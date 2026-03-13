2026 Hyundai Verna On-Road Prices Explained

The Hyundai Verna has received a noteworthy upgrade, which has also called for revised ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 10.98 lakh to Rs 18.25 lakh. The Verna is available in six broad variants: HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6 Plus, HX8 and HX10.

If you are eager to purchase the new Verna, you must be curious to know its on-road prices, which include several additional charges and taxes over the ex-showroom amount, like:

Insurance Premium

Road tax, which differs depending on the state

Registration charges

FASTag fees

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Optional accessories

Points To Note: Since several variants of the Hyundai Verna are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), they attract TCS as per government regulations. Also, insurance premiums can vary based on dealership offers, insurers, and add-ons. This means buyers may be able to negotiate and lower the insurance cost during purchase.

If you are planning to purchase the Verna sedan, it’s useful to understand how the booking process works and what the final on-road cost may look like. So, here’s an estimate of what its on-road price could be across the top five cities in India.

Hyundai Verna On-Road Prices: Delhi

Fees HX2 (Base variant) HX10 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 10,98,400 Rs 18,25,400 Insurance Rs 53,178 Rs 79,934 RTO Fees Rs 1,09,840 Rs 1,82,840 TCS Rs 10,984 Rs 18,254 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,72,902 Rs 21,06,628

The Hyundai Verna’s on-road price ranges between Rs 12.73 lakh and Rs 21.07 lakh in Delhi. This includes the ex-showroom cost along with insurance, road tax (RTO fees), and FASTag charges.

Hyundai Verna On-Road Prices: Mumbai

Fees HX2 (Base variant) HX10 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 10,98,400 Rs 18,25,400 Insurance Rs 53,178 Rs 79,934 RTO Fees Rs 1,31,808 Rs 2,19,048 TCS Rs 10,984 Rs 18,254 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,94,870 Rs 21,43,136

The on-road price of the Hyundai Verna in Mumbai ranges from Rs 12.95 lakh to Rs 21.43 lakh. This price includes the ex-showroom cost along with insurance, road tax (RTO charges), and FASTag fees.

Hyundai Verna On-Road Prices: Bengaluru

Fees HX2 (Base variant) HX10 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 10,98,400 Rs 18,25,400 Insurance Rs 53,178 Rs 79,934 RTO Fees Rs 1,86,728 Rs 3,10,318 TCS Rs 10,984 Rs 18,254 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 13,49,790 Rs 22,34,406

In Bengaluru, the on-road price of the Hyundai Verna ranges between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 22.34 lakh, which includes the ex-showroom price, insurance, road tax (RTO fees), and FASTag charges.

Hyundai Verna On-Road Prices: Chennai

Fees HX2 (Base variant) HX10 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 10,98,400 Rs 18,25,400 Insurance Rs 53,178 Rs 79,934 RTO Fees Rs 1,97,712 Rs 3,28,572 TCS Rs 10,984 Rs 18,254 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 13,60,774 Rs 22,52,660

The on-road price of the Hyundai Verna in Chennai starts at Rs 13.61 lakh and goes up to Rs 22.53 lakh, including the ex-showroom cost, insurance, road tax (RTO charges), and FASTag fees.

Hyundai Verna On-Road Prices: Kolkata

Fees HX2 (Base variant) HX10 (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 10,98,400 Rs 18,25,400 Insurance Rs 53,178 Rs 79,934 RTO Fees Rs 1,09,840 Rs 1,82,540 TCS Rs 10,984 Rs 18,254 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,72,902 Rs 21,06,628

In Kolkata, the on-road price of the Hyundai Verna ranges from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 21.07 lakh. This amount covers the ex-showroom price along with insurance, road tax (RTO fees), and FASTag charges.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned are indicative and calculated based on internal estimates. Actual prices may vary depending on factors such as varying insurance charges, available discounts or offers, accessories, and other applicable costs. For the exact on-road price in your city, please contact your nearest dealer.

Hyundai Verna Overview

The Hyundai Verna has now received its first significant update, along with a revised variant lineup with the brand’s new nomenclature, as well as several design tweaks both on the outside and inside.

On the exterior, the updated model features a redesigned front fascia. It now comes with a new set of dual LED projector headlamps and a broader, more pronounced grille with a sharper styling theme. The sedan also gets subtly updated 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, along with a reworked rear bumper.

Inside the cabin, the changes are relatively minimal but noticeable. The car now includes a new three-spoke steering wheel that carries Hyundai’s updated Morse code logo, where four dots represent the letter “H”. Apart from this, the interior continues with the dual-tone black and white theme and leatherette upholstery similar to the earlier version.

Feature-wise, the 2026 Verna continues to be well-equipped. It includes two 10.25-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and another for the digital instrument cluster. Comfort features include an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, and rear window sunshades. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and customizable multi-colour ambient lighting.

On the safety front, the sedan is equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system with blind-spot monitoring, a built-in dashcam, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mechanically, things are the same under the new Verna’s hood. Here are its engine specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (N/A) Petrol Engine 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT^ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

Hyundai Verna Rivals

^CVT - continuously variable transmission, *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Hyundai Verna has the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and Volkswagen Virtus up against it.