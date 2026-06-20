Kia Seltos HTX Vs HTX A Variants Compared: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2026 Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India. With a comprehensive design refresh and an updated interior loaded with modern tech, the new Seltos has once again proven to be a benchmark player. The Seltos is available in ten variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX A, GTX, GTX A, X-Line and X-Line A. Should you buy the HTX variant or spend more to get the HTX A? Let’s take a look at the detailed comparison.

Price

The price details of the NA Petrol, Turbo petrol and diesel variants with the different transmission options are given below:

Variant Naturally Aspirated Petrol Turbo-petrol Diesel MT CVT DCT AT HTX Rs 15.61 Lakh Rs 16.91 Lakh Rs 17.71 Lakh Rs 18.51 Lakh HTX A Rs 16.71 Lakh Rs 18.01 Lakh Rs 18.81 Lakh Rs 19.61 Lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

As seen above, the HTX A trim carries a Rs 1.10 lakh premium compared to the standard HTX trim. For this price, let’s take a look at what you get extra:

Exterior

Visually, the HTX remains indistinguishable from the HTX A, as it inherits the same styling cues throughout. The fascia is dominated by new LED headlights and DRLs, complemented by LED fog lamps and a glossy black grille, while a silver skid plate adds a touch of contrast. These bits give the SUV an upmarket feel. A slender air intake sits right above the license plate housing, while subtle extensions are visible further down in the bumper.

In profile, both the HTX and the HTX-A sit on identical 17-inch alloy wheels and get dual-tone ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turn indicators.

The blacked-out A-pillars, B-pillars, and C-pillars give a floating roof effect. Both trims come with flush door handles, giving the SUV a modern look.

Towards the rear, you get a connected LED taillamp setup and a skid plate as contrast. A shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler add to the sporty character of the SUV.

However, higher variants get larger 18-inch alloy wheels and LED projector headlamps with a dynamic welcome function which both these trims miss out on.

Interior

Coming to the interior, both the HTX and HTX A follow a brown-and-grey cabin theme with green accents, giving a premium feel compared to the grey and black theme found on the lower trims.

The HTX comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, whereas the HTX A comes with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, offering a more premium look, better graphics and vehicle information displays.

You get leatherette seats on both variants with soft-touch materials on the dashboard, which gives it an upmarket look. You also get ambient lighting with multiple colour options. Other conveniences include armrests with storage spaces, cupholders, grab handles and a rear parcel tray.

Features

In the new Seltos lineup, a significant jump in the feature-list can be observed from the HTX trim onwards. Both variants get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5-inch climate control display.

Other common features include a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and cruise control. However, the HTX A gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster (replacing the semi-digital instrument cluster offered on the HTX).

A More Affordable Seltos: If you’d like to take a look at a more affordable variant of the Seltos, that still gets all the necessities, we have compared the HTK(O) variant with the HTX variant here.

Safety

Regarding safety, the justification for the additional cost of the HTX A variant becomes clear. The HTX A variant of the SUV gets an addition of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, a 360-degree camera setup and side parking sensors.

Besides, both the HTX and HTX A share a list of safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

Both the HTX and HTX A variants get multiple powertrain options; 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT* 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT/6-speed AT*

*CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmissionAs you can see above, both variants offer naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options with the latter two getting manual and automatic transmission options. The turbo-petrol on the other hand is only available as an automatic, with the clutchless manual (iMT) gearbox restricted to lower variants.

Rivals

Besides the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Victoris, the Kia Seltos competes with SUVs like the Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate. It is set to get yet another rival, with the launch of the upcoming Nissan Tekton.

CarDekho Says…

The HTX and HTX A variants hit the sweet spot in the Kia Seltos lineup, offering a great mix of premium features, modern tech, and everyday practicality. They pack in most of the features buyers look for, without stretching the budget to the top-spec variants. If you want a feature-rich SUV that delivers excellent value for money, these two trims are among the best picks in the lineup.