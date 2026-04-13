2026 Hyundai Verna Base HX 2 Variant Detailed: Value-for-money Or Too Barebones?

The Hyundai Verna has received an update for 2026, which freshens things up inside-out and adds a few more items to the features and safety package. It is offered in six variants: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6 +, HX 8, and HX 10.

If you were on a budget and were considering the base variant of the new Hyundai Verna, let’s check out whether it meets your needs with a detailed look at its exterior, interior, features, safety and powertrain options.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Design

The entry-level variant of the 2026 Hyundai Verna looks simple. It doesn’t get the fancy LED lighting elements or a sporty rear spoiler, and packs only the basics. The front-end gets projector headlamps with a black chrome garnish for the grille, but misses out on LED DRLs.

In profile, It sits on 15-inch steel wheels with covers, and gets body-coloured door handles and ORVMs. Viewed from the side, the Verna HX 2 looks a bit dull, and some chrome elements or a C-pillar insert could’ve helped make it look more stylish.

Towards the rear-end, you miss out on the LED elements inside the rear tail lights too, but the faux diffuser with silver insert on the bumper and coupe-like roofline of the Verna looks sporty.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Colour Options

The 2026 Hyundai Verna is offered in six monotone and one dual-tone shade, but only the Atlas White and Titanium Black colours are available with the HX 2 variant.

Opting for the higher variants also gives you choice to opt for more shades like Titan Grey, Starry Night, Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte. Furthermore, you can also opt for a dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof for the Atlas White colour.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Interior

While the exterior design might not obviously look like a base variant, the cabin looks very much entry-level. It does get the same dual-tone beige and black theme as the top-spec variant, but the infotainment system slot is empty.

While the new steering wheel with morse code denoting the ‘H’ in Hyundai is standard throughout the lineup and Hyundai also provides steering-mounted controls. The seats in this variant are finished in fabric. You also get to see dials for the manual AC controls, with a day/night IRVM as well.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Features & Safety

The base variant of the Hyundai Verna focuses on basic needs only. There’s no front central armrest, but rear passengers get one with cupholders. Only the front headrests are adjustable and the driver’s seat gets a manual height adjustment along with tilt steering adjustment. Features are mostly must-haves with equipment like manual AC, manual IRVM, 12V socket and all-four power windows. Although, having automatic headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs and Type-C charging ports (front and rear) in a base variant are convenient.

What isn’t convenient though is the unavailability of any touchscreen infotainment unit or sound system; for which, you’ll have to spend extra on accessories or upgrade to a higher variant.

Things are good on the safety front though, as you get features like six airbags, hill-start assist, electronic stability program (ESC), rear defogger, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts as standard. Take a closer look at all variants here.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Powertrain

The HX 2 variant of the Hyundai Verna is available with a single 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and manual transmission combination. The CVT automatic starts from the mid-spec HX 6 variant. Here are its detailed specifications:

Hyundai Verna HX 2 Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol Cylinders 4 cylinder Power / Torque 115 PS / 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

You can check out the variant-wise powertrain options of the Hyundai Verna here.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Price And Rivals

Prices for the 2026 Hyundai Verna have gone up throughout the range, with a minor increment in the lower variants compared to a significant bump up of Rs 1.2 lakh for the top-spec variant (Rs 18.25 lakh). You can also checkout this story for the detailed pricelist of all variants.

The base HX 2 variant is priced at Rs 10.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It rivals the entry-level variants of the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and the Volkswagen Virtus. To know more about its on-road pricing, check this story.

Hyundai Verna HX 2: Should You Consider It?

At its price point, the base HX 2 variant of the Hyundai Verna isn’t the most affordable option in the market if you just wanted a basic, entry-level, sub-compact sedan. In fact, rivals like the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus offer you a more exciting turbo-petrol engine, along with an infotainment and sound system – all while undercutting the Verna’s entry-level variant.

For that reason, we would recommend you to skip this variant. If you can, stretch your budget to the one-above-base HX 4 variant, which offers you more convenience, an infotainment system with speakers, and better safety features for a premium of Rs 1.27 lakh.

Incase you wanted to take a look at other variants of the Verna, you can check out these stories explaining them in detail:

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