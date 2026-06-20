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    Kia Seltos HTX Vs HTX A Variants Compared: Which One Should You Buy?

    Spend more and get the HTX A or buy the HTX variant? 

    Published On Jun 20, 2026 05:03 PM By Ashin

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    Kia Seltos

    The 2026 Kia Seltos is one of the most popular SUVs in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India. With a comprehensive design refresh and an updated interior loaded with modern tech, the new Seltos has once again proven to be a benchmark player. The Seltos is available in ten variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX, HTX A, GTX, GTX A, X-Line and X-Line A. Should you buy the HTX variant or spend more to get the HTX A? Let’s take a look at the detailed comparison.

    Price

    The price details of the NA Petrol, Turbo petrol and diesel variants with the different transmission options are given below:

    Variant

    Naturally Aspirated Petrol

    Turbo-petrol

    Diesel

    MT

    CVT

    DCT

    AT

    HTX

    Rs 15.61 Lakh

    Rs 16.91 Lakh

    Rs 17.71 Lakh

    Rs 18.51 Lakh

    HTX A

    Rs 16.71 Lakh

    Rs 18.01 Lakh

    Rs 18.81 Lakh

    Rs 19.61 Lakh

    *All prices are ex-showroom

    As seen above, the HTX A trim carries a Rs 1.10 lakh premium compared to the standard HTX trim. For this price, let’s take a look at what you get extra:

    Exterior

    Visually, the HTX remains indistinguishable from the HTX A, as it inherits the same styling cues throughout. The fascia is dominated by  new LED headlights and DRLs, complemented by LED fog lamps and a glossy black grille, while a silver skid plate adds a touch of contrast. These bits give the SUV an upmarket feel. A slender air intake sits right above the license plate housing, while subtle extensions are visible further down in the bumper.

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos HTX A Front

    In profile, both the HTX and the HTX-A sit on identical 17-inch alloy wheels and get dual-tone ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turn indicators.

    Kia Seltos

    The blacked-out A-pillars, B-pillars, and C-pillars give a floating roof effect. Both trims come with flush door handles, giving the SUV a modern look.

    Kia Seltos HTX A Side

    Towards the rear, you get a connected LED taillamp setup and a skid plate as contrast. A shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler add to the sporty character of the SUV. 

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos HTX A Rear

    However, higher variants get larger 18-inch alloy wheels and LED projector headlamps with a dynamic welcome function which both these trims miss out on.

    Interior

    Coming to the interior, both the HTX and HTX A follow a brown-and-grey cabin theme with green accents, giving a premium feel compared to the grey and black theme found on the lower trims.

    The HTX comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, whereas the HTX A comes with a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, offering a more premium look, better graphics and vehicle information displays. 

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos HTX A Dashboard

    You get leatherette seats on both variants with soft-touch materials on the dashboard, which gives it an upmarket look. You also get ambient lighting with multiple colour options. Other conveniences include armrests with storage spaces, cupholders, grab handles and a rear parcel tray. 

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos HTX A Rear Seats

    Features

    In the new Seltos lineup, a significant jump in the feature-list can be observed from the HTX trim onwards. Both variants get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5-inch climate control display. 

    Other common features include a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, ventilated front seats and cruise control. However, the HTX A gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster (replacing the semi-digital instrument cluster offered on the HTX). 

    A More Affordable Seltos:

    If you’d like to take a look at a more affordable variant of the Seltos, that still gets all the necessities, we have compared the HTK(O) variant with the HTX variant here.

    Safety

    Regarding safety, the justification for the additional cost of the HTX A variant becomes clear. The HTX A variant of the SUV gets an addition of a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, a 360-degree camera setup and side parking sensors. 

    Besides, both the HTX and HTX A share a list of safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    Powertrain

    Both the HTX and HTX A variants get multiple powertrain options; 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. 

    Engine 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power 

    115 PS

    160 PS 

    116 PS 

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/CVT*

    7-speed DCT*

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT*

    *CVT - Continuously variable automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmissionAs you can see above, both variants offer naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options with the latter two getting manual and automatic transmission options. The turbo-petrol on the other hand is only available as an automatic, with the clutchless manual (iMT) gearbox restricted to lower variants.

    Rivals

    Besides the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Victoris, the Kia Seltos competes with SUVs like the Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate. It is set to get yet another rival, with the launch of the upcoming Nissan Tekton.

    CarDekho Says…

    The HTX and HTX A variants hit the sweet spot in the Kia Seltos lineup, offering a great mix of premium features, modern tech, and everyday practicality. They pack in most of the features buyers look for, without stretching the budget to the top-spec variants. If you want a feature-rich SUV that delivers excellent value for money, these two trims are among the best picks in the lineup.

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    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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