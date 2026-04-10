Check Out The One-below-Top HX8 Variant Of The 2026 Hyundai Verna: Should You Consider It Over The Top-spec Variant?

The updated 2026 Hyundai Verna gets minor styling tweaks along with a refreshed variant lineup, offering a mix of options. Sitting just below the top-spec HX10 trim, the HX8 variant serves as the entry point for the turbo-petrol engine, while also bringing in a few additional features.

If you are considering it over the mid-spec or top-spec variants, here’s a closer look at what it offers in terms of design, interior, and engine options.

Hyundai Verna HX8: Exterior

Front

Up front, the Verna HX8 continues with the same sharp and modern design seen across the lineup. The updated blacked-out front grille adds to its visual appeal, while the overall layout remains unchanged, with its wide grille, sleek lighting elements, and clean lines maintaining a strong road presence.

Side

From the side, the HX8 stands out with 16-inch alloy wheels. Notably, if you opt for the turbo-petrol variant, these alloys are finished in a dark grey shade, adding a slightly sportier touch. The turbo-petrol version also gets red brake calipers, which further enhance the sporty appeal.

The silhouette continues to look sleek and well-proportioned, with chrome-finished door handles and window lines adding contrast. The rest of the side profile remains unchanged, with its low stance.

Rear

At the rear, the Verna HX8 features sleek tail lamps along with a neatly integrated bumper layout. The connected LED tail lights give it a modern look, while the spoiler further contributes to its sporty appeal.

Overall, the HX8 does not bring many visual changes over the HX6 trim. If you want a closer look at that variant, which includes the HX6 and HX6 Plus trims, you can check out our detailed reports on them.

Hyundai Verna HX8: Interior

Inside, the Verna HX8 gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, which gives the interior a premium feel. For those opting for the turbo-petrol variant, the cabin comes in an all-black theme, adding a slightly sportier touch. To complement this, the turbo variant also gets metal pedals

The interior is finished with leather upholstery, while integrated displays, and silver accents add to the minimal appearance of the cabin. Overall, the cabin of the HX8 feels premium, as expected from a higher-spec variant in the lineup.

If you are on a tighter budget, you can also consider the HX4 variant, which we have covered in detail in a separate report.

Hyundai Verna HX8: Features and Safety

Feature additions in the HX8 variant includes, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech and an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function.

Other features on offer include automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, rear window sunshade, 8-speaker BOSE sound system, sunroof, wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, cruise control, and keyless entry. Read what other variants of the Hyundai Verna get in our detailed variant-wise features explainer.

Safety upgrade includes level-2 ADAS, all-wheel disc brakes, a dashcam and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, while features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear view camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors are carried forward.

Note: All the three new safety features can be had with the turbo-petrol engine only. Furthermore, the EPB and all-wheel disc brakes are exclusive to DCT variants.

It misses out on the digital driver’s display, a 4-way powered co-driver seat, and a couple of safety features, which are available with the top-spec HX10 variant.

Hyundai Verna HX8: Powertrains

The HX8 variant of the Verna is the only variant to be offered with naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. Detailed specifications are listed below.

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/ CVT 6-speed manual/ 7-speed DCT

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Powertrain Options: The HX8 variant is the only trim in the Verna lineup to offer all powertrain options, which will cater to a wide range of buyers. Check the variant-wise powertrain split here.

Hyundai Verna HX8: Price and Rivals

Hyundai has priced the Verna HX8 from Rs 14.88 lakh to Rs 17.62 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. You can head over to this story for the detailed pricelist.

CarDekho Says

The Verna HX8 offers a well-rounded package in the lineup, combining key comfort and convenience features with the availability of both engine options. It manages to cover most essentials that buyers would expect at this price point, while also giving access to the more powerful engine choice. While it does miss out on a few features that are reserved for the top-spec variant, it still stands as a sensible option for those who want a feature-rich Verna without opting for the fully loaded trim.

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