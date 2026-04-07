Hyundai Verna Facelift HX 4 vs HX 6: Find Out Which Mid-spec Variant Makes More Sense For You

The recently launched Hyundai Verna facelift continues to be one of the most premium mid-size sedans in its segment, offering a modern design, feature-rich cabin, and multiple powertrain options. With the update, Hyundai has revised the variant lineup, and the Verna is now available in six trims: HX 2, HX 4, HX 6, HX 6+, HX 8 and HX 10.

While the HX 2 feels bare bones, the HX 4 adds several essential features, making it a worthy upgrade. However, if you want a more premium experience without stretching your budget too much, the HX 6 could be the variant for you.

So, should you save money and go with the HX 4, or stretch your budget for the HX 6? Let’s take a closer look:

Hyundai Verna HX 4 Vs HX 6: Price

Variant Price Hyundai Verna HX 4 manual Rs 12.24 lakh Hyundai Verna HX 6 manual Rs 13.19 lakh Hyundai Verna HX 6 CVT Rs 14.4 lakh

The HX 6 also introduces a CVT option, in addition to the manual gearbox. If you compare the manual versions of both variants, there is a price difference of Rs 95,000. Is the premium worth it? Let’s find out:

Hyundai Verna HX 4 vs HX 6: Exterior

On the outside, the HX 6 looks noticeably more premium than the HX 4.

The HX 4 gets halogen projector headlamps, while the HX 6 comes with dual LED projector headlights. Both variants get connected LED DRLs for a premium look.

The HX 4 sits on 15-inch silver alloy wheels and gets body-coloured door handles. On the other hand, the HX 6 upgrades things significantly with larger 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, giving the sedan a more upmarket and sporty appearance.

Both variants get a shark-fin antenna, rear spoiler, and LED tail lamps.

A stylish upgrade: The HX 6 clearly justifies its premium when you look at the exterior design elements it adds over the HX 4. Both alloy wheels and LED projector headlights are nice upgrades over the HX 4 trim.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 vs HX 6: Interior

Inside the cabin, both variants feature the same black-and-beige theme with fabric upholstery and a clean dashboard layout.

The HX 4 already offers a decent setup of amenities like a telescopic steering adjustment, rear AC vents, and a sliding front armrest with storage. You get the new Hyundai Morse code steering wheel, and a sunroof to make the cabin feel airy.

The HX 6 builds on this by adding more premium touches such as leatherette padding on the steering wheel and gear knob, rear adjustable headrests, and rear sunshades. While both feel well put together, the HX 6 offers a noticeably richer in-cabin experience.

Higher variants also get leatherette upholstery and many more features, which we have detailed in the next section.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 vs HX 6: Features

This is where the HX 6 further justifies its price premium over the HX 4. The HX 4 is already well-equipped for everyday use, offering an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, four speakers, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and keyless entry. These features ensure a comfortable experience without stretching the budget too much. You can check out the HX 4 variant in detail in this report.

The HX 6 builds on this package by adding several premium and convenience-focused features that enhance the overall ownership experience. It gets electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function, a smart opening boot (tailgate), front tweeters, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and push-button start/stop. These additions not only improve ease of use but also give the cabin a more modern and upmarket feel, making the HX 6 a more feature-rich and convenient option for daily driving.

Higher variants further offer features like powered seats, memory function for the driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. You can check out the variant-wise features in this report.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 vs HX 6: Safety

Safety remains a strong point for both variants of the Hyundai Verna, as they come equipped with a comprehensive set of standard features. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The HX 6 further enhances safety and convenience by adding a rear parking camera, front parking sensors, and an auto-dimming IRVM. Higher variants also get level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a dashcam, and 7 airbags instead of 6.

Parking made easy: The added front parking sensors and reverse parking camera make everyday driving easier and more confidence-inspiring, particularly in tight city spaces and during parking manoeuvres.

Hyundai Verna HX 4 vs HX 6: Powertrain

Both variants come with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. However, the HX 6 adds a CVT option over the HX 4 variant, which can be had only with a manual gearbox. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, CVT

CarDekho Says

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

The HX 4 variant of the Hyundai Verna is a sensible choice for those who are on a tight budget and are upgrading from the base variant. It covers many features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, cruise control, and automatic climate control, making it a practical daily driver.

However, the HX 6 stands out as the more well-rounded and value-for-money option. For Rs 95,000 more, it brings in key upgrades like LED projector headlights, larger alloy wheels, several comfort-enhancing features and added safety features as well. The availability of a CVT automatic further enhances its appeal, especially for city driving.

If you are strictly budget-conscious, the HX 4 will not disappoint. But if you can stretch your budget slightly, the HX 6 offers a more premium experience, better convenience, and improved ease of use, making it the variant that makes the most sense for the majority of buyers. Also, the extra features are worth every penny, so you won’t regret splurging on the extra amount.

HX 4 Image SourceHX 6 Image Source