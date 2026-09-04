Kia Syros Flex-Fuel Concept Showcased, Possible Launch Next Year

Kia India, in their recent Inspiration Day launch event, showcased a promising proposition that many in our country would welcome with a sigh of relief. It has showcased a new flex-fuel powertrain update to the Syros. This comes especially after the nationwide worries about fuel blending and the plans to increase the ethanol content in the petrol sold.

In recent months, the topic of ethanol-blended petrol has driven the automotive industry to shift into higher gears towards developing and introducing flex-fuel vehicles. If introduced soon, Kia will be the second manufacturer to launch a flex-fuel car after Maruti Suzuki brought the WagonR flex-fuel a few months ago.

With the recent launch of the Syros EV, the powertrain options and flexibility of the Syros could be among the widest in the segment. Let's explore what’s new:

Kia Syros: Flex Fuel Concept

The Syros flex-fuel vehicle will be based predominantly on the ICE model. This brings some changes to the existing lineup of powertrains available for the Syros. The flex-fuel variant will get the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine we are familiar with, but with the 6-speed torque converter, which is found in the diesel variants.

Kia has claimed that the Syros flex-fuel will be compatible with petrol ranging from E0 to E100. This means it will be compatible with petrol blended with 0-100% ethanol. This flexibility will offer great peace of mind for people looking for long-term ownership without having to worry about an uncertain tomorrow with regard to blended fuels.

The Syros flex-fuel concept showcased here is in the Latin American specification. Since countries like Brazil and its neighbouring Latin American countries have been using ethanol-blended fuel for the last few decades, Kia is already experienced in selling flex-fuel vehicles in those countries. And the Syros sold there has been using the 1-litre turbo-petrol with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

The showcasing of the Syros Flex-Fuel Concept indicates that Kia has been developing flex-fuel compatibility for the Indian market as well. Furthermore, this indicates that Kia could launch flex-fuel variants of its existing Kia models next year. However, do note that Kia has not officially announced any timelines regarding the same.

Kia Syros: Overview

The Kia Syros is among the premium offerings in the sub-4-metre segment in India. The funky-looking car is also among the most practical cars available in the segment as well. Speaking of which, the Syros has a distinctly recognisable design thanks to the vertically stacked headlamps at the front corners and the body coloured accent panel on the fascia, which bears the Kia logo. What gives it the SUV look is the lower half of the bumper, which has chunky cladding and triangular design accents. The funky design carries over to the overall design of the car, which has an upright, boxy shape but carries funky design elements to keep the looks interesting.

The interior meanwhile is a typical Kia experience. The spacious cabin has good interior fit and finish with premium leatherette finished on most touchpoints. The large window area and upright seating give it a family-friendly feel, which is further elevated by the large panoramic sunroof, which lets more light into the already spacious cabin.

Features of the Syros include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The driver also gets a 12.3-inch digital display. Furthermore, the Syros gets 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front and rear seats, a wireless phone charger and connected car technology.

Safety-wise, the Syros gets ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

CarDekho Says…

The recent nationwide frustrations over the blended-fuel saga have educated many people about the compatibility of fuels and the effects of fuel economy in their cars. This has triggered the announcements and showcasing of flex-fuel vehicles by manufacturers in India at expos and launch events, indicating the development and future-readiness of the brands.

The effects of this blending could affect older cars’ rubber hoses and fuel lines. Flex-fuel vehicles use materials compatible with ethanol, and engines with fuel sensors tuned to adapt to the different blends of petrol. That brings us to Kia’s flex-fuel move with the Syros today. While the official announcement hasn’t been made about its launch timeline, we can be confident that if the ethanol blending is increased, Kia can be ready to launch their new flex-fuel vehicles starting with the Syros.

Would you buy a flex-fuel car to stay future-safe? Let us know in the comments.