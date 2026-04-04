Hyundai Verna HX 6 Plus Variant Explained: Is This The Most Value-for-Money Trim?

With the facelifted Verna, Hyundai has introduced design tweaks and a revised variant lineup, ranging from HX 2 to HX 10. Sitting somewhere in the middle, the HX 6 Plus variant builds on the already well-equipped HX 6 by adding more comfort and premium features.

So if you are planning to buy the new Verna and want a well-rounded variant that also keeps your wallet happy, here’s a closer look at the HX 6 Plus variant, which might just offer the best value for your money:

Hyundai Verna HX 6+: Exterior

The HX 6+ variant carries forward all the premium styling that you get from the HX 6 trim, making it look quite upmarket.

At the front, it gets dual LED projector headlights along with LED DRLs, giving it a sharp and modern appearance. The overall front fascia looks identical to higher variants, which is a big plus at this price point.

In profile, it sits on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and gets chrome door handles, adding to its premium appeal. Higher variants with the turbo-petrol engine option also get dark alloys with the turbo-petrol engine, as well as red brake callipers for a sportier effect.

At the rear, the HX 6+ comes with LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler, and a connected lighting setup that enhances the sedan’s width and road presence. You also get a shark fin antenna and a silver finish on the newly designed bumper.

Overall, in terms of design, the HX 6+ already looks like a top-spec model, and you won’t feel the need to upgrade purely for styling.

Where you might find a difference is the interior and features department, which we have covered next:

Hyundai Verna HX 6+: Interior

Step inside, and the HX 6+ starts to justify its “Plus” badge with a more premium cabin experience.

It features a black-and-beige interior theme along with leatherette upholstery, which is a big upgrade over the fabric seats offered in lower variants. The steering wheel and gear knob are also leatherette-wrapped, adding a more premium touch.

Comfort elements include a sliding front armrest, rear sunshades, adjustable headrests, and multiple storage spaces. It comes with the updated flat-bottom steering wheel with the new Morse code Hyundai logo.

Overall, the HX 6+ offers a noticeable jump in comfort and premiumness over the HX 6+, making it a strong pick for daily usability.

Point to note: If you want a sportier cabin experience, consider upgrading to turbo-petrol variants available with the HX 8 and HX 10. These variants offer a sportier-looking all-black cabin with red accents.

Hyundai Verna HX 6+: Features

The HX 6+ really stands out as a value-for-money option, mainly because of the balance between features and its overall pricing.

It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It adds an 8-speaker Bose sound system over the lower-spec HX 6 variant. While it misses out on the larger 10.25-inch display seen in higher variants, the semi-digital driver display is still functional and user-friendly. The HX 6+ also adds ventilated front seats, which is a big upgrade in terms of comfort, especially in hot weather conditions.

In addition to this, the variant offers automatic climate control, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, cruise control, ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate. These features significantly enhance the overall cabin experience and convenience.

Overall, the HX 6+ delivers a comfort-focused package. While it misses out on the fully digital driver’s display, larger infotainment, powered seats, and some other feel-good features, it still covers almost all essential and feel-good features that most buyers would need.

The only compromise: The 8-inch infotainment feels a bit small and makes the cabin feel less premium when compared to the 10.25-inch display. Moreover, you also miss out on connected car features.

Hyundai Verna HX 6+: Safety

In terms of safety, the HX 6+ comes well-equipped with all the essential features you would expect from a mid-spec sedan. It gets 6 airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill start assist, ensuring a strong basic safety package. For added convenience, it also comes with front and rear parking sensors along with a rear-view camera, making city driving and parking easier.

Additionally, the HX 6+ includes features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, a rear defogger, and auto headlights, further enhancing overall safety and usability. However, more advanced features like a 360-degree camera, dashcam, electronic parking brake, and ADAS are reserved for higher variants in the lineup.

If you want to check out the variant-wise features in detail, check out this report.

Hyundai Verna HX 6+: Powertrain

The HX 6+ variant is offered solely with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. With this engine, you can choose from both manual and automatic options. Here’s a closer look at the specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, CVT

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

To check out the variant-wise powertrain options, head over to this report.

CarDekho Says

The HX 6+ variant of the Hyundai Verna makes a strong case for itself as the most sensible pick in the lineup for most buyers. It strikes a fine balance between price and features by offering premium touches without stretching into top-spec pricing.

It builds nicely on the HX 6 by adding key comfort and feel-good features that genuinely improve the everyday driving experience. At the same time, it avoids the significant price jump that comes with the HX 8 and HX 10 variants.

That said, there are a few compromises in the infotainment package and the safety department. These omissions might matter if you are looking for a fully loaded and long-term ownership experience.

However, if your priority is to get a well-equipped, comfortable, and premium-feeling sedan without overspending, the HX 6+ hits the sweet spot and stands out as one of the best value-for-money variants in the Verna range.

The HX 6+ is priced from Rs 13.81 lakh to Rs 15.02 lakh (ex-showroom). To know about the variant-wise pricing of the Verna, check out this report.

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