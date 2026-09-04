2026 Kia Sorento Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed
Kia is also offering a ‘Black Line’ styling pack with the Sorento for a sportier aesthetic
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Kia has launched the new Sorento in India, and the premium SUV is packed to the brim with features, a high-quality interior and powerful and capable powertrains including a strong-hybrid. It also brings in a contemporary and modern styling package with up to 8 colour options. But not every shade is available with each variant. So, let’s take a look at the shades themselves and their variant-wise split:
Colour Options
There are a total of eight colours available. Here’s a look at each one of them:
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Glacier White Pearl
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Pewter Olive (Dark Green)
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Gravity Grey
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Imperial Blue
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Magma Red
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Ivory Silver
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Aurora Black Pearl
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Dark Gun Metal (Matte)
Kia Sorento: Variant-wise Colour Split
Here is the SUV’s variant-wise colour split:
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Colour
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HTE
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HTE(O)
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HTK
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HTK(A)
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HTK(A) Black Line
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HTX
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HTX Black Line
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HTX (A)
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HTX (A) Black Line
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Glacier White Pearl
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Gravity Grey
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Ivory Silver
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Imperial Blue
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Magma Red
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Pewter Olive
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Aurora Black Pearl
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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Dark Gun Metal (Matte)
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❌
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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❌
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✅
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Right from the base HTE variant, you get 7 colour options to choose from.
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Kia has also introduced a ‘Black-line’ styling pack which brings in a blacked-out aesthetic inside and outside. This can only be had with the Dark Gun Metal Matte hue on the outside, which makes it stand out on the road.
Features & Safety
Kia has loaded the Sorento with plenty of equipment, with the list including dual 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster, 10-way powered driver and 8-way powered co-driver seat, front and rear seat ventilation, powered tailgate, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, connected car technology and auto-dimming IRVM.
Safety remains its strong point with 10 airbags, Level 2+ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), inbuilt dashcam, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
Powertrain Options
Under the hood, the Sorento can be had with strong-hybrid and diesel engine options, both of which get optional AWD setups. Here are its detailed specifications:
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Engine
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1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid
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2.2-litre diesel
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Power
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180 PS + 65 PS (Engine + Motor)
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193 PS
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Torque
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265 Nm + 264 Nm (Engine + Motor)
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442 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed AT
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8-speed DCT
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Drivetrain
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FWD/AWD
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FWD/AWD
AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), FWD- Front-wheel drive, AWD- All-wheel drive
Price And Rivals
Kia has priced the Sorento between Rs 27.99 lakh and Rs 40.39 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the entire pricelist in this story.
The Sorento rivals premium SUVs like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.
CarDekho Says…
With eight options on offer, the Sorento’s colour palette offers something for everyone. On one hand you have the conventionally popular shades like the White, Grey and Black which give it an elegant and graceful personality. On the other hand, the Green and Red hues feel a lot more adventurous and energetic. However, our pick remains the Dark Gun Metal shade, which, with its unique matte finish will certainly help the SUV stand out on our roads.
Which colour would you pick on the Sorento? Let us know in the comments below!