, meanwhile, continues to offer a wider range of engines, including turbo-petrol and diesel choices, along with a few additional comfort features.

With the Bayon positioned below the Creta, the price difference will also play an important role in determining which one makes more sense. Let's compare the two Hyundai SUVs across their prices, dimensions, colour options, features and powertrain choices to find a suitable pick for you.

Price

Model Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Creta Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10 lakh to 18 lakh Rs 10.91 to Rs 20.46 lakh

The Bayon starts around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 91,000 below the Creta's base. This could make it an option for buyers who want a well-equipped Hyundai SUV without moving up to the Creta's price range.

At the top end, the Bayon's price is Rs 2.46 lakh lower than that of the Creta. However, the Creta's higher price range also reflects its additional engine options, including the turbo-petrol and diesel units.

The final comparison also depends on which variant of the Bayon you are eyeing. You can also check out the discount and offers on the Creta before making a decision.

Dimensions

Model Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4245 mm 4330 mm (- 85 mm) Width 1810 mm 1790 mm + 20 mm Height 1570 mm 1635 mm (- 65 mm) Wheelbase 2600 mm 2610 mm (- 10 mm)

The Creta is longer and taller than the Bayon, while also having a slightly longer wheelbase. Its larger dimensions give it a bigger overall footprint.

The Bayon is 20 mm wider, despite being shorter and lower than the Creta. It also gets a 2,600 mm wheelbase, which is just 10 mm shorter than that of its larger sibling.

While the Creta is the larger SUV overall, the Bayon's dimensions are still substantial for a model positioned below it. Actual cabin space and rear-seat comfort, however, can only be judged by experiencing it, so stay tuned for our detailed review of the Hyundai Bayon.

Colour Options

Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Creta Titanium Black^ Robust Emerald Pearl Classy Blue^ Starry Night Atlas White* Titan Grey Fiery Red* Titan Grey Matte Golden Bronze Atlas White* Ecotronic Grey Titanium Black - Titanium Black Matte

* Also available as dual-tone paint shade options

^ Also available with matte-finished options

The Bayon offers a mix of darker shades, neutral colours and brighter options. Classy Blue and Fiery Red give buyers something more eye-catching, while Atlas White and Ecotronic Grey are better suited to those who prefer a more understated look. Titanium Black adds to its darker colour choices.

The Creta offers a slightly different selection, with colours such as Robust Emerald Pearl and Starry Night adding variety beyond the usual white, grey and black options. It also gets Titan Grey Matte and Titanium Black Matte, along with a dual-tone option for Atlas White.

Both SUVs offer a decent range of colours, but the final choice will largely come down to personal preference. If you prefer a more distinctive shade, options such as Golden Bronze on the Bayon and Robust Emerald Pearl on the Creta are worth considering.

Features

Feature Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Creta Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅(Through adapter) Digital Driver’s Display 12.3-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker BOSE audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Climate Control Single-zone climate control Dual-zone climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅Level-2 ✅Level-2

In the features department, the Bayon makes a strong case with its larger displays. It gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, both larger than the 10.25-inch units offered in the Creta. The Bayon also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, whereas the Creta requires an adapter for wireless smartphone connectivity.

The Creta, however, has a few advantages of its own. It gets 18-inch alloy wheels compared to the Bayon's 17-inch units, while its dual-zone climate control allows the driver and front passenger to set different temperatures.

The rest of the equipment list is closely matched. Both SUVs get a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front-row seats, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, connected car technology and adaptive cruise control.

Safety equipment is also broadly similar, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers and Level 2 ADAS.

Powertrain

Model Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Power 115 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

MT- Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

The Bayon is offered with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 144 Nm. These figures are identical to those of the Creta's naturally aspirated petrol version, and both offer a 6-speed manual and a CVT-type automatic gearbox.

The Creta has a clear advantage if you want more performance or a wider choice of engines. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 160 PS and 253 Nm, and is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option.

Compared to rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, neither SUV offers a factory-fitted CNG option.

CarDekho Says…

The Hyundai Bayon and Creta share several features and even the same naturally aspirated petrol engine, but they cater to slightly different needs. The Bayon brings a fresh design and a refreshed interior, making it worth considering for buyers who want a modern cabin without spending up to the Creta.

The Creta, meanwhile, remains the more versatile choice when it comes to powertrain options. Its turbo-petrol engine offers considerably more power, while the diesel option gives buyers another choice for regular highway driving. It also has a larger overall footprint and features like dual-zone climate control, which could matter to buyers looking for additional convenience.

If your priorities are modern technology, distinctive styling and a simpler petrol powertrain, the Bayon could be the more appealing option, provided its final pricing is competitive. However, if you want more engine choices, stronger performance or a diesel option, the Creta remains the more suitable pick.

If the Hyundai Bayon and Creta are on your shortlist, here are some other compact SUVs worth considering: