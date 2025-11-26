2025 Tata Sierra Smart Plus Variant Detailed: Great Entry-level Variant Or Should You Skip?

The entry-level variant of the Tata Sierra might feel like a complete package on a budget at first look, but dig deeper and you’ll discover there are essential misses in the package

After a rather emotion-driven teaser campaign, Tata has finally launched the Sierra in India. Technically though, a complete launch is still pending as the carmaker only revealed the introductory prices for the entry-level Smart variant, which retails from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). So if you want the Sierra with all its bells and whistles (there are plenty), then you’ll have to wait for the exact price until the first week of December.

In case you were on a budget and actually considering the lower variants, let’s see what the base Smart Plus variant of the 2025 Tata Sierra has to offer.

Tata Sierra Smart: Design

Telling the base Smart Plus variant of the Sierra apart from the top-spec variant might be tough if you look at the cars from dead front and rear. Why? Because the entire setup is LEDs, no halogens or disconnected strips. The nose sports bi-LED projector headlights and end to end connected LED DRLs, while the same treatment is replicated at the rear. Even the bumpers, and mirrors are finished in Piano Black, just like they are in the top-spec variant.

What gives away the traits of being an entry-level variant are the elements in profile. It is pretty evident with the 17-inch steel wheels that have been left uncovered, and while we are yet to see the car wearing those in real-life, we wouldn’t rule out them looking a tad small for a car this size. It also misses out on roof rails.

In terms of colour options, you’ve got three basic ones – Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Cloud.

Tata Sierra Smart: Interior And Features

While the exterior of the Tata Sierra Smart variant might just need some wheel covers or alloy wheels to make it look like a variant closer to the top trims, the theme in the interior is pretty gray, literally.

It gets a dual tone grey theme and upholstery and a very empty dashboard as there are no screens. There’s only a single and rather basic 4-inch digital unit for the driver.

The good thing is, the list of functional features is pretty well balanced. You get a tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, front sliding armrest with storage, all power windows, front height adjustable seat belts, extendable sun visor, rear AC vents, auto AC and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

It even gets some convenience features like keyless entry with push button start/stop, rear window sunshades, and two charging ports at the front (Type A and C) along with a 12V socket in the boot.

Safety kit covers all basics with 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera, manual IRVM, and a host of electronic aids like vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, cornering stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. For a car as wide and tall as the Sierra, a rear-view camera could’ve been a reassuring feature for amateur drivers.

While not a deal breaker, a critical miss in the feature package of the base variant Tata Sierra is the missing infotainment system along with a sound system. By today’s standards, and at this price point, at least a basic setup should’ve been offered from the factory.

For reference, the Kia Seltos (one of the Sierra’s immediate rivals) comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and AppleCarplay right from its base HTE variant, which is priced at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

In case you want to take a look at the highlighting features of the Tata Sierra (there are plenty), you read this Sierra features explained story.

Tata Sierra Smart: Powertrain

The entry-level Smart variant of the Tata Sierra only gets two powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Tata Sierra Smart Powertrain Options Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre diesel Output 106PS / 145Nm 118PS / 260Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

The only variants of the Tata Sierra to offer all of the three engine options are the Adventure + and Accomplished. You can check out the variant-wise engine and powertrain breakdown of the Sierra here.

Price And Rivals

At Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the starting price of the Tata Sierra, compared to its immediate rivals, is slightly on the higher side. The looks are similar to a higher variant provided you change the wheels. The feature package is functional, the safety kit is strong, but the missing infotainment package stops it from being a steal entry-level deal at the given price.

Be sure to look out for the Pure variant if you want all essentials covered on a budget. Otherwise, the Accomplished variant seems fit for those who want to indulge in the new features. Here's a quick look at the features available in each variant of the Sierra.

Bookings will start via Tata’s official website or at the nearest dealership starting from December 16. Depending on the variant, the token amount will range between Rs 11,000 and Rs 51,000. Deliveries will commence on January 16, 2026. You can find the details on how to book it and what you need to be looking out for in this story.

Note: All images are of top-end Accomplished+ variant