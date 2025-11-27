2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus Variants Explained

The higher-spec Adventure and Adventure Plus variants pack in a lot of tech and look quite similar to the range-topping Accomplished Plus trim of the new Sierra

Finally, after years of waiting, the ‘Tata Sierra’ nameplate has been resurrected for our market. Although Tata has only revealed the Sierra’s starting price, it has thrown out everything else that you would want to know about the SUV. It is available in seven broad variants: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus. We already brought to you what all the base variant packs for its price. In this story, let’s check out what the higher-spec Adventure and Adventure Plus variants have on offer:

2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus: Design

The second-generation Sierra’s Adventure and Adventure Plus variants look almost identical to its fully loaded Accomplished trim. Tata is offering the Sierra with auto bi-LED projector headlights, connected LED DRLs, and a connected LED tail light setup as standard. What you do get additionally from the higher-spec Adventure trim is LED front fog lamps with cornering function and front parking sensors.

Tata is offering the Sierra with black-finished roof rails from the Adventure trim onwards. That said, the variant in question carries forward flush-fitting door handles from the base-spec Smart variant and 17-inch alloy wheels from the previous-in-line Pure Plus trim. We have done a proper photoshoot of the Sierra’s exterior in 15 real-life images to cover it from all angles.

In terms of colour choices, the Adventure variant is offered in five shades: Munnar Mist, Bengal Rouge, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Cloud. The Adventure Plus, on the other hand, carries on with the same five options, while also being available in the signature Andaman Adventure colourway. Our detailed variant-wise colour options story should help you pick the Sierra in the brightest shade most suitable to you.

2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus: Interior

The cabin of the Sierra Adventure variant features a leatherette-wrapped 4-spoke steering wheel and gear shifter, a sliding parcel tray, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. That said, it misses out on the triple-screen setup as prevalent on the fully loaded Accomplished Plus variant.

For those looking to pick the Adventure Plus trim, it gets a handful of interior updates over the Adventure. These include mood lights for the dashboard, 60:40 split-folding rear seats with a 2-step recline function, and height-adjustable headrests for all three rear occupants. You can check out our extensive coverage of the Sierra’s interior in these 10 real-life images.

2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus: Features

Being the higher-spec variants, the Adventure and Adventure Plus already get a few useful and feel-good amenities from the lower-spec trims. These include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, paddle shifters (automatic only), and push-button start/stop.

If you consider the Adventure Plus variant, it further gets a 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Boss mode, thigh support extender, and suspension with frequency-dependent dampeners (FDD). The FDD setup is one of the few first-in-segment features on board the Sierra.

2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus: Safety

Tata has provided all the basic and important safety features, such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill-hold assist as standard on the new Sierra. The SUV also comes with an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function and all-wheel disc brakes right from the base variant.

If you pick the Adventure and Adventure Plus variants, they additionally get a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor and front parking sensors (as mentioned above). Safety tech such as a rear wiper with washer and defogger, rain-sensing wipers, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) has been retained from the lower-spec variants. For those of you planning on purchasing the Sierra, our variant-wise features story should be of great help in choosing the correct variant for your needs.

2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus: Powertrain Options

By now, you must already be well aware that the 2025 Tata Sierra is offered with three engine options, each with its own set of transmission choices. Here are their technical specifications:

Specification 1.5-litre N/A Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain FWD^ FWD^ FWD^

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drive

The Adventure variant misses out on the turbo-petrol engine and the diesel-auto powertrain options. On the other hand, the Adventure Plus can be had with all the above combinations, save for the naturally aspirated petrol engine with the DCT. In case you are not sure which variant comes with what engine-gearbox option, you can check out our explainer story.

Tata has confirmed that it is developing an all-wheel-drive (AWD) version of the Sierra, while an EV derivative of the SUV has already been revealed in official teasers.

2025 Tata Sierra Adventure And Adventure Plus: Expected Prices

While Tata revealed the starting price of the 2025 Sierra as Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India), the carmaker will be announcing the prices of other variants soon. In the meantime, you could check out our expected variant-wise prices story to get a fair idea of the SUV’s price range.