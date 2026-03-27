2026 Hyundai Verna One-Above Base HX 4 Variant Detailed

After three years since launch, the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna has received a model-year update. Amongst the visual changes and creature comfort additions, the variant lineup of the sub-compact sedan has now changed with six options to choose from: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6 +, HX 8, and HX 10.

If you’re on a budget, but don’t want to compromise on the looks and basic daily-use features, then the HX 4 variant of the Verna might just be the one to go for. Here’s what you get with it:

Hyundai Verna HX 4 Design

Unlike the base HX 2 variant which looks rather basic, the HX 4 variant of the Hyundai Verna looks modern and premium.

At the front, it still doesn’t get LED headlights, halogen headlights only. But you now get the signature connected LED DRL, which helps it look modern, irrespective of the splitting opinion people might have about it.

The 15-inch Silver alloy wheels help uplift the look in profile, along with a shark fin antenna.

But the rear is likely the angle where the most significant visual update has happened. It now sports the connected LED tail lights, which look pretty chic in isolation, but you add the spoiler on the boot, and you’ve got a pretty sporty appearance.

While this variant still misses out on elements like LED headlights and chrome inserts for some contrast, it doesn’t look like a lower-level variant. If you want a relatively fancy-looking sedan with modern LED lighting elements on a budget, then this variant serves that need well.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 Interior

While the changes over the base variant are pretty significant outside, you get an equally matching upgrade inside. The dual-tone theme is standard throughout the lineup for the NA petrol engine, but you now get a touchscreen infotainment system, so the dashboard doesn’t look empty.

The second biggest update is that you get an electric single-pane sunroof from this variant onwards, which lets in more light inside the cabin, and makes it feel slightly more airy.

The seat upholstery is fabric, and you get Hyundai’s new morse code steering wheel with controls for media mounted on it. This variant also adds LED map lighting for better in-cabin illumination when you need it at night.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 Features

The HX 4 variant of the Hyundai offers only front adjustable headrests. You do get a standard rear central armrest, but this variant also adds a front central armrest with some storage underneath for better comfort.

For the driver, there’s tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering, and manual height adjustment for the seat. In terms of the functional kit, this variant ticks all the boxes. It features all four power windows, auto AC with rear AC vents, front and rear Type-C charging ports, cruise control and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Features like electric sunroof, idle start/stop, and cooled glovebox are also offered from this variant onwards.

On the entertainment front, this variant adds an 8-inch touchscreen system to the package with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, and a sound system. There’s also a semi-digital TFT cluster for the driver.

Fun Fact: The bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system does not get in-built wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You have to use a wire-to-wireless adapter for it.

Hyundai Verna HX 4: Safety

Standard safety features in the Hyundai Verna include six airbags, hill-start assist, electronic stability program (ESC), rear defogger, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts.

This variant further adds a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the list.

Hyundai Verna HX 4: Powertrain

The HX 4 variant gets a single 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with a manual transmission. The CVT automatic starts from the next HX 6 variant onwards, while the turbo-petrol engine is limited to the top two variants. You can check out the variant-wise powertrain options of the Hyundai Verna here.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol Cylinders 4 cylinder Power / Torque 115 PS / 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

Hyundai Verna HX 4: Price and Rivals

Hyundai has priced the HX 4 variant of the Verna at Rs 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus.

Hyundai Verna HX 4: Should You Buy It?

Yes. If you’re on a tight budget, but don’t want to compromise on the basic features that you would need in your day-to-day usage, then this is the variant to choose. Not only does it offer you better functional features over the base variant, but also richer looks and a few feel-good features like electric sunroof.

In case you don’t have the budget to stretch to this variant, you can check out the details of the base HX 2 variant of the Hyundai Verna here.

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