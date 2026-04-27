Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 2 Vs HX 4: Do You Need To Upgrade From The Base Variant?

Hyundai recently launched the facelifted Verna, which continues to stand out as one of the more premium sedans in its segment. Its sleek design received a minor refresh, and it now gets an upgraded cabin with even more features. With the facelift, Hyundai has also revised its variant lineup, and the Verna is now offered in six trims: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6+, HX 8, and HX 10.

If you are on a tight budget, the base-spec HX 2 might seem appealing. But the one-above-base HX 4 adds several must-have features that significantly improve the overall experience.

So, should you save money and go for the HX 2, or stretch your budget for the HX 4? Let’s break it down:

Hyundai Verna HX 2 Vs HX 4: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Hyundai Verna HX 2 Petrol MT Rs 10.98 lakh Hyundai Verna HX 4 Petrol MT Rs 12.24 lakh

As seen above, both variants only come with petrol manual powertrains. Between the two, there is a price gap of Rs 1.26 lakh.

Let’s see what you get for the extra money:

Hyundai Verna HX 2 vs HX 4: Exterior

On the outside, the difference between these two variants is quite noticeable. The HX 2 looks basic, as it misses out on premium lighting elements. Both variants get halogen projector headlamps, but the HX 4 also adds LED DRLs and a connected light bar for a more premium look. Both variants come with the new black grille, which looks sporty.

The HX 2 rides on 15-inch steel wheels with covers, while the HX 4 sits on 15-inch steel alloy wheels. Both variants miss out on chrome door handles, but do get body-coloured ones.

The HX 4 also gets some more upgrades at the rear. You get LED taillamps and even a rear spoiler, which makes the sedan look sportier than it does in the base variant. To improve the aesthetics, you also get a shark fin antenna.

A noticeable upgrade: The HX 4 clearly looks more modern and premium compared to the bare-bones appearance of the HX 2.

Hyundai Verna HX 2 vs HX 4: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants share the same black-and-beige colour scheme with fabric upholstery, but the experience differs quite a bit.

The HX 2 covers the basics with features like power windows, manual AC, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a rear armrest with cupholders. However, it misses out on several comfort-oriented features.

The HX 4 makes the cabin feel more premium with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a sliding front armrest with storage. It also adds tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, which improves driving comfort.

The HX 4 also adds a sunroof, which makes the cabin feel more airy. Both variants get the new Morse code steering wheel. The HX 4 further gets LED map lighting for better in-cabin illumination.

If you want to take a closer look at the details of the HX 2, check out this story.

Hyundai Verna HX 2 Vs HX 4: Features

The feature gap between these two variants is quite significant.

The HX 2 is very basic when it comes to tech. It does not come with a touchscreen infotainment system or even speakers, which means you may have to rely on aftermarket options.

The HX 4 addresses this major gap by offering an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with four speakers. It also adds a single-pane sunroof, steering-mounted controls, and a semi-digital driver’s display.

Both variants come with keyless entry, but miss out on push-button start. The HX 4 adds cruise control, which is important for buyers who travel often on highways.

Want to look at the variant-wise features of the Verna? Head over to this report.

All the essentials added: The HX 4 transforms the Verna from a basic sedan into a fairly well-equipped offering at the price point.

Hyundai Verna HX 2 Vs HX 4: Safety

Safety remains consistent across both variants in terms of core features.

Both the HX 2 and HX 4 come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, auto headlights, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

However, the HX 4 adds a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which can be quite useful.

A few misses: While not a dealbreaker, both these variants miss out on some important features like a reverse parking camera, front parking sensors, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Hyundai Verna HX 2 Vs HX 4: Powertrain

Both variants are powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. However, they miss out on the automatic option, which you get from the HX 6 variant onwards. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual

The Verna also offers a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that is available with the higher variants. Take a look at the Verna’s powertrains in detail here.

CarDekho Says…

The HX 2 variant of the Hyundai Verna is strictly for buyers who want the lowest possible entry price into the lineup. While it covers the absolute basics, it feels quite bare for a car in this segment, especially considering it misses out on key features like a touchscreen infotainment system and a few comfort features.

The HX 4, on the other hand, is where the Verna starts to feel like a proper modern sedan. For an additional Rs 1.26 lakh, it adds all the essentials buyers expect today. It not only gets a more premium-looking exterior, but also provides a better in-cabin experience and more features. These upgrades significantly improve both the driving and ownership experience.

The HX 4 is the variant that you should consider as the base trim, and you should ideally not look at the HX 2 unless the premium really affects your wallet. Fancy taking a closer look at the HX 4? Head over to this report. We have also compared the HX 4 with the HX 6 variant, if you are flexible with your budget or if you are looking for an automatic option.

Image Source HX 2

Image Source HX 4