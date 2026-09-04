2026 Kia Carens Clavis CNG Unveiled

At Kia Inspiration Day 2026 event, alongside the new Sorento SUV, it has also unveiled the Carens Clavis MPV with a factory-fit CNG kit, which is a first for the brand.

The Carens Clavis sits in the premium MPV space and offers unique technology as well. Kia, by providing another powertrain choice, has widened the variety of engines offered and will hold its premium position as well. Let’s take a look at what the Carens Clavis CNG has to offer:

Kia’s Entry Into The CNG MPV Space!

While the Carens Clavis currently offers naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel powertrains, one area where it lagged behind is CNG, which its arch rivalthe Maruti XL6 has since its launch.

With the introduction of this new CNG variant, the MPV will come equipped with a single 60 litre CNG tank, which has been neatly placed in the boot, where you have usable boot space and even a full-size underbody-mounted spare wheel.

While a lot of details remain under wraps, here are the specifications that Kia has revealed so far:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol with CNG* Power 96 PS Torque 123 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT* CNG Capacity 60 litres Petrol Capacity 45 litres

*Expected

Overview

The Carens Clavis is a practical, comfortable, and tech-loaded MPV, which offers a premium cabin for its segment.

Despite its people-mover bodystyle, the Carens Clavis features a modern and contemporary design language. Up front you have connected LED DRLs, tri-LED projector headlamps, blanked-off grille, and a stylish bumper with smoked grey inserts.

Moving to the profile, it has got a typical MPV silhouette, with stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, and a subtle roof spoiler as well.

The Carens Clavis is equipped with features, such as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with a blind-spot monitor, ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a huge panoramic sunroof.

Coming to safety, the Carens Clavis is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist (HSA), a 360-degree camera with multiple view points, front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

Besides this CNG powertrain, the Carens Clavis offers three engine options. Here are the detailed specifications of the MPV:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

*MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Carens Clavis CNG is expected to launch later this month, and will be Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh pricer than the petrol models. Currently, it rivals the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

The Carens Clavis is popular choice amongst family car buyers, as it does fill out the gap in MPV space by offering spacious and practical cabin, well design interior, and variety of powertrain options to cater each and every buyer out there.

However, there was still a key factor missing out there in the Caren Clavis’s powertrain option which was option of CNG variant. Now, by offering a factory-fit CNG kit in this MPV, not only you are having a well calibrated engine but also the peace of mind it provides as it has been specifically designed for that output and dynamics of vehicle.

In the market where CNG powered vehicles are gaining a lot more traction than the electric vehicles, Kia was certainly missing out from it.