Kia Carnival Hybrid Revealed: Could Launch By The End Of This Year!

Kia has given Indians a pleasant surprise with the showcase of a new hybrid powertrain for the Carnival premium MPV. The Carnival has been Kia’s luxury MPV offering for the last few years, and is currently available only in one variant, with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

However, that may change later this year with the introduction of the new strong-hybrid powertrain; this further opens up the option for people looking for a petrol option or rather a fuel-efficient option for city commutes.

The New Hybrid

With the recent launch of the new Sorento SUV, which gets a strong-hybrid powertrain option, Kia has plans to put the same powertrain in its premium MPV. Notably, these cars have been using this powertrain setup in other countries for the last few years. Now that the Sorento is launched in India with the localised hybrid powertrain, this will help bring prices down and keep them competitive in the segment.

The powertrain in context is the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a strong-hybrid setup. We expect the launch of this powertrain in the Carnival by the end of the year.

Overview

The Kia Carnival is a one-of-a-kind MPV in its segment. The proposition of a luxury van had been done only by Toyota with the Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz with the V-Class, which cost well over Rs 1 crore. However, the introduction of the Carnival back in 2020 changed that and made premium vans available from Rs 25 lakh onwards. It was offered in 7-, 8-, and 9-seater configurations. Since then, we have seen the Carnival being updated to a new generation, but now priced much higher with more features.

The Carnival carries a confident and luxurious aura in its design, mainly because of its large proportions.

What adds to the expensive look is the large L-shaped LED DRLs, which bracket the vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. The overall design is rather simplistic, yet has generous touches of chrome on the window lines and pillars to accentuate its premium appeal.

The Carnival is packed with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, dual sunroofs, 64-colour ambient lighting, a heads-up display, a wireless phone charger, powered and ventilated front and second-row seats, and three-zone climate control.

The current Carnival’s safety package includes 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

If launched, the Carnival will be available with two engine options. A 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid powertrain and the current 2.2-litre diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Expected powertrain details are as follows:

Engine 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid 2.2-litre diesel Power 180 PS + 73.4 PS (Engine + Motor) 193 PS Torque 265 Nm + 304 Nm (Engine + Motor) 442 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 8-speed DCT

AT- Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Despite sharing similar powertrains, we expect the Carnival to have a more powerful tune as opposed to its SUV sibling, the Sorento.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the hybrid variant of the Carnival have not been announced yet. However, the diesel transmission is available at Rs 59.65 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. And so, expect a small price premium of Rs 1.5 lakh - 2 lakh over the diesel variants.

The Kia Carnival goes up against the MG M9 as its only direct rival. It may also be considered a more luxurious alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, which currently also offers a strong-hybrid powertrain.

CarDekho Says…

The segment of these premium MPVs or vans is for niche people. It is primarily for those who are chauffeur-driven and want an almost endless lounge-like space when they are travelling. The added option to the Carnival's powertrain further improves its appeal if anyone has been looking for a more fuel-efficient luxury van to travel in the city or, in fact, buy in cities like Delhi.

While the Carnival technically is not the flagship Kia offering, this sure is among the best of what Kia offers in India. Will you buy a car like the Carnival and be okay with spending Rs 60 lakh on a Kia? Let us know in the comments.

*Overview Images used of the current Carnival with the diesel powertrain.