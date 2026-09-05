2026 Kia Sorento Variant-wise Features Detailed: Which Variant Is The Best Pick For You?

After years of rumours, Kia has finally launched the Sorento in India at a price of Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is being offered in six broad variants called HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(A), HTX and HTX(A), and gets a long list of features to take on European rivals.

In this story, we are going to take a look at its variant-wise feature breakdown, and check out which variants suits you the best:

Exterior

Feature HTE HTE(O) HTK HTK(A) HTX HTX(A) LED headlamps with DRLs ✅ (Reflectors) ✅ (Projectors) ✅ (Projectors) ✅ (Projectors) ✅ (Projectors) ✅ (Projectors) Fog lamps ❌ ❌ ✅ (LED) ✅ (LED) ✅ (LED) ✅ (LED) Front and rear skid plate ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Satin) ✅(Satin) ✅(Satin) ✅(Satin) ORVMs with LED Indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Alloy Wheels 18-inch dual-tone 18-inch dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅(Gloss Black) ✅(Gloss Black) ✅(Gloss Black) ✅(Gloss Black) ✅(Gloss Black) ✅(Gloss Black) LED taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sequential Indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Right from the base HTE variant, the Sorento gets exterior elements such as LED headlamps, skid plates, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails and even sequential indicators that are usually reserved for higher variants.

From the HTK trim onwards, small upgrades come in the form of LED foglamps, larger alloy wheels, satin skid plates and projector headlamps.

Interior

Feature HTE HTE(O) HTK HTK(A) HTX HTX(A) Cabin theme Black and grey Black and grey Black and grey Black and grey Black and brown Black and brown Leatherette seat upholstery ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leatherette-wrapped gear knob ✅(Diesel only) ✅(Diesel only) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Metal pedals ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Second row captain seats ❌ ❌ ✅(Optional) ✅(Optional) ✅(Optional) ✅(Optional) Chrome door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED cabin lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tinted rear windows ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Winged headrests ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅^ ✅^

^Captain seat version only

The story remains similar inside as well, and the Sorento comes standard with premium elements like full leatherette seats, rear AC vents, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and chrome door handles.

The mid-spec and top-spec variants further add small touches like winged headrests, metal pedal covers and an optional 6-seater layout for the second row.

Infotainment And Instrumentation

Feature HTE HTE(O) HTK HTK(A) HTX HTX(A) Touchscreen Infotainment system ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker 12-speaker Bose 12-speaker Bose 12-speaker Bose 12-speaker Bose Instrument Cluster Analogue with MID Analogue with MID 12.3-inch digital 12.3-inch digital 12.3-inch digital 12.3-inch digital Steering-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ AI Assistant ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Connected car technology ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ OTA (Over-the-air) updates ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The lower HTE and HTE(O) variants get a basic infotainment setup that does its job, alongside steering-mounted controls and wireless smartphone connectivity.

One of the Sorento’s party tricks is the inbuilt Perplexity-based AI Assistant. However, this is restricted to the top two variants only.

For audiophiles, the 12-speaker Bose sound system is available from the mid-spec HTK trim onwards.

Comfort And Convenience

Feature HTE HTE(O) HTK HTK(A) HTX HTX(A) Keyless entry and push button start/stop ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto headlamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless charger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB Type-C charging ports ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) ✅(Dual-zone) Drive modes ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(Adaptive) ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital IRVM ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ 64-colour ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Remote parking ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ❌ ✅(10-way driver, 8-way co-driver) ✅(10-way driver, 8-way co-driver) ✅(10-way driver, 8-way co-driver) ✅(10-way both with memory for driver) ✅(10-way both with memory for driver) Boss mode ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Head-up display ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated rear seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Terrain modes ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

Differentiation between the SUV’s variants comes mainly in the form of comfort and convenience features.

However, the base variant still comes across as well equipped with features like drive modes, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control and auto-dimming IRVM.

The HTK variant goes one step further and provides you with most of the fancy tech without breaking the bank.

If you still want a longer feature list, the top-spec HTX and HTX (A) are for you with front and rear ventilated seats, powered tailgate, digital IRVM, boss mode, head-up display and a lot more.

Safety

Feature HTE HTE(O) HTK HTK(A) HTX HTX(A) Airbags 7 airbags 7 airbags 7 airbags 7 airbags 10 airbags 10 airbags ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(Level 2 with 21 functions) ❌ ✅(Level 2+ with 29 functions) Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Inbuilt dashcam ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Parking camera ✅(Rear view) ✅(Rear view) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) ✅(360-degree) Parking sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front, side and rear) ✅(Front, side and rear) ✅(Front, side and rear) ✅(Front, side and rear) ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

A strong safety suite comes standard with Kia’s Sorento, which includes front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS, ESC, HHC and 7 airbags.

The HTK(A) and HTX(A) variants receive an additional safety suite compared to their standard variant counterparts.

Top-spec Sorento owners are assured of safety with 10 airbags, inbuilt dashcam, 360-degree camera and even side parking sensors.

Powertrain

The Sorento is powered by a choice of strong-hybrid and diesel powertrain options, both of which get optional all-wheel drive setups as well. Here are the SUV’s detailed specifications:

Engine 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid 2.2-litre diesel Power 180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor) 193 PS Torque 265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor) 442 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 8-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD/AWD FWD/AWD

AT- Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive

You can also check out the variant-wise powertrain split of the Sorento in this story.

Price & Rivals

Kia has launched the Sorento in the price range of Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom). For the detailed price list, click here.

The Sorento goes up against premium SUVs like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

CarDekho Says…

Kia’s attempt at the premium SUV segment seems like a pretty serious one. The brand has entered this space with all guns blazing with a multitude of powertrain options, all-wheel capabilities and critically, a well-laid-out feature spread that ensures something for each buyer. If you’re looking for a value-for-money, yet capable and efficient SUV, the HTE trim is made for you.

Want the convenience of ADAS? The HTK(A) has your back. And ofcourse, if gizmos excite you, the top-spec HTX and HTX(A) will pander to all your demands. In front of its rivals, the Sorento certainly looks quite convincing.

Which variant of the Sorento would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!