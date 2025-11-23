2025 Tata Sierra Price: What To Expect

The new Tata Sierra is set to go on sale on November 25, 2025, and will enter a hotly contested segment that includes the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and even the Tata Curvv

It’s back! Well almost. We all know that the ‘Tata Sierra’ nameplate has made a return, while its prices are set to be out soon. Ahead of the price announcement, we have tried to decode its variant-wise costing, to help you have a fair idea in case you were planning to put your name down for the SUV:

Variant Expected Prices* Petrol Manual Petrol Automatic Diesel Manual Diesel Automatic Smart Rs 12 lakh N.A. Rs 12.3 lakh N.A. Pure Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 14.5 lakh Rs 13.8 lakh Rs 14.8 lakh Adventure Rs 15.5 lakh Rs 16.5 lakh Rs 15.8 lakh Rs 16.8 lakh Fearless Rs 18 lakh Rs 19 lakh Rs 18.3 lakh Rs 19.3 lakh

*Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed by Tata on November 25, 2025. Do note that these are just the broad variant lines and Tata may expand the lineup further by introducing sub-variants such as P, S, A, S+, etc. as seen on some of its popular offerings.

The Sierra will slot in the compact SUV segment, which includes the likes of the segment-leader Hyundai Creta and the Tata Curvv SUV-coupe, and hence we believe Tata will price it quite aggressively.

While the Creta’s base-spec petrol manual variant is priced at Rs 10.73 lakh, the Sierra’s corresponding trim could cost Rs 12 lakh. The major difference in prices here will likely be down to the powertrain option of the SUVs. Hyundai offers the Creta with a naturally aspirated petrol engine in its lower-spec variants, while the Sierra’s only choice in petrol guise will be a turbocharged unit, thereby making it pricier.

If the fully loaded variants of the two SUVs are considered, the Creta and Sierra are expected to go neck and neck for their diesel-automatic trims. The Hyundai SUV’s diesel automatic lineup tops out at a little over the Rs 20-lakh mark (dual-tone excluded), while our estimation for the corresponding variant of the Sierra is also in the same ballpark. If Tata does manage to price the Sierra competitively, it could have an edge since these will be the introductory prices of the SUV.

Apart from the Hyundai Creta, there are eight other compact SUVs that you can buy in the market if you want to bring home a car immediately.

Feature Details

Tata has loaded the second-generation Sierra with a ton of modern-age features, some of which are a first for the brand as well. Here’s a look at the key features:

Some noteworthy amenities on board include a triple-screens layout, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, and a panoramic sunroof. The lower-spec variants will come with dual digital displays only. We hence asked our Instagram family whether they would pick the triple-screen layout or dual displays and the results were quite surprising.

The Sierra even has a premium convenience and safety feature, which we observed in one of its lower-spec variants that was teased recently. Speaking of safety, the Tata SUV will come with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as seen on the Curvv as well. We have done a detailed features comparison of the two Tata compact offerings to help you decide on the right model.

Powertrain Options

The Indian marque will be providing the Sierra with both petrol and diesel engine options as mentioned earlier. Here’s a look at their expected technical specifications:

Specification 1.5-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain FWD^ FWD^

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^FWD - Front-wheel-drive

While the Sierra will get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that also powers the Nexon and the Curvv, it will debut the brand’s all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. It is likely that Tata will offer both the engines with both manual and automatic gearbox options to appeal to a wider set of buyers.

Curious to check out the Sierra’s design? We’ve detailed that using real-life images. Also, the Sierra gets some interesting colour names that you should definitely check out in case you are planning to buy the new Tata SUV.

Tata Sierra Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra is aiming straight at segment stalwarts such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and even the MG Astor. It will also fend off competition from the similarly sized and priced Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv SUV-coupes.