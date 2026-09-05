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    2026 Kia Sorento Variant-wise Features Detailed: Which Variant Is The Best Pick For You?

    The new Sorento packs in tons of technology, and a lot of these features are available from the base variant itself!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 05, 2026 15:46 IST
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    Published OnSep 05, 2026 11:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 05, 2026 15:46 IST
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    Kia Sorento

    After years of rumours, Kia has finally launched the Sorento in India at a price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is being offered in six broad variants called HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(A), HTX and HTX(A), and gets a long list of features to take on European rivals.

    In this story, we are going to take a look at its variant-wise feature breakdown, and check out which variants suits you the best:

    Exterior

    Feature

    HTE

    HTE(O)

    HTK

    HTK(A)

    HTX

    HTX(A)

    LED headlamps with DRLs

    ✅ (Reflectors)

    ✅ (Projectors)

    ✅ (Projectors)

    ✅ (Projectors)

    ✅ (Projectors)

    ✅ (Projectors)

    Fog lamps

    ✅ (LED)

    ✅ (LED)

    ✅ (LED)

    ✅ (LED)

    Front and rear skid plate

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Satin)

    ✅(Satin)

    ✅(Satin)

    ✅(Satin)

    ORVMs with LED Indicators

    Alloy Wheels

    18-inch dual-tone

    18-inch dual-tone

    19-inch dual-tone

    19-inch dual-tone

    19-inch dual-tone

    19-inch dual-tone

    Sharkfin antenna

    Roof rails

    ✅(Gloss Black)

    ✅(Gloss Black)

    ✅(Gloss Black)

    ✅(Gloss Black)

    ✅(Gloss Black)

    ✅(Gloss Black)

    LED taillamps

    Sequential Indicators

    • Right from the base HTE variant, the Sorento gets exterior elements such as LED headlamps, skid plates, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and even sequential indicators that are usually reserved for higher variants.

    Kia Sorento

    • From the HTK trim onwards, small upgrades come in the form of LED foglamps, larger alloy wheels, satin skid plates and projector headlamps.

    Interior

    Feature

    HTE

    HTE(O)

    HTK

    HTK(A)

    HTX

    HTX(A)

    Cabin theme

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and grey

    Black and brown

    Black and brown

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Leatherette-wrapped gear knob

    ✅(Diesel only)

    ✅(Diesel only)

    Metal pedals

    Second row captain seats

    ✅(Optional)

    ✅(Optional)

    ✅(Optional)

    ✅(Optional)

    Chrome door handles

    LED cabin lamps

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    60:40 split-folding rear seat

    Rear AC vents

    Tinted rear windows

    Winged headrests

    ✅^

    ✅^

    ^Captain seat version only

    • The story remains similar inside as well, and the Sorento comes standard with premium elements like full leatherette seats, rear AC vents, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and chrome door handles.

    Kia Sorento

    • The mid-spec and top-spec variants further add small touches like winged headrests, metal pedal covers and an optional 6-seater layout for the second row. 

    Infotainment And Instrumentation

    Feature

    HTE

    HTE(O)

    HTK

    HTK(A)

    HTX

    HTX(A)

    Touchscreen Infotainment system

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    Sound system

    6-speaker

    6-speaker

    12-speaker Bose

    12-speaker Bose

    12-speaker Bose

    12-speaker Bose

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with MID

    Analogue with MID

    12.3-inch digital

    12.3-inch digital

    12.3-inch digital

    12.3-inch digital

    Steering-mounted controls

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    AI Assistant

    Connected car technology

    OTA (Over-the-air) updates

    • The lower HTE and HTE(O) variants get a basic infotainment setup that does its job, alongside steering-mounted controls and wireless smartphone connectivity.

    • One of the Sorento’s party tricks is the inbuilt Perplexity-based AI Assistant. However, this is restricted to the top two variants only.

    Kia Sorento

    • For audiophiles, the 12-speaker Bose sound system is available from the mid-spec HTK trim onwards.

    Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    HTE

    HTE(O)

    HTK

    HTK(A)

    HTX

    HTX(A)

    Keyless entry and push button start/stop

    Auto headlamps

    Panoramic sunroof

    Wireless charger

    USB Type-C charging ports

    Automatic climate control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Drive modes

    Cruise control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Digital IRVM

    64-colour ambient lighting

    Remote parking

    Powered front seats

    ✅(10-way driver, 8-way co-driver)

    ✅(10-way driver, 8-way co-driver)

    ✅(10-way driver, 8-way co-driver)

    ✅(10-way both with memory for driver)

    ✅(10-way both with memory for driver)

    Boss mode

    Head-up display

    Ventilated front seats

    Ventilated rear seats

    Powered tailgate

    Terrain modes

    • Differentiation between the SUV’s variants comes mainly in the form of comfort and convenience features.

    • However, the base variant still comes across as well equipped with features like drive modes, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control and auto-dimming IRVM.

    Kia Sorento
    Kia Sorento

    • The HTK variant goes one step further and provides you with most of the fancy tech without breaking the bank.

    • If you still want a longer feature list, the top-spec HTX and HTX (A) are for you with front and rear ventilated seats, powered tailgate, digital IRVM, boss mode, head-up display and a lot more.

    Safety

    Feature

    HTE

    HTE(O)

    HTK

    HTK(A)

    HTX

    HTX(A)

    Airbags

    7 airbags

    7 airbags

    7 airbags

    7 airbags

    10 airbags

    10 airbags

    ADAS

    ✅(Level 2 with 21 functions)

    ✅(Level 2+ with 29 functions)

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    All-wheel disc brakes

    Inbuilt dashcam

    Parking camera

    ✅(Rear view)

    ✅(Rear view)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front, side and rear)

    ✅(Front, side and rear)

    ✅(Front, side and rear)

    ✅(Front, side and rear)

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    • A strong safety suite comes standard with Kia’s Sorento, which includes front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, ESC, HHC and 7 airbags.

    • The HTK(A) and HTX(A) variants receive an additional safety suite compared to their standard variant counterparts.

    • Top-spec Sorento owners are assured of safety with 10 airbags, inbuilt dashcam, 360-degree camera and even side parking sensors.

    Kia Sorento

    Powertrain

    The Sorento is powered by a choice of strong-hybrid and diesel powertrain options, both of which get optional all-wheel drive setups as well. Here are the SUV’s detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor)

    193 PS

    Torque

    265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor)

    442 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    8-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    FWD/AWD

    FWD/AWD

    AT- Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

    Kia Sorento

    You can also check out the variant-wise powertrain split of the Sorento in this story

    Price & Rivals

    Kia has launched the Sorento in the price range of Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom). For the detailed price list, click here.

    The Sorento goes up against premium SUVs like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

    CarDekho Says…

    Kia’s attempt at the premium SUV segment seems like a pretty serious one. The brand has entered this space with all guns blazing with a multitude of powertrain options, all-wheel capabilities and critically, a well-laid-out feature spread that ensures something for each buyer. If you’re looking for a value-for-money, yet capable and efficient SUV, the HTE trim is made for you.

    Want the convenience of ADAS? The HTK(A) has your back. And ofcourse, if gizmos excite you, the top-spec HTX and HTX(A) will pander to all your demands. In front of its rivals, the Sorento certainly looks quite convincing.

    Which variant of the Sorento would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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